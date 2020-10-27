2020 Third Quarter Highlights:
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the 2020 third quarter of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $9.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the 2020 second quarter and $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter.
Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In light of the significant challenges and uncertainty we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with the financial and operational improvements we achieved in the third quarter. In particular, efforts to protect our portfolio and help borrowers impacted by the pandemic through modifications, deferrals and other services have been extremely successful. We are very encouraged by the positive trend with the modified loan portfolio, declining to approximately 12% of the portfolio as of the end of the third quarter, and down from 29% at the end of the prior quarter. We also saw the benefit of lower deposit costs, moderated credit loss expense, a return to SBA loan sales and careful management of noninterest expense. Together, this greatly expanded our third quarter net income to $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.”
Ms. Lee further added, “While we will continue to proactively monitor the macroeconomic environment and the performance of our loan portfolio, we are concurrently taking steps to provide our customers with additional products and services, further diversify our sources of revenue and safely and soundly drive growth and profitability at the Bank. During the quarter we hired key executives to enhance our residential mortgage origination capabilities, as well as accelerate the digitization of our banking platform to provide a more convenient and seamless customer experience. We are confident these efforts will deepen our relationships with new and existing customers, allow us to scale more efficiently and provide exciting growth opportunities for Hanmi.”
Ms. Lee concluded, “As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, we remain committed to supporting our loyal customers, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and communities and ultimately emerging from the pandemic well-positioned to drive profitable, sustainable growth and maximize value for our shareholders.”
Quarterly Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Amount Change
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Net income
|$
|16,344
|$
|9,175
|$
|2,350
|$
|3,084
|$
|12,376
|$
|7,169
|$
|3,968
|Net income per diluted common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.13
|Assets
|$
|6,106,782
|$
|6,218,163
|$
|5,617,690
|$
|5,538,184
|$
|5,527,982
|$
|(111,381
|)
|$
|578,800
|Loans receivable
|$
|4,834,137
|$
|4,825,642
|$
|4,543,636
|$
|4,610,148
|$
|4,569,837
|$
|8,495
|$
|264,300
|Deposits
|$
|5,194,292
|$
|5,209,781
|$
|4,582,068
|$
|4,698,962
|$
|4,690,141
|$
|(15,489
|)
|$
|504,151
|Return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.45
|0.18
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|11.74
|%
|6.73
|%
|1.69
|%
|2.15
|%
|8.67
|%
|5.01
|3.07
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.13
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.36
|%
|-0.02
|-0.23
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|56.73
|%
|41.51
|%
|61.89
|%
|67.31
|%
|64.04
|%
|15.22
|-7.31
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|9.05
|%
|8.63
|%
|9.65
|%
|9.98
|%
|10.20
|%
|0.42
|-1.15
|Tangible common equity per common share (3)
|$
|17.95
|$
|17.47
|$
|17.67
|$
|17.90
|$
|18.05
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.10
|)
|(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
|(2) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
|(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $44.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.6%. Interest and fees on loans increased 0.7%, or $0.4 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by a 7 basis point reduction in average yields. Interest on securities decreased 38.8%, or $1.2 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to the sale of $479.9 million of securities during the previous quarter and the subsequent reinvestment into lower-yielding securities. Third quarter total interest expense decreased 18.2%, or $2.1 million from the preceding quarter driven by a 24 basis point reduction in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Third quarter loan prepayment penalties were $1.3 million compared with $0.1 million for the second quarter.
|As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|Net Interest Income
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Interest and fees on loans receivable(1)
|$
|52,586
|$
|52,230
|$
|54,648
|$
|56,267
|$
|57,929
|0.7
|%
|-9.2
|%
|Interest on securities
|1,972
|3,225
|3,655
|3,665
|3,769
|-38.8
|%
|-47.7
|%
|Dividends on FHLB stock
|204
|203
|289
|289
|286
|0.3
|%
|-28.8
|%
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|84
|78
|333
|478
|193
|7.3
|%
|-56.6
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|$
|54,846
|$
|55,736
|$
|58,925
|$
|60,699
|$
|62,177
|-1.6
|%
|-11.8
|%
|Interest on deposits
|7,032
|8,889
|12,742
|14,699
|15,995
|-20.9
|%
|-56.0
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|582
|760
|496
|325
|367
|-23.4
|%
|58.6
|%
|Interest on subordinated debentures
|1,627
|1,645
|1,712
|1,739
|1,757
|-1.1
|%
|-7.4
|%
|Total interest expense
|9,241
|11,294
|14,950
|16,763
|18,119
|-18.2
|%
|-49.0
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|45,605
|$
|44,442
|$
|43,975
|$
|43,936
|$
|44,058
|2.6
|%
|3.5
|%
|(1) Includes loans held for sale.
