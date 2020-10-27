Third Quarter 20 20 Highlights



Record n et income of $ 1 7.3 million, or $ 1.09 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $ 1 7.7 million, or $ 1.11 per diluted share

Record n oninterest income of $ 38.0 million , driven by record swap fee income of $26.7 million

Record p re- p rovision , p re- t ax a djusted n et i ncome (non-GAAP) of $ 42.2 million

Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) of 2. 90%

N IM increased by 22 bps and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 24 bps to 3. 36 % and 3.5 1 %, respectively

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 11.5 % for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Provision expense of $ 20.3 million for the quarter, increasing ALLL to t otal l oans and leases , excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) , by 44 bps to 2.05%

Annualized core deposit growth of 36.4 % for the quarter

Loan Relief Program (“LRP”) participation down approximately 90% from the prior quarter to only 1.95% of total loans and leases

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record quarterly net income of $17.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.09 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $13.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.86 for the second quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $5.4 million in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, led by record swap fee income, strong loan growth and improved net interest income and margin.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.11 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.88 for the second quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2019, net income and diluted EPS were $15.1 million and $0.94, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $15.9 million and $1.00, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Net Income $ 17.3 $ 13.7 $ 15.1 Diluted EPS $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.94 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 17.7 $ 14.0 $ 15.9 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.00 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 42.2 $ 36.8 $ 21.7 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 2.90 % 2.54 % 1.66 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We are pleased to report a record quarter of net income, pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income, and noninterest income, driven by continued strong loan growth, record fee income and an expanded net interest margin,” commented Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Core loans grew more than 11% on an annualized basis, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and solid credit quality. Core deposits were even stronger this quarter with outsized growth in deposits coming from our correspondent banking relationships. Despite continuing to hold some excess liquidity on our balance sheet, we were able to lower deposit costs and bolster our net interest margin in the quarter.

“Additionally, we continued to experience a significant reduction in loan deferrals, and by quarter-end, approximately 90% of our clients who needed payment relief early in the pandemic had resumed making payments,” Helling said. “We believe this speaks to the high quality of our loan portfolio and the resiliency of our local markets, which continue to improve as pandemic-impacted jobs return at a faster pace than the rest of the country.

“Our asset quality remains solid and our banks are well positioned to continue to work through the pandemic,” added Helling. “We again chose to be prudent and recorded a significant provision for loan and lease losses during the quarter in order to continue to build reserves against future potential credit issues related to the unknown severity and duration of COVID-19.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 11.5%, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s total loans and leases increased by $107.7 million to a total of $4.2 billion. Loan and lease growth during the quarter was 11.5% on an annualized basis. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased $385.1 million, or 36.4% on an annualized basis. Brokered deposits declined by $62.6 million as the Company allowed certain higher cost brokered deposits to run off the balance sheet. The Company’s correspondent banking portfolio contributed to the majority of the core deposit growth as our correspondent bank clients grew liquidity. At quarter-end, the percentage of wholesale funds to total assets was 4.9%, which was down sharply from 8.9% in the second quarter of 2020 as the Company’s need for wholesale funding declined due to the strong growth in core deposits. Notably, more than half of the remaining wholesale funds consist of subordinated debt and trust preferred securities that provide regulatory capital. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 72.4%, which was down from 73.9% in the second quarter.

“We delivered solid loan growth for the quarter, driven primarily by strong production in our Specialty Finance Group,” said Helling. “Excluding our PPP loan production, loan and lease growth for the first nine months of 2020 was 7.2% on an annualized basis, and given our current pipeline, we now believe that we will be able to achieve organic loan growth of between 6% and 8% for the full year, higher than our previous guidance.”

Net Interest Income of $44.6 million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $44.6 million, compared to $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the reported net interest margin and, to a lesser extent, the growth in average interest-earning assets of $25.6 million, or 0.5% on a linked quarter basis. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $833 thousand (pre-tax) for the third quarter of 2020, up slightly from the second quarter of 2020 and down from $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $41.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter, NIM was 3.36% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.51%, an increase of 22 basis points and 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.44%, up 23 basis points from the second quarter. The increase in adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets combined with a 14 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate).



