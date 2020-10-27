JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)



At the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Kimball International, Inc. (Nasdaq: KBAL), the following nominees were elected to serve on the Board of Directors: Susan B. Frampton and Scott S. Settersten. Each received a majority of votes cast, and each will serve a term of three years until the 2023 meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote on compensation for executives (“Say on Pay”). Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021.

The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, Kimball Health, National, Etc. by National, Kimball Hospitality, and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the Company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

