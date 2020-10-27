BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www. firstcommunitybank .com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $8.27 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was a decrease of $0.11, or 18.97%, over the same quarter of 2019. Net income was $24.38 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which represents a 25.95% decrease in per share diluted earnings compared to the same period of 2019.



Additionally, today the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 6, 2020, and is expected to be paid on or about November 20, 2020. The current year is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Third Quarter 2020 and Current Highlights

General

On September 30, 2020, the Company consolidated six of its branches located mainly in eastern Tennessee. It also announced the consolidation of two locations in Abingdon, Virginia.

The Company booked $113.98 million of new residential mortgage loans during the third quarter and the pipeline remains strong at $61.70 million at October 19, 2020.

In order to aid its affected customers, the Company has modified or deferred payments on 1,314 commercial loans totaling $330.69 million in principal balances and 2,048 consumer mortgage and installment loans totaling $95.76 million in principal balances. As of September 30, 2020, current commercial and consumer loan deferrals stand at $102.54 million and $13.09 million, respectively. Included in those deferral totals are re-deferrals of commercial loans with principal balances totaling approximately $69.32 million and consumer mortgage and installment loans with principal balances totaling approximately $5.09 million.

Through September 30, 2020, the Company processed 803 loans with original principal balances totaling $62.74 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.



Income Statement

Third quarter earnings reflect a loan loss provision of $4.70 million, an increase of $4.03 million over third quarter of 2019, further recognizing the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the significant increase in loan loss provision, return on average assets remained strong at 1.11% for the third quarter and 1.14% for the nine-month period.

Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 4.10% compared to the same quarter of 2019. Net interest margin decreased 30 basis points to 4.33% for the first nine months compared to the same period of 2019. Both period decreases are reflective of the current historic low interest rate environment.

Service charges on deposit have increased since the second quarter of 2020 as pandemic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders were relaxed during the summer.

Balance Sheet

Interest-free deposits grew $122.41 million during 2020, and total deposits grew $162.33 million, or 6.97%, during 2020.

Book value per share at September 30, 2020, was $23.70, an increase of $0.37 during the year.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.13 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.95 billion as of September 30, 2020. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 27,297 $ 26,991 $ 28,058 $ 21,837 $ 22,068 $ 82,346 $ 66,968 Interest on securities 609 713 918 870 857 2,240 2,846 Interest on deposits in banks 89 82 533 663 680 704 1,784 Total interest income 27,995 27,786 29,509 23,370 23,605 85,290 71,598 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,161 1,445 1,825 1,312 1,383 4,431 4,080 Interest on borrowings - 2 2 1 1 4 122 Total interest expense 1,161 1,447 1,827 1,313 1,384 4,435 4,202 Net interest income 26,834 26,339 27,682 22,057 22,221 80,855 67,396 Provision for loan losses 4,703 3,831 3,500 91 675 12,034 3,480 Net interest income after provision 22,131 22,508 24,182 21,966 21,546 68,821 63,916 Noninterest income 7,638 6,913 7,549 9,314 7,634 22,100 24,363 Noninterest expense 19,171 18,913 21,664 18,883 17,444 59,748 50,880 Income before income taxes 10,598 10,508 10,067 12,397 11,736 31,173 37,399 Income tax expense 2,332 2,270 2,195 2,833 2,580 6,797 8,161 Net income $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 24,376 $ 29,238 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 1.37 $ 1.86 Diluted 0.47 0.46 0.44 0.61 0.58 1.37 1.85 Cash dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,710,283 17,701,853 17,998,994 15,611,093 15,603,992 17,803,369 15,717,678 Diluted 17,732,428 17,728,300 18,050,071 15,670,047 15,664,587 17,836,963 15,785,484 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.14 % 1.76 % Return on average common equity 7.83 % 7.97 % 7.49 % 11.08 % 10.80 % 7.76 % 11.70 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.62 % 11.91 % 11.12 % 15.33 % 15.19 % 11.55 % 16.52 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 24,376 $ 29,238 Adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of securities - - (385 ) - - (385 ) 43 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - - 1,893 1,532 592 1,893 592 Other items(1) - - - (2,395 ) (900 ) - (4,600 ) Total adjustments - - 1,508 (863 ) (308 ) 1,508 (3,965 ) Tax effect - - 354 (331 ) (134 ) 354 (1,012 ) Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 8,266 $ 8,238 $ 9,026 $ 9,032 $ 8,982 $ 25,530 $ 26,285 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 1.43 $ 1.67 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.33 % 1.61 % 1.62 % 1.19 % 1.59 % Adjusted return on average common equity 7.83 % 7.97 % 8.59 % 10.46 % 10.59 % 8.13 % 10.52 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 11.62 % 11.91 % 12.75 % 14.48 % 14.90 % 12.09 % 14.85 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items primarily related to income from litigation settlements. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,171,023 $ 27,331 5.01 % $ 1,706,936 $ 22,106 5.14 % Securities available for sale 93,263 720 3.07 % 118,450 1,015 3.40 % Interest-bearing deposits 352,144 90 0.10 % 122,891 680 2.20 % Total earning assets 2,616,430 28,141 4.28 % 1,948,277 23,801 4.85 % Other assets 344,285 250,142 Total assets $ 2,960,715 $ 2,198,419 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 580,165 $ 73 0.05 % $ 450,650 $ 78 0.07 % Savings deposits 720,657 136 0.08 % 500,600 222 0.18 % Time deposits 448,275 951 0.84 % 413,012 1,083 1.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,749,097 1,160 0.26 % 1,364,262 1,383 0.40 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 969 1 0.14 % 2,107 1 0.17 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - - - - Total borrowings 969 1 0.14 % 2,107 1 0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,750,066 1,161 0.26 % 1,366,369 1,384 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 754,147 466,253 Other liabilities 36,379 29,449 Total liabilities 2,540,592 1,862,071 Stockholders' equity 420,123 336,348 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,960,715 $ 2,198,419 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 26,980 $ 22,417 Net interest rate spread 4.02 % 4.44 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.10 % 4.56 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.77 million and $566 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,127,383 $ 82,476 5.18 % $ 1,730,940 $ 67,114 5.18 % Securities available for sale 110,852 2,619 3.16 % 130,029 3,314 3.41 % Securities held to maturity - - - 4,071 45 1.48 % Interest-bearing deposits 270,106 706 0.34 % 101,364 1,784 2.34 % Total earning assets 2,508,341 85,801 4.57 % 1,966,404 72,257 4.91 % Other assets 351,589 248,801 Total assets $ 2,859,930 $ 2,215,205 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 543,539 $ 261 0.06 % $ 450,653 $ 192 0.06 % Savings deposits 702,604 790 0.15 % 502,241 589 0.16 % Time deposits 466,126 3,380 0.97 % 426,885 3,299 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,712,269 4,431 0.35 % 1,379,779 4,080 0.40 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,218 3 0.32 % 2,792 3 0.13 % Wholesale repurchase agreements - - - 5,037 119 3.17 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 48 1 2.23 % - - - Total borrowings 1,266 4 0.42 % 7,829 122 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,713,535 4,435 0.35 % 1,387,608 4,202 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 688,891 464,958 Other liabilities 38,001 28,651 Total liabilities 2,440,427 1,881,217 Stockholders' equity 419,503 333,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,859,930 $ 2,215,205 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 81,366 $ 68,055 Net interest rate spread 4.22 % 4.51 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.33 % 4.63 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $5.22 million and $2.72 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 909 $ 854 $ 844 $ 842 $ 952 $ 2,607 $ 2,581 Service charges on deposits 3,250 2,560 3,731 3,702 3,785 9,541 10,892 Other service charges and fees 2,748 2,617 2,231 2,096 2,007 7,596 6,185 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 385 - - 385 (43 ) Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (383 ) (483 ) (486 ) (590 ) (719 ) (1,352 ) (1,787 ) Other income - - - 2,395 900 - 4,600 Other operating income 1,114 1,365 844 869 709 3,323 1,935 Total noninterest income $ 7,638 $ 6,913 $ 7,549 $ 9,314 $ 7,634 $ 22,100 $ 24,363 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,485 $ 11,015 $ 11,386 $ 9,495 $ 9,334 $ 32,886 $ 27,653 Occupancy expense 1,228 1,275 1,315 1,057 1,042 3,818 3,277 Furniture and equipment expense 1,412 1,316 1,384 1,179 1,183 4,112 3,278 Service fees 1,581 1,329 1,523 721 1,053 4,433 3,727 Advertising and public relations 430 475 512 478 795 1,417 1,832 Professional fees 408 307 233 408 375 948 1,290 Amortization of intangibles 365 360 361 251 251 1,086 746 FDIC premiums and assessments 191 33 - - - 224 318 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense - - 1,893 1,532 592 1,893 592 Other operating expense 3,071 2,803 3,057 3,762 2,819 8,931 8,167 Total noninterest expense $ 19,171 $ 18,913 $ 21,664 $ 18,883 $ 17,444 $ 59,748 $ 50,880