Net interest margin was 3.13% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020, principally reflecting an 18 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The average earning asset yield was 3.77% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 3.95% for the second quarter of 2020. The 18 basis point decline was primarily due to the reduction in securities yields reflecting the prior quarter sale of securities and reinvestment into lower-yielding securities, and, to a lesser extent lower average yields on loans receivable. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.05% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 1.23% for the second quarter of 2020. The 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits drove the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Loans receivable (1)
|$
|4,734,511
|$
|4,680,048
|$
|4,518,395
|$
|4,487,998
|$
|4,519,770
|1.2
|%
|4.8
|%
|Securities
|696,285
|589,932
|623,711
|624,861
|630,450
|18.0
|%
|10.4
|%
|FHLB stock
|16,385
|16,385
|16,385
|16,385
|16,385
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|340,486
|386,956
|104,513
|114,462
|35,140
|-12.0
|%
|868.9
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|5,787,667
|$
|5,673,321
|$
|5,263,004
|$
|5,243,706
|$
|5,201,745
|2.0
|%
|11.3
|%
|Demand: interest-bearing
|$
|99,161
|$
|92,676
|$
|82,934
|$
|82,604
|$
|82,665
|7.0
|%
|20.0
|%
|Money market and savings
|1,771,615
|1,677,081
|1,687,013
|1,640,162
|1,555,639
|5.6
|%
|13.9
|%
|Time deposits
|1,357,167
|1,458,351
|1,522,745
|1,605,276
|1,692,419
|-6.9
|%
|-19.8
|%
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|3,227,943
|3,228,108
|3,292,692
|3,328,042
|3,330,723
|-0.0
|%
|-3.1
|%
|Borrowings
|163,364
|342,437
|130,659
|75,500
|74,239
|-52.3
|%
|120.1
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|118,733
|118,583
|118,444
|118,297
|118,145
|0.1
|%
|0.5
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,510,040
|$
|3,689,128
|$
|3,541,795
|$
|3,521,839
|$
|3,523,107
|-4.9
|%
|-0.4
|%
|(1) Includes loans held for sale.
|For the Three Months Ended
|Amount Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|Average Yields and Rates
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Loans receivable(1)
|4.42
|%
|4.49
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.97
|%
|5.08
|%
|-0.07
|-0.66
|Securities (2)
|1.13
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.39
|%
|-1.06
|-1.26
|FHLB stock
|4.95
|%
|5.00
|%
|7.10
|%
|7.00
|%
|6.93
|%
|-0.05
|-1.98
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.66
|%
|2.18
|%
|0.02
|-2.08
|Interest-earning assets
|3.77
|%
|3.95
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.59
|%
|4.74
|%
|-0.18
|-0.97
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.87
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.91
|%
|-0.24
|-1.04
|Borrowings
|1.42
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.96
|%
|0.53
|-0.54
|Subordinated debentures
|5.48
|%
|5.55
|%
|5.78
|%
|5.88
|%
|5.92
|%
|-0.07
|-0.44
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1.05
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.89
|%
|2.04
|%
|-0.18
|-0.99
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
|3.13
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.36
|%
|-0.02
|-0.23
|Cost of deposits
|0.55
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.37
|%
|-0.19
|-0.82
|(1) Includes loans held for sale.
|(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
For the third quarter of 2020, credit loss expense was $0.04 million, comprised of a $0.70 million provision for loan losses and a $0.66 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $21.1 million and the provision for loan losses was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The provision for off-balance sheet items was $3.5 million and $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.
Third quarter noninterest income decreased to $7.1 million from $20.9 million for the second quarter, primarily due to the $15.7 million in gains on sales of securities realized in the second quarter as a result of repositioning the securities portfolio to capture the high-level of unrealized gains arising from the very low rate environment. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans on $29.3 million of loans sold for the third quarter of 2020. Hanmi did not sell any SBA loans during the second quarter due to disruptions in the secondary market resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
|For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|Noninterest Income
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|2,002
|$
|2,032
|$
|2,400
|$
|2,589
|$
|2,518
|-1.5
|%
|-20.5
|%
|Trade finance and other service charges and fees
|972
|961
|986
|1,267
|1,191
|1.1
|%
|-18.4
|%
|Servicing income
|704
|855
|561
|227
|614
|-17.7
|%
|14.7
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|289
|276
|277
|281
|279
|4.6
|%
|3.4
|%
|All other operating income
|806
|1,095
|845
|846
|491
|-26.4
|%
|64.1
|%
|Service charges, fees & other
|4,773
|5,219
|5,069
|5,210
|5,093
|-8.6
|%
|-6.3
|%
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|2,324
|-
|1,154
|1,499
|1,767
|0.0
|%
|31.5
|%
|Net gain on sales of securities
|-
|15,712
|-
|-
|-
|-100.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Gain on sale of bank premises
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total noninterest income
|$
|7,140
|$
|20,931
|$
|6,223
|$
|6,709
|$
|6,860
|-65.9
|%
|4.1
|%
During the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 10.3% to $29.9 million from $27.1 million for the second quarter primarily due to $3.1 million in deferred loan costs from PPP loans in the second quarter which drove a reduction in 2020 second quarter salaries and benefits expense. Primarily as a result of the decrease in revenues (noninterest income and net interest income), as well as higher noninterest expense, the efficiency ratio increased to 56.73% in the third quarter from 41.51% in the prior quarter. Excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs the efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 60.82% for the prior quarter.