For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 NIM 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.37 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.52 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.44 % 3.21 % 3.41 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations





“During the quarter, we worked to improve the efficiency of the balance sheet by proactively reducing higher cost non-core funding which, in turn, eliminated some of our excess liquidity and helped to enhance our NIM,” stated Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Combined with a meaningful drop in our funding costs, which was driven by the increased core deposits and reduced wholesale funding, we were able to increase our adjusted NIM by 23 basis points in the quarter.”

Record Noninterest Income of $38.0 million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $38.0 million, compared to $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to $26.7 million in swap fee income, up $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter. In addition, securities gains and other income increased by $1.7 million from the prior quarter. Noninterest income increased $18.1 million or 90.7% when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

“Continued strong production from our Specialty Finance Group and our commercial teams across all of our banks led to a record $26.7 million in swap fee income during the quarter. Swap fee income totaled $53.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. This level of sustained production puts us on track to exceed our full year expectations for this source of fee income,” added Mr. Gipple.

Noninterest Expenses of $40.8 million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $40.8 million, compared to $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to increased salary and benefits expense of $4.7 million, with increased commission and incentive compensation expense in the quarter driven by the strong financial results and higher than anticipated swap fee income. In addition, losses on debt extinguishment increased $1.4 million, FDIC insurance and regulatory fees increased by $393 thousand due to our larger asset base, net cost on operations of other real estate increased by $348 thousand, disposition costs increased by $275 thousand, and advertising and marketing expenses increased by $198 thousand.

Continued to Significantly Build Reserves for COVID-19

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $19.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million from the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a few isolated relationships that experienced degradation not directly related to COVID-19. The ratio of NPAs to total assets increased to 0.32% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.24% at June 30, 2020, and 0.27% at September 30, 2019.

The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses totaled $20.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $19.9 million in the prior quarter. The linked-quarter increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was primarily due to increased qualitative factors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s allowance to total loans and leases was 1.87%, which was up from 1.47% at June 30, 2020, and from 1.00% at September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the $358 million in PPP loans that are on the Company’s balance sheet, the ALLL to total loans and leases was 2.05% (non-GAAP).

In accordance with GAAP for acquisition accounting, loans acquired through past acquisitions were recorded at market value; therefore, there was no allowance associated with the acquired loans at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the allowance needed on the acquired loans factoring in the net remaining discount of $4.5 million at September 30, 2020.

Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.91%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.43%, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.42% (non-GAAP). By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.71%, 10.25% and 8.48% as of June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.89% (non-GAAP).

During the third quarter, the Company successfully completed a private placement of $50.0 million of 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030. This offering enabled us to further build our capital base to support the organic growth of our subsidiary banks and be well positioned for future M&A opportunities.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



These initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2020.

Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It

In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 68,932 $ 88,577 $ 169,827 $ 76,254 $ 91,671 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 302,668 142,900 206,708 157,691 197,263 Securities 782,088 748,883 684,571 611,341 555,409 Net loans/leases 4,168,395 4,079,432 3,662,435 3,654,204 3,574,154 Intangibles 11,902 13,872 14,421 14,970 15,529 Goodwill 74,066 74,248 74,248 74,748 77,748 Derivatives 236,381 225,164 195,973 87,827 104,388 Other assets 220,128 220,920 213,134 220,049 210,673 Assets held for sale - 10,765 10,758 11,966 465,547 Total assets $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 Total deposits $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 Total borrowings 226,962 376,250 244,399 278,955 320,457 Derivatives 244,510 233,589 203,744 88,436 109,242 Other liabilities 148,207 87,539 71,185 90,254 70,169 Liabilities held for sale - 1,588 3,130 5,003 470,530 Total stockholders' equity 572,613 556,020 539,139 535,351 519,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979 $ 1,507,825 $ 1,469,978 Commercial real estate loans 1,999,715 1,869,162 1,783,086 1,736,396 1,687,922 Direct financing leases 73,011 79,105 83,324 87,869 92,307 Residential real estate loans 245,032 241,069 237,742 239,904 245,667 Installment and other consumer loans 102,471 99,150 106,728 109,352 106,540 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 4,699 1,663 8,809 8,859 7,856 Total loans/leases $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 79,582 60,827 42,233 36,001 36,116 Net loans/leases $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435 $ 3,654,204 $ 3,574,154 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 18,437 $ 17,472 $ 19,457 $ 20,078 $ 21,268 Municipal securities 569,075 526,192 493,664 447,853 391,329 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 134,147 145,672 122,853 120,587 123,880 Asset backed securities 40,665 39,797 28,499 16,887 10,957 Other securities 19,764 19,750 20,098 5,936 7,975 Total securities $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571 $ 611,341 $ 555,409 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782 $ 777,224 $ 782,232 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,938,194 2,488,755 2,440,907 2,407,502 2,245,557 Time deposits 499,021 560,982 617,979 571,343 536,352 Brokered deposits 59,968 122,556 281,810 154,982 238,100 Total deposits $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 $ 3,911,051 $ 3,802,241 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 40,000 $ 90,000 $ 55,000 $ 50,000 $ 60,000 Overnight FHLB advances - 55,000 40,000 109,300 135,800 FRB borrowings - 100,000 30,000 - - Other short-term borrowings 30,430 24,818 13,067 13,423 18,526 Subordinated notes 118,577 68,516 68,455 68,394 68,334 Junior subordinated debentures 37,955 37,916 37,877 37,838 37,797 Total borrowings $ 226,962 $ 376,250 $ 244,399 $ 278,955 $ 320,457





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 50,890 $ 48,650 $ 48,982 $ 52,977 $ 56,817 Interest expense 6,309 7,694 11,276 13,058 16,098 Net interest income 44,581 40,956 37,706 39,919 40,719 Provision for loan/lease losses 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 2,012 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 24,239 $ 21,041 $ 29,339 $ 38,940 $ 38,707 Trust department fees $ 2,280 $ 2,227 $ 2,312 $ 2,365 $ 2,340 Investment advisory and management fees 1,266 1,399 1,727 1,589 1,782 Deposit service fees 1,403 1,286 1,477 1,787 1,813 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,370 1,196 652 823 890 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - - - 159 519 Swap fee income 26,688 19,927 6,804 7,409 9,797 Securities gains (losses), net 1,802 65 - 26 (3 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 502 612 329 533 489 Debit card fees 946 775 758 766 886 Correspondent banking fees 220 198 215 194 189 Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - - 12,286 - Other 1,482 941 922 1,868 1,204 Total noninterest income $ 37,959 $ 28,626 $ 15,196 $ 29,805 $ 19,906 Salaries and employee benefits $ 25,999 $ 21,304 $ 18,519 $ 24,220 $ 24,215 Occupancy and equipment expense 3,807 3,748 4,032 4,019 3,860 Professional and data processing fees 3,758 3,646 3,369 3,570 4,030 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (32 ) 70 151 1,855 884 Disposition costs 192 (83 ) 517 3,325 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,301 908 683 523 542 Loan/lease expense 403 339 228 349 221 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 16 (332 ) 13 232 2,078 Advertising and marketing 750 552 682 1,670 1,056 Bank service charges 488 501 504 516 502 Losses on liability extinguishment 1,874 429 147 288 148 Correspondent banking expense 205 212 216 216 209 Intangibles amortization 531 548 549 560 560 Goodwill impairment - - 500 3,000 - Loss on sale of subsidiary 305 - - - - Other 1,241 1,288 1,313 1,951 1,640 Total noninterest expense $ 40,838 $ 33,130 $ 31,423 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 Net income before income taxes $ 21,360 $ 16,537 $ 13,112 $ 22,451 $ 18,668 Federal and state income tax expense 4,016 2,798 1,884 6,560 3,573 Net income $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 Basic EPS $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 1.01 $ 0.96 Diluted EPS $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,767,152 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,923,578 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 148,522 $ 163,099 Interest expense 25,279 47,459 Net interest income 123,243 115,640 Provision for loan/lease losses 48,624 6,087 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 74,619 $ 109,553 Trust department fees 6,819 $ 7,194 Investment advisory and management fees 4,392 5,406 Deposit service fees 4,166 5,025 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 3,218 1,748 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 589 Swap fee income 53,419 20,886 Securities gains (losses), net 1,867 (56 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,443 1,441 Debit card fees 2,479 2,591 Correspondent banking fees 633 578 Other 3,345 3,562 Total noninterest income $ 81,781 $ 48,964 Salaries and employee benefits 65,822 $ 67,843 Occupancy and equipment expense 11,587 11,087 Professional and data processing fees 10,773 9,811 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 189 1,727 Disposition costs 626 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,892 2,432 Loan/lease expense 970 748 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operation of other real estate (303 ) 3,557 Advertising and marketing 1,984 2,878 Bank service charges 1,493 1,494 Losses on liability extinguishment 2,450 148 Correspondent banking expense 633 619 Intangibles amortization 1,628 1,706 Goodwill impairment 500 - Loss on sale of subsidiary 305 - Other 3,842 4,891 Total noninterest expense $ 105,391 $ 108,941 Net income before taxes $ 51,009 $ 49,576 Income tax expense 8,698 8,059 Net income $ 42,311 $ 41,517 Basic EPS $ 2.68 $ 2.64 Diluted EPS $ 2.65 $ 2.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,770,335 15,715,788 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,945,832 15,946,020





