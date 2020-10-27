MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ­­ Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that it has appointed George Brown to its Board of Directors effective October 27, 2020.



“I am pleased to welcome George Brown to the Board, as we seek new complementary talent and plan for board succession. George brings a keen intellect, experience in high-end professional services firms, knowledge of our business and client base, and specialized financial expertise,” commented Dr. Paul Johnston, Chairman.

George Brown has been an attorney for over three decades, specializing in complex business litigation. He is a Retired Partner with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he practiced in the Palo Alto and Los Angeles offices. His clients included large global companies, boards, CEOs and CFOs in matters involving securities class actions, corporate governance disputes and related investigations work. Mr. Brown also has expertise in accounting and valuation disputes and taught a course on accounting and finance for business litigation at UC Berkeley School of Law for several years. Previously, he was also a law professor at UCLA School of Law. Mr. Brown is currently a board director of Silicon Valley Community Foundation and is chair of its Audit Committee. He is also a board director of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Mr. Brown also serves on the board of Housing Trust Silicon Valley where he previously served as board chair. He was previously vice chair of the board for Fresh Lifelines for Youth. He also previously served as a national trustee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and as board chair for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. Mr. Brown is a senior fellow with American Leadership Forum Silicon Valley and previously served on its board. Prior to that Mr. Brown also served on the board of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights for the San Francisco Bay Area, and later served as its board co-chair.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