|For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|17,194
|$
|14,701
|$
|17,749
|$
|17,752
|$
|17,530
|17.0
|%
|-1.9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,650
|4,508
|4,475
|4,547
|4,528
|3.1
|%
|2.7
|%
|Data processing
|2,761
|2,804
|2,669
|2,122
|2,410
|-1.5
|%
|14.6
|%
|Professional fees
|1,794
|1,545
|1,915
|2,601
|2,826
|16.1
|%
|-36.5
|%
|Supplies and communication
|698
|858
|781
|717
|726
|-18.7
|%
|-3.9
|%
|Advertising and promotion
|594
|456
|734
|1,165
|927
|30.2
|%
|-36.0
|%
|All other operating expenses
|2,349
|2,457
|2,743
|3,411
|3,500
|-4.4
|%
|-32.9
|%
|subtotal
|30,040
|27,329
|31,066
|32,315
|32,447
|9.9
|%
|-7.4
|%
|Other real estate owned expense (income)
|(116
|)
|(191
|)
|2
|40
|160
|39.4
|%
|-172.4
|%
|Impairment loss on bank premises
|-
|-
|-
|1,734
|-
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|29,924
|$
|27,138
|$
|31,068
|$
|34,089
|$
|32,607
|10.3
|%
|-8.2
|%
Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 28.3% compared with $4.5 million, representing an effective tax rate of 32.7%, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, the effective tax rate was 30.0%.
Financial Position
Total assets were $6.11 billion at September 30, 2020, a 1.8% decrease from $6.22 billion at June 30, 2020.
Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $4.83 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans were $12.8 million at the end of the third quarter, compared with $17.9 million at the end of the second quarter.
|As of (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Loan Portfolio
|Commercial real estate loans
|$
|3,264,447
|$
|3,266,242
|$
|3,187,189
|$
|3,226,478
|$
|3,209,752
|-0.1
|%
|1.7
|%
|Residential/consumer loans
|370,883
|366,190
|391,206
|415,698
|451,099
|1.3
|%
|-17.8
|%
|Commercial and industrial loans
|765,484
|730,399
|472,714
|484,093
|441,209
|4.8
|%
|73.5
|%
|Leases
|433,323
|462,811
|492,527
|483,879
|467,777
|-6.4
|%
|-7.4
|%
|Loans receivable
|4,834,137
|4,825,642
|4,543,636
|4,610,148
|4,569,837
|0.2
|%
|5.8
|%
|Loans held for sale
|12,834
|17,942
|-
|6,020
|6,598
|-28.5
|%
|94.5
|%
|Total
|$
|4,846,971
|$
|4,843,584
|$
|4,543,636
|$
|4,616,168
|$
|4,576,435
|0.1
|%
|5.9
|%
For the third quarter of 2020, commercial real estate loans as a percentage of loans receivable decreased to 67.5% compared with 70.2% for the same period last year. Commercial and industrial loans, which included $302.9 million of SBA guaranteed PPP loans, reached 15.8% of the portfolio at the end of the 2020-third quarter, up from 9.7% a year ago.
Hanmi generated strong loan production volume through the third quarter. New loan production totaled $256.6 million at an average rate of 4.57%, while the average rate of loans paid off during the same period was 5.13%.
|For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|New Loan Production
|Commercial real estate loans
|$
|99,618
|$
|129,432
|$
|109,433
|$
|185,070
|$
|78,039
|Commercial and industrial loans
|78,594
|61,114
|18,237
|95,349
|51,093
|SBA loans
|31,335
|328,274
|23,422
|33,649
|34,114
|Leases receivable
|21,271
|15,279
|56,849
|65,525
|52,333
|Residential/consumer loans
|25,766
|10
|714
|1,768
|1,882
|subtotal
|256,584
|534,109
|208,655
|381,361
|217,461
|Payoffs
|(139,797
|)
|(67,537
|)
|(122,686
|)
|(205,012
|)
|(103,638
|)
|Amortization
|(66,907
|)
|(90,678
|)
|(95,414
|)
|(77,580
|)
|(70,407
|)
|Loan sales
|(36,068
|)
|-
|(18,352
|)
|(26,087
|)
|(24,286
|)
|Net line utilization
|(2,199
|)
|(92,230
|)
|(11,242
|)
|(31,333
|)
|(4,012
|)
|Charge-offs & OREO
|(3,118
|)
|(1,658
|)
|(27,473
|)
|(1,038
|)
|(1,084
|)
|Loans receivable-beginning balance
|4,825,642
|4,543,636
|4,610,148
|4,569,837
|4,555,803
|Loans receivable-ending balance
|$
|4,834,137
|$
|4,825,642
|$
|4,543,636
|$
|4,610,148
|$
|4,569,837
Deposits totaled $5.19 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with $5.21 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits was more than offset by reductions in time deposits. At September 30, 2020 the loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.1% compared with 92.6% at the end of the previous quarter.
|As of (in thousands)
|Percentage Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Deposit Portfolio
|Demand: noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,961,006
|$
|1,865,213
|$
|1,366,270
|$
|1,391,624
|$
|1,388,121
|5.1
|%
|41.3
|%
|Demand: interest-bearing
|100,155
|96,941
|87,313
|84,323
|84,155
|3.3
|%
|19.0
|%
|Money market and savings
|1,794,627
|1,812,612
|1,648,022
|1,667,096
|1,590,037
|-1.0
|%
|12.9
|%
|Time deposits
|1,338,504
|1,435,015
|1,480,463
|1,555,919
|1,627,828
|-6.7
|%
|-17.8
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|5,194,292
|$
|5,209,781
|$
|4,582,068
|$
|4,698,962
|$
|4,690,141
|-0.3
|%
|10.7
|%
At September 30, 2020, the Bank had $150.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB with $1.4 billion of remaining unused availability. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had unused secured and unsecured facilities of $1.8 billion and $115.0 million, respectively.
At September 30, 2020, the Company had $16.1 million of cash on deposit with the Bank. Hanmi continues to believe it has ample liquidity to operate in the evolving, uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic, and is continuously evaluating potential liquidity requirements.
At September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $563.2 million, compared with $547.4 million at June 30, 2020. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $551.5 million, or 9.05% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2020 compared with $535.7 million, or 8.63% of tangible assets at the end of the second quarter. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding the $302.9 million of PPP loans was 9.52% at the end of the 2020-third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $17.95 at September 30, 2020 from $17.47 at the end of the prior quarter.
Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.11% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45% at September 30, 2020, versus 11.55% and 14.85%, respectively, at the end of the second quarter.
|As of
|Amount Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Regulatory Capital ratios (1)
|Hanmi Financial
|Total risk-based capital
|15.45
|%
|14.85
|%
|14.77
|%
|15.11
|%
|15.07
|%
|0.60
|0.38
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|12.11
|%
|11.55
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.78
|%
|11.91
|%
|0.56
|0.2
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|11.68
|%
|11.12
|%
|11.09
|%
|11.36
|%
|11.49
|%
|0.56
|0.19
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|9.56
|%
|9.69
|%
|9.91
|%
|10.15
|%
|10.43
|%
|-0.13
|-0.87
|Hanmi Bank
|Total risk-based capital
|15.06
|%
|14.41
|%
|14.29
|%
|14.64
|%
|14.65
|%
|0.65
|0.41
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|13.81
|%
|13.15
|%
|13.12
|%
|13.39
|%
|13.55
|%
|0.66
|0.26
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|13.81
|%
|13.15
|%
|13.12
|%
|13.39
|%
|13.55
|%
|0.66
|0.26
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.91
|%
|11.04
|%
|11.35
|%
|11.56
|%
|11.86
|%
|-0.13
|-0.95
|(1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2020
Asset Quality
Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.20% of loans and leases at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared with 0.21% at the end of the second quarter.
Special mention loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $21.1 million at June 30, 2020. The September 30, 2020 balance of special mention loans included $31.6 million of loans adversely affected by the pandemic.
Classified loans were $106.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $93.9 million at the end of the second quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change reflects additions or downgrades of $33.4 million and reductions or upgrades of $21.1 million. At September 30, 2020 classified loans included $21.7 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonperforming loans were $64.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, or 1.33% (1.25% after giving effect to a $3.6 million loan payoff in October) of loans compared with $58.3 million at the end of the second quarter, or 1.21% of the portfolio.
Nonperforming assets were $65.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, or 1.07% (1.00% after giving effect to a $3.6 million loan payoff in October) of total assets, compared with $58.4 million, or 0.94% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.
Modified loans and leases declined 59% to $578.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Approximately 70%, or $402.7 million, of modified loans require interest-only payments. In addition, of the modified loan portfolio, 5.2% were special mention, 4.1% were classified and none were on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020.
Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.2 million compared with $1.6 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.7 million compared with $0.3 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the preceding quarter. For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs represented an annualized 0.03% of average loans compared with 0.11% of average loans for the second quarter.
The allowance for credit losses was $86.6 million as of September 30, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.79% (1.91% excluding the PPP loans) compared with 1.79% (1.91% excluding the PPP loans) at the end of the prior quarter. Although largely unchanged from the second quarter, the allowance reflects the change in macroeconomic assumptions including a lower projected average unemployment rate for the subsequent four quarters and a higher projected annual GDP growth rate. Hanmi recognizes the inherent uncertainties in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses and the effects the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our borrowers. Hanmi expects the estimate of the allowance for credit losses will change in future periods because of changes in economic conditions, economic forecasts, and other factors.
|As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
|Amount Change
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Q3-20
|Q3-20
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|vs. Q2-20
|vs. Q3-19
|Asset Quality Data and Ratios
|Delinquent loans:
|Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing
|$
|9,428
|$
|9,984
|$
|10,001
|$
|10,251
|$
|8,085
|$
|(556
|)
|$
|1,343
|Delinquent loans to total loans
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.18
|%
|-0.01
|0.02
|Criticized loans:
|Special mention
|$
|57,105
|$
|21,134
|$
|20,945
|$
|26,632
|$
|27,400
|$
|35,971
|$
|29,705
|Classified
|106,211
|93,922
|88,225
|94,025
|80,734
|12,289
|25,477
|Total criticized loans
|$
|163,316
|$
|115,056
|$
|109,170
|$
|120,657
|$
|108,134
|$
|48,260
|$
|55,182
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|64,333
|$
|58,264
|$
|46,383
|$
|63,761
|$
|64,194
|$
|6,069
|$
|139
|Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
|-
|-
|5,843
|-
|544
|-
|(544
|)
|Nonperforming loans
|64,333
|58,264
|52,226
|63,761
|64,738
|6,069
|(405
|)
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,052
|148
|63
|63
|330
|904
|722
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|65,385
|$
|58,412
|$
|52,289
|$
|63,824
|$
|65,068
|$
|6,973
|$
|317
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.33
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.43
|%
|Nonperforming assets to assets
|1.07
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.18
|%
|Allowance for credit losses:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|86,330
|$
|66,500
|$
|61,408
|$
|50,712
|$
|49,386
|Impact of CECL adoption
|-
|-
|17,433
|-
|-
|Provision for loan losses
|696
|21,131
|14,916
|10,751
|1,602
|Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
|(406
|)
|(1,301
|)
|(27,257
|)
|(55
|)
|(276
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|86,620
|$
|86,330
|$
|66,500
|$
|61,408
|$
|-
|$
|50,712
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.03
|%
|0.11
|%
|2.41
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|1.79
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.11
|%
|Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|6,347
|$
|2,885
|$
|2,397
|$
|1,542
|$
|1,333
|Impact of CECL adoption
|-
|-
|(335
|)
|-
|-
|Provision for loss on off-balance sheet items
|(658
|)
|3,462
|823
|855
|209
|Balance at end of period
|$
|5,689
|$
|6,347
|$
|2,885
|$
|2,397
|$
|1,542
|Commitments to extend credit
|$
|444,782
|$
|486,852
|$
|375,233
|$
|371,287
|$
|346,182
|(1) Annualized
Corporate Developments
On July 29, 2020 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2020 third quarter of $0.08 per share. The dividend was paid on August 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss these results. This call will also be broadcast live via the internet. Investment professionals and all current and prospective stockholders are invited to access the live call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PT, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com.