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 375,664 $ 421,492 $ 241,613 $ 217,009 $ 182,458 Debt securities available for sale 90,972 98,367 107,753 169,574 115,537 Loans held for sale - - - 263 - Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 2,184,251 2,125,560 2,084,610 2,101,599 1,679,958 Covered 10,744 11,257 12,115 12,861 14,158 Allowance for loan losses (27,277 ) (23,758 ) (21,137 ) (18,425 ) (18,493 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,167,718 2,113,059 2,075,588 2,096,035 1,675,623 FDIC indemnification asset 1,598 1,943 2,433 2,883 3,458 Premises and equipment, net 60,488 62,658 63,319 62,824 48,521 Other real estate owned, noncovered 2,103 2,181 2,502 3,969 2,528 Interest receivable 9,151 8,380 6,117 6,677 4,842 Goodwill 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 92,744 Other intangible assets 7,433 7,798 8,159 8,519 4,280 Other assets 103,236 103,623 101,912 101,529 75,056 Total assets $ 2,947,928 $ 2,949,066 $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 750,277 $ 752,899 $ 620,292 $ 627,868 $ 472,478 Interest-bearing 1,741,962 1,744,947 1,668,122 1,702,044 1,364,374 Total deposits 2,492,239 2,497,846 2,288,414 2,329,912 1,836,852 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 956 1,100 1,348 1,601 1,863 FHLB and other borrowings - - 1,000 - - Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 34,816 34,290 36,593 38,515 28,969 Total liabilities 2,528,011 2,533,236 2,327,355 2,370,028 1,867,684 Stockholders' equity Common stock 17,717 17,710 17,700 18,377 15,580 Additional paid-in capital 172,980 172,601 172,231 192,413 108,222 Retained earnings 230,464 226,627 222,814 219,535 213,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,244 ) (1,108 ) (1,139 ) (1,506 ) (305 ) Total stockholders' equity 419,917 415,830 411,606 428,819 337,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,947,928 $ 2,949,066 $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 Shares outstanding at period-end 17,716,522 17,709,569 17,700,140 18,376,991 15,579,740 Book value per common share $ 23.70 $ 23.48 $ 23.25 $ 23.33 $ 21.65 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.97 15.72 15.47 15.82 15.43 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding