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,792,357 15,790,611 15,773,736 15,828,098 15,790,462 Book value per common share (1) $ 36.26 $ 35.21 $ 34.18 $ 33.82 $ 32.91 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 30.82 $ 29.63 $ 28.56 $ 28.15 $ 27.01 Closing stock price $ 27.41 $ 31.18 $ 27.07 $ 43.86 $ 37.98 Market capitalization $ 432,869 $ 492,351 $ 426,995 $ 694,220 $ 599,722 Market price / book value 75.60 % 88.55 % 79.20 % 129.69 % 115.40 % Market price / tangible book value 88.95 % 105.23 % 94.79 % 155.76 % 140.61 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 3.69 $ 3.55 $ 3.54 $ 3.65 $ 3.49 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 7.43 x 8.78 x 7.65 x 12.02 x 10.88 x TCE / TA (4) 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 $ 504,300 Net income 17,344 13,739 11,228 15,891 15,095 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (614 ) 3,622 (3,691 ) (683 ) 543 Common stock cash dividends declared (945 ) (945 ) (942 ) (947 ) (944 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9,400 shares of common stock as a result of the performance based targets met for Bates Companies - - - 399 - Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - - (3,780 ) - - Other (5) 808 465 973 948 749 Ending balance $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.91 % 13.71 % 13.54 % 13.33 % 12.22 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.23 % 11.07 % 11.16 % 11.04 % 9.94 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.21 % 8.91 % 10.19 % 9.53 % 9.02 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.43 % 10.25 % 10.31 % 10.18 % 9.12 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.91 % 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.09 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 12.94 % 10.29 % 8.23 % 11.93 % 11.70 % 10.51 % 11.09 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.29 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.44 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 49.48 % 47.61 % 59.40 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 51.40 % 66.18 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (10) 72.43 % 74.01 % 70.95 % 75.36 % 74.80 % 72.43 % 74.80 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (10) 90.92 % 95.18 % 88.83 % 94.35 % 94.95 % 90.92 % 94.95 % Effective tax rate 18.80 % 16.92 % 14.37 % 29.22 % 19.14 % 17.05 % 16.26 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 687 712 703 697 766 687 766 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,524,087 $ 5,088,055 Loans/leases 4,185,275 3,999,523 3,686,410 3,868,435 3,962,464 3,957,903 3,853,918 Deposits 4,726,881 4,732,626 3,954,707 4,227,572 4,302,995 4,472,328 4,228,418 Total stockholders' equity 536,187 534,095 545,678 532,756 516,195 536,578 498,960





(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Decrease from September 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019 due to sale of subsidiary Rockford Bank & Trust. The decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies and interns employed only during the summer. (10) Excludes assets held for sale as of September 30, 2019, Deccember 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 2,205 $ 1 0.18 % $ 865 $ 1 0.46 % $ 7,234 $ 42 2.30 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 321,679 92 0.11 % 533,483 135 0.10 % 172,386 951 2.19 % Securities (1) 749,425 6,836 3.66 % 697,559 6,536 3.77 % 626,471 6,080 3.85 % Restricted investment securities 19,714 249 4.94 % 21,234 288 5.46 % 22,719 293 5.12 % Loans (1) 4,185,275 45,654 4.34 % 3,999,522 43,417 4.37 % 3,962,464 51,214 5.13 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,278,298 $ 52,832 3.99 % $ 5,252,663 $ 50,377 3.86 % $ 4,791,274 $ 58,580 4.85 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,932,988 $ 2,086 0.28 % $ 2,840,860 $ 2,429 0.34 % $ 2,505,383 $ 7,907 1.25 % Time deposits 638,031 2,399 1.50 % 809,233 3,337 1.66 % 975,736 5,486 2.23 % Short-term borrowings 26,996 11 0.17 % 25,064 22 0.35 % 17,333 98 2.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 57,078 211 1.45 % 95,616 347 1.46 % 123,107 1,023 3.30 % Subordinated debentures 77,783 1,031 5.30 % 68,480 994 5.84 % 68,299 1,003 5.83 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,936 571 5.89 % 37,891 572 6.07 % 37,774 581 6.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,770,812 $ 6,309 0.66 % $ 3,877,144 $ 7,701 0.80 % $ 3,727,632 $ 16,098 1.71 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 46,523 3.33 % $ 42,676 3.06 % $ 42,482 3.14 % Net interest margin (2) 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.37 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.52 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.44 % 3.21 % 3.41 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 2,795 $ 19 0.89 % $ 10,887 $ 191 2.35 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 327,902 587 0.24 % 170,167 3,042 2.39 % Securities (1) 688,985 19,567 3.78 % 643,975 18,237 3.79 % Restricted investment securities 20,767 795 5.03 % 21,670 891 5.50 % Loans (1) 3,957,903 133,141 4.49 % 3,853,918 145,682 5.05 % Total earning assets (1) $ 4,998,352 $ 154,109 4.12 % $ 4,700,617 $ 168,043 4.78 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,718,613 $ 9,920 0.49 % $ 2,418,420 $ 23,351 1.29 % Time deposits 743,746 9,537 1.71 % 1,000,529 16,346 2.18 % Short-term borrowings 23,804 81 0.45 % 15,952 275 2.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 87,920 1,007 1.50 % 115,539 2,685 3.11 % Other borrowings - - 0.00 % 18,084 512 3.79 % Subordinated debentures 71,582 3,019 5.63 % 58,392 2,561 5.86 % Junior subordinated debentures 37,894 1,715 5.95 % 37,730 1,729 6.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,683,559 $ 25,279 0.91 % $ 3,664,646 $ 47,459 1.73 % Net interest income / spread (1) $ 128,830 3.21 % $ 120,584 3.05 % Net interest margin (2) 3.29 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.44 % 3.43 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.38 % 3.33 %





(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN/LEASE LOSSES Beginning balance $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 41,104 Reclassification of allowance related to held for sale loans - - - - (6,122 ) Provision charged to expense (1) 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 1,584 Loans/leases charged off (1,819 ) (1,450 ) (2,335 ) (1,182 ) (741 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 232 129 200 88 291 Ending balance $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 17,597 $ 12,099 $ 11,628 $ 7,902 $ 8,231 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 86 99 1,419 33 - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 1,061 920 545 979 763 Total nonperforming loans/leases 18,744 13,118 13,592 8,914 8,994 Other real estate owned 125 157 3,298 4,129 4,248 Other repossessed assets 110 25 45 41 - Total nonperforming assets $ 18,979 $ 13,300 $ 16,935 $ 13,084 $ 13,242 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (2) 0.32 % 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.27 % Allowance / total loans/leases (3) 1.87 % 1.47 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Allowance / nonperforming loans/leases (3) 424.57 % 463.69 % 310.72 % 403.87 % 401.56 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 %