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital plans, strategic alternatives for a possible business combination, merger or sale transaction, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:
In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Percentage
|2020
|2020
|Change
|2019
|Change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|359,755
|$
|546,048
|-34.1
|%
|$
|150,678
|138.8
|%
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|723,601
|655,971
|10.3
|%
|621,815
|16.4
|%
|Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
|12,834
|17,942
|-28.5
|%
|6,598
|94.5
|%
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|4,747,517
|4,739,312
|0.2
|%
|4,519,125
|5.1
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|21,417
|21,372
|0.2
|%
|11,723
|82.7
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,956
|26,412
|5.8
|%
|27,271
|2.5
|%
|Customers' liability on acceptances
|208
|-
|-
|33
|529.5
|%
|Servicing assets
|6,348
|6,187
|2.6
|%
|7,436
|-14.6
|%
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|11,677
|11,742
|-0.6
|%
|11,950
|-2.3
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
|16,385
|16,385
|0.0
|%
|16,385
|0.0
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|53,623
|53,334
|0.5
|%
|52,500
|2.1
|%
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|125,461
|123,458
|1.6
|%
|102,468
|22.4
|%
|Total assets
|$
|6,106,782
|$
|6,218,163
|-1.8
|%
|$
|5,527,982
|10.5
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,961,006
|$
|1,865,213
|5.1
|%
|$
|1,388,121
|41.3
|%
|Interest-bearing
|3,233,286
|3,344,568
|-3.3
|%
|3,302,020
|-2.1
|%
|Total deposits
|5,194,292
|5,209,781
|-0.3
|%
|4,690,141
|10.7
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|5,427
|8,655
|-37.3
|%
|10,076
|-46.1
|%
|Bank's liability on acceptances
|208
|-
|-
|33
|529.5
|%
|Borrowings
|150,000
|251,808
|-40.4
|%
|75,000
|100.0
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|118,821
|118,670
|0.1
|%
|118,232
|0.5
|%
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|74,831
|81,813
|-8.5
|%
|59,973
|24.8
|%
|Total liabilities
|5,543,579
|5,670,727
|-2.2
|%
|4,953,455
|11.9
|%
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|33
|33
|0.0
|%
|33
|0.0
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|577,727
|577,211
|0.1
|%
|574,957
|0.5
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,721
|335
|413.8
|%
|3,708
|-53.6
|%
|Retained earnings
|102,751
|88,859
|15.6
|%
|104,927
|-2.1
|%
|Less treasury stock
|(119,029
|)
|(119,002
|)
|0.0
|%
|(109,098
|)
|-9.1
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|563,203
|547,436
|2.9
|%
|574,527
|-2.0
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,106,782
|$
|6,218,163
|-1.8
|%
|$
|5,527,982
|10.5
|%
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Percentage
|2020
|2020
|Change
|2019
|Change
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans receivable
|$
|52,586
|$
|52,230
|0.7
|%
|$
|57,929
|-9.2
|%
|Interest on securities
|1,972
|3,225
|-38.8
|%
|3,769
|-47.7
|%
|Dividends on FHLB stock
|204
|203
|0.3
|%
|286
|-28.8
|%
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|84
|78
|7.3
|%
|193
|-56.6
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|54,846
|55,736
|-1.6
|%
|62,177
|-11.8
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|7,032
|8,889
|-20.9
|%
|15,995
|-56.0
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|582
|760
|-23.4
|%
|367
|58.6
|%
|Interest on subordinated debentures
|1,627
|1,645
|-1.1
|%
|1,757
|-7.4
|%
|Total interest expense
|9,241
|11,294
|-18.2
|%
|18,119
|-49.0
|%
|Net interest income before credit loss expense
|45,605
|44,442
|2.6
|%
|44,058
|3.5
|%
|Credit loss expense
|38
|24,594
|-99.8
|%
|1,602
|-97.6
|%
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|45,567
|19,848
|129.6
|%
|42,456
|7.3
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,002
|2,032
|-1.5
|%
|2,518
|-20.5
|%
|Trade finance and other service charges and fees
|972
|961
|1.1
|%
|1,191
|-18.4
|%
|Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans
|2,324
|-
|-
|1,767
|31.5
|%
|Net gain on sales of securities
|-
|15,712
|-100.0
|%
|-
|-
|Other operating income
|1,842
|2,226
|-17.2
|%
|1,384
|33.1
|%
|Total noninterest income
|7,140
|20,931
|-65.9
|%
|6,860
|4.1
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,194
|14,701
|17.0
|%
|17,530
|-1.9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,650
|4,508
|3.1
|%
|4,528
|2.7
|%
|Data processing
|2,761
|2,804
|-1.5
|%
|2,410
|14.6
|%
|Professional fees
|1,794
|1,545
|16.1
|%
|2,826
|-36.5
|%
|Supplies and communications
|698
|858
|-18.7
|%
|726
|-3.9
|%
|Advertising and promotion
|594
|456
|30.2
|%
|927
|-36.0
|%
|Other operating expenses
|2,233
|2,266
|-1.5
|%
|3,660
|-39.0
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|29,924
|27,138
|10.3
|%
|32,607
|-8.2
|%
|Income before tax
|22,783
|13,641
|67.0
|%
|16,709
|36.4
|%
|Income tax expense
|6,439
|4,466
|44.2
|%
|4,333
|48.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|16,344
|$
|9,175
|78.1
|%
|$
|12,376
|32.1
|%
|Basic earnings per share:
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.40
|Diluted earnings per share:
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.40
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|30,464,263
|30,426,967
|30,830,445
|Diluted
|30,464,263
|30,426,967
|30,859,119
|Common shares outstanding
|30,719,591
|30,657,629
|31,173,881
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Percentage
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans receivable
|$
|159,464
|$
|173,135
|-7.9
|%
|Interest on securities
|8,852
|10,996
|-19.5
|%
|Dividends on FHLB stock
|696
|858
|-18.8
|%
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|495
|1,085
|-54.4
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|169,507
|186,074
|-8.9
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|28,663
|48,406
|-40.8
|%
|Interest on borrowings
|1,838
|439
|318.8
|%
|Interest on subordinated debentures
|4,984
|5,293
|-5.8
|%
|Total interest expense
|35,485
|54,138
|-34.5
|%
|Net interest income before credit loss expense
|134,022
|131,936
|1.6
|%
|Credit loss expense
|40,371
|19,418
|107.9
|%
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|93,651
|112,518
|-16.8
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,434
|7,362
|-12.6
|%
|Trade finance and other service charges and fees
|2,920
|3,519
|-17.0
|%
|Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans
|3,478
|3,752
|-7.3
|%
|Net gain on sales of securities
|15,712
|1,295
|1113.3
|%
|Other operating income
|5,751
|4,915
|17.0
|%
|Total noninterest income
|34,295
|20,843
|64.5
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|49,645
|50,149
|-1.0
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|13,633
|12,517
|8.9
|%
|Data processing
|8,233
|6,633
|24.1
|%
|Professional fees
|5,255
|6,459
|-18.6
|%
|Supplies and communications
|2,337
|2,220
|5.3
|%
|Advertising and promotion
|1,783
|2,632
|-32.2
|%
|Other operating expenses
|7,245
|11,207
|-35.4
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|88,131
|91,817
|-4.0
|%
|Income before tax
|39,815
|41,544
|-4.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|11,945
|11,840
|0.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|27,870
|$
|29,704
|-6.2
|%
|Basic earnings per share:
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.96
|Diluted earnings per share:
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.96
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|30,276,462
|30,736,456
|Diluted
|30,276,462
|30,769,160
|Common shares outstanding
|30,719,591
|31,173,881
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
|$
|4,734,511
|$
|52,586
|4.42
|%
|$
|4,680,048
|$
|52,230
|4.49
|%
|$
|4,519,770
|$
|57,929
|5.08
|%
|Securities (2)
|696,285
|1,972
|1.13
|%
|589,932
|3,225
|2.19
|%
|630,450
|3,769
|2.39
|%
|FHLB stock
|16,385
|204
|4.95
|%
|16,385
|203
|5.00
|%
|16,385
|286
|6.93
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|340,486
|84
|0.10
|%
|386,956
|78
|0.08
|%
|35,140
|193
|2.18
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,787,667
|54,846
|3.77
|%
|5,673,321
|55,736
|3.95
|%
|5,201,745
|62,177
|4.74
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|64,814
|69,667
|99,492
|Allowance for credit losses
|(86,615
|)
|(66,926
|)
|(49,762
|)
|Other assets
|245,589
|219,383
|210,142
|Total assets
|$
|6,011,455
|$
|5,895,445
|$
|5,461,617
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand: interest-bearing
|$
|99,161
|$
|17
|0.07
|%
|$
|92,676
|$
|18
|0.08
|%
|$
|82,665
|$
|31
|0.15
|%
|Money market and savings
|1,771,615
|2,192
|0.49
|%
|1,677,081
|2,309
|0.55
|%
|1,555,639
|6,180
|1.58
|%
|Time deposits
|1,357,167
|4,823
|1.41
|%
|1,458,351
|6,562
|1.81
|%
|1,692,419
|9,784
|2.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,227,943
|7,032
|0.87
|%
|3,228,108
|8,889
|1.11
|%
|3,330,723
|15,995
|1.91
|%
|Borrowings
|163,364
|582
|1.42
|%
|342,437
|760
|0.89
|%
|74,239
|367
|1.96
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|118,733
|1,627
|5.48
|%
|118,583
|1,645
|5.55
|%
|118,145
|1,757
|5.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,510,040
|9,241
|1.05
|%
|3,689,128
|11,294
|1.23
|%
|3,523,107
|18,119
|2.04
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
|Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing
|1,859,832
|1,589,668
|1,300,704
|Other liabilities
|87,811
|68,311
|71,631
|Stockholders' equity
|553,772
|548,338
|566,175
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,011,455
|$
|5,895,445
|$
|5,461,617
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|45,605
|$
|44,442
|$
|44,058
|Cost of deposits
|0.55
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.37
|%
|Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)
|2.72
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.70
|%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
|3.13
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.36
|%
|(1) Includes average loans held for sale
|(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
|$
|4,644,647
|$
|159,464
|4.59
|%
|$
|4,514,707
|$
|173,135
|5.13
|%
|Securities (2)
|636,860
|8,852
|1.85
|%
|616,503
|11,141
|2.41
|%
|FHLB stock
|16,385
|696
|5.68
|%
|16,385
|858
|7.00
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|277,698
|495
|0.24
|%
|60,240
|1,085
|2.41
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,575,590