(1) Excludes provision related to loans included in assets held for sale of $428 thousand for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. (2) Excludes assets held for sale. (3) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value which eliminates the allowance and impacts these ratios.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,205,935 $ 1,984,245 $ 1,642,950 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 241,452 241,114 232,432 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,012,182 2,021,043 1,592,896 Community State Bank - Ankeny 937,017 903,648 801,596 Springfield First Community Bank 803,478 745,474 693,897 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,955,360 $ 1,707,970 $ 1,371,721 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,399,267 1,351,784 1,271,828 Community State Bank - Ankeny 822,261 778,499 695,980 Springfield First Community Bank 592,528 564,710 484,225 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,556,798 $ 1,485,971 $ 1,290,195 m2 Lease Funds, LLC 241,783 239,351 230,061 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,387,372 1,380,672 1,148,952 Community State Bank - Ankeny 683,086 671,773 594,227 Springfield First Community Bank 620,721 601,843 526,466 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 80 % 87 % 94 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 99 % 102 % 90 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 83 % 86 % 85 % Springfield First Community Bank 105 % 107 % 109 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 71 % 75 % 79 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 69 % 68 % 72 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 73 % 74 % 74 % Springfield First Community Bank 77 % 81 % 76 % ALLOWANCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.86 % 1.51 % 1.07 % m2 Lease Funds, LLC 2.53 % 1.99 % 1.39 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 2.22 % 1.62 % 1.17 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.92 % 1.56 % 1.13 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 1.09 % 0.94 % 0.42 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.56 % 0.68 % 1.33 % 0.81 % 1.25 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.66 % 2.36 % 2.04 % 2.25 % 1.85 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 0.82 % 0.25 % 1.71 % 0.53 % 1.33 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.52 % 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.27 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.07 % 2.88 % 3.49 % 3.17 % 3.34 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (5) 3.54 % 3.37 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.41 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 4.12 % 3.77 % 4.83 % 3.94 % 4.32 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.75 % 3.88 % 3.64 % 3.82 % 3.93 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 217 $ 62 $ 229 $ 327 $ 444 Community State Bank - Ankeny 56 72 649 193 783 Springfield First Community Bank 598 641 432 1,791 2,313 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (38 ) (39 ) (42 ) (117 ) (127 )





(1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Lease Funds, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Lease Funds, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans are recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 4.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. (5) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. (6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin would have been 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 Less: Intangible assets 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 486,645 $ 467,900 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 $ 426,466 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 Less: Intangible assets 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,778,592 $ 5,516,641 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 $ 519,743 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 4,934 2,085 - - - Less: Intangible assets 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 481,711 $ 465,815 $ 450,470 $ 445,634 $ 426,466 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 $ 4,909,050 $ 5,292,382 Less: PPP loans 357,506 358,052 - - - Less: Intangible assets 85,968 88,120 88,669 89,717 93,277 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,421,086 $ 5,158,589 $ 5,143,406 $ 4,819,333 $ 5,199,105 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 8.89 % 9.03 % 8.76 % 9.25 % 8.20 %





(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income (GAAP) $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 42,311 $ 41,517 Less non-core items (post-tax) (2): Income: Securities gains(losses), net 1,424 51 - 21 $ (2 ) $ 1,475 $ (43 ) Gain on sale of assets and liabilities of subsidiary - - - 8,539 - - - Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $ 1,424 $ 51 $ - $ 8,560 $ (2 ) $ 1,475 $ (43 ) Expense: Losses on debt extinguishment, net $ 1,480 $ 339 $ 116 $ 228 $ 117 $ 1,936 $ 117 Goodwill impairment - - 500 3,000 - 500 - Disposition costs 152 (66 ) 408 2,627 - 495 - Tax expense on expected liquidation of RB&T BOLI - - - 790 - - - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs (25 ) 55 119 1,465 698 149 1,363 Loss on sale of subsidiary 212 - - - - 212 - Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,819 $ 329 $ 1,143 $ 8,110 $ 815 $ 3,291 $ 1,480 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 44,127 $ 43,040 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED INCOME (1) Net income (GAAP) $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 $ 15,891 $ 15,095 $ 42,311 $ 41,517 Less: Non-core income not tax-effected 1,802 65 - 12,313 (3 ) 1,867 (54 ) Plus: Non-core expense not tax-effected 2,339 416 1,315 9,258 1,032 4,070 1,873 Provision expense 20,342 19,915 8,367 979 2,012 48,624 6,087 Federal and state income tax expense 4,016 2,798 1,884 6,560 3,573 8,698 8,059 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 42,239 $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 101,836 $ 57,591 PRE-PROVISION/PRE-TAX ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (NON-GAAP) Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 42,239 $ 36,803 $ 22,794 $ 20,375 $ 21,714 $ 101,836 $ 57,591 Average Assets $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,524,087 $ 5,088,055 Pre-provision/pre-tax adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 2.90 % 2.54 % 1.84 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 2.46 % 1.51 % ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 44,127 $ 43,040 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,767,152 15,747,056 15,796,796 15,772,703 15,739,430 15,770,335 15,715,788 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,923,578 15,895,336 16,011,456 16,033,043 15,976,742 15,945,832 15,946,020 Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP): Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 2.80 $ 2.74 Diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.00 $ 2.77 $ 2.70 ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 17,739 $ 14,016 $ 12,372 $ 15,441 $ 15,912 $ 44,127 $ 43,040 Average Assets $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 $ 5,147,754 $ 5,217,763 $ 5,524,087 $ 5,088,055 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.07 % 1.13 % NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,581 $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 123,243 $ 115,640 Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3) 1,942 1,728 1,790 1,783 1,763 5,587 4,944 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 46,523 $ 42,676 $ 39,488 $ 41,702 $ 42,482 $ 128,830 $ 120,584 Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion 833 736 625 931 1,268 2,194 3,413 Adjusted net interest income $ 45,690 $ 41,940 $ 38,863 $ 40,771 $ 41,214 $ 126,636 $ 117,171 Average earning assets $ 5,278,298 $ 5,252,663 $ 4,461,018 $ 4,711,310 $ 4,791,274 $ 4,998,352 $ 4,700,617 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.37 % 3.29 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.44 % 3.43 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) 3.44 % 3.21 % 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.33 % EFFICIENCY RATIO (5) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 40,838 $ 33,122 $ 31,415 $ 46,294 $ 39,945 $ 105,391 $ 108,941 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,581 $ 40,948 $ 37,698 $ 39,919 $ 40,719 $ 123,243 $ 115,640 Noninterest income (GAAP) 37,959 28,626 15,196 29,805 19,906 81,781 48,964 Total income $ 82,540 $ 69,574 $ 52,894 $ 69,724 $ 60,625 $ 205,024 $ 164,604 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP) 49.48 % 47.61 % 59.39 % 66.40 % 65.89 % 51.40 % 66.18 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES TO TOTAL LOANS AND LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 $ 36,116 $ 79,582 $ 36,116 Total loans and leases $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 4,247,977 $ 3,610,270 Less: PPP loans 357,506 358,052 - - - 357,506 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,890,471 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,890,471 $ 3,610,270 Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 2.05 % 1.61 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 2.05 % 1.00 % LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS Total loans and leases $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 4,247,977 $ 3,610,270 Less: PPP loans 357,506 358,052 - - - 357,506 - Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans $ 3,890,471 $ 3,782,207 $ 3,704,668 $ 3,690,205 $ 3,610,270 $ 3,890,471 $ 3,610,270 Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans 11.45 % 8.37 % 1.57 % 8.86 % -30.71 % 16.28 % -9.84 %