|169,507
|4.06
|%
|5,207,835
|186,219
|4.78
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|77,263
|103,098
|Allowance for credit losses
|(71,587
|)
|(38,885
|)
|Other assets
|223,675
|193,944
|Total assets
|$
|5,804,941
|$
|5,465,992
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand: interest-bearing
|$
|91,618
|$
|56
|0.08
|%
|$
|83,953
|$
|93
|0.15
|%
|Money market and savings
|1,712,121
|9,281
|0.72
|%
|1,541,548
|17,940
|1.56
|%
|Time deposits
|1,445,763
|19,327
|1.79
|%
|1,802,303
|30,373
|2.25
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,249,502
|28,664
|1.18
|%
|3,427,804
|48,406
|1.89
|%
|Borrowings
|211,976
|1,839
|1.16
|%
|28,536
|439
|2.06
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|118,587
|4,984
|5.60
|%
|118,006
|5,293
|5.97
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,580,065
|35,487
|1.32
|%
|3,574,346
|54,138
|2.03
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
|Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing
|1,595,368
|1,270,029
|Other liabilities
|75,487
|56,607
|Stockholders' equity
|554,021
|565,010
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,804,941
|$
|5,465,992
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|134,020
|$
|132,081
|Cost of deposits
|0.79
|%
|1.38
|%
|Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)
|2.74
|%
|2.75
|%
|Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
|3.21
|%
|3.39
|%
|(1) Includes average loans held for sale
|(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Hanmi Financial Corporation
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|$
|6,106,782
|$
|6,218,163
|$
|5,617,690
|$
|5,538,184
|$
|5,527,982
|Less goodwill and other intangible assets
|(11,677
|)
|(11,742
|)
|(11,808
|)
|(11,873
|)
|(11,950
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|6,095,105
|$
|6,206,421
|$
|5,605,882
|$
|5,526,311
|$
|5,516,032
|Stockholders' equity (1)
|$
|563,203
|$
|547,436
|$
|552,958
|$
|563,267
|$
|574,527
|Less goodwill and other intangible assets
|(11,677
|)
|(11,742
|)
|(11,808
|)
|(11,873
|)
|(11,950
|)
|Tangible stockholders' equity (1)
|$
|551,526
|$
|535,694
|$
|541,150
|$
|551,394
|$
|562,577
|Stockholders' equity to assets
|9.22
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.84
|%
|10.17
|%
|10.39
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|9.05
|%
|8.63
|%
|9.65
|%
|9.98
|%
|10.20
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|30,719,591
|30,657,629
|30,622,741
|30,799,624
|31,173,881
|Tangible common equity per common share
|$
|17.95
|$
|17.47
|$
|17.67
|$
|17.90
|$
|18.05
|(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.
Paycheck Protection Program
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) to introduce a new program, entitled the “Paycheck Protection Program,” which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA’s 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 third quarter reflects this participation. This table below shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.
PPP Non-GAAP Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios)
|As of September 30, 2020
|As of June 30, 2020
|Tangible assets
|6,095,105
|$
|6,206,421
|Less PPP loans
|(302,929
|)
|(301,836
|)
|Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|5,792,176
|$
|5,904,585
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|551,526
|$
|535,694
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|9.05
|%
|8.63
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans (1)
|9.52
|%
|9.07
|%
|(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at September 30, 2020
|Allowance for credit losses
|86,620
|$
|86,330
|Loans receivable
|4,834,137
|$
|4,825,642
|Less PPP loans
|(302,929
|)
|(301,836
|)
|Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|4,531,208
|$
|4,523,806
|Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable
|1.79
|%
|1.79
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
|1.91
|%
|1.91
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
|Net interest income
|$
|45,605
|$
|44,442
|Less PPP loan interest income
|(1,713
|)
|(1,129
|)
|Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|43,892
|$
|43,313
|Average interest-earning assets
|5,787,667
|$
|5,673,321
|Less average PPP loans
|(302,365
|)
|(251,758
|)
|Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|5,485,302
|$
|5,421,563
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.13
|%
|3.15
|%
|Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans (1)
|3.18
|%
|3.21
|%
|(1) net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
|Noninterest expense
|29,924
|$
|27,138
|Less PPP deferred origination costs
|-
|3,064
|Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|29,924
|$
|30,202
|Net interest income plus noninterest income
|$
|52,745
|$
|65,373
|Less net gain on sales of securities
|-
|(15,712
|)
|Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net securities gains
|$
|52,745
|$
|49,661
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|56.73
|%
|41.51
|%
|Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (1)
|56.73
|%
|60.82
|%
|(1) noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)
