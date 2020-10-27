STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $10.3 million, or $2.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $14.7 million, or $2.86 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives and operating expenses of $229,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $16.3 million, or $3.17 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to purchase up to 552,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 10.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

Repurchases under this program may be made in open market transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The repurchase program will expire on October 29, 2021, and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

At September 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $723.0 million, compared to $724.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 0.1%. An increase in loans held for sale of $26.1 million was offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million relative to the prior quarter.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter was another strong quarter in earnings for our Company. We are very pleased with our performance, especially our mortgage banking operations, which maintained high levels of loans closed, loans sold, and net revenue from loan sales and origination activity. We continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet during these unprecedented times, while the announcement of our new buyback program will enable our Company to deploy excess capital in the most effective manner.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $96,000, or 2.1%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $4.6 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the proportion of non-maturity deposits and a decline in the proportion of term certificates from the same period in the prior year. The average balance of savings accounts at the Company increased $63.0 million, or 58.5%, from September 30, 2019 and the average balance of term certificates decreased $51.0 million, or 28.0%, from September 2019, contributing to an 83 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to 2.81%, from 2.89% in the third quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $546,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.34% and 0.90% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 67.2% and 131.4% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Nonperforming assets include $2.8 million of credits which were paid in early October. Excluding these loans with payoffs, the allowance for loan losses would have been 92.3% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased $13.6 million, or 215.3%, to $19.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $6.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $12.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans reached a volume of $410.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was accompanied by an increase in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million, given a recent stabilization of interest rates from the first half of the year. Net mortgage servicing fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included a negative fair valuation adjustment of $522,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million to $11.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $9.7 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $901,000, mainly related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $186,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $22,000, in addition to increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as the Company looks to consolidate its office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements.

Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $246,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus the prior year period, as elevated mortgage loan production costs and the expiration of an FDIC deposit insurance credit were partially offset by a decrease in discretionary marketing expenses.

Income tax expense of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 consists of both federal and state tax expenses. The Company’s net operating loss carryforward of $10.8 million from prior years was fully absorbed during the period.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $385,000, or 2.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by an increase in the proportion of non-maturity deposits, and a decline in the proportion of term certificates from the prior year. The net interest margin decreased in the first nine months of 2020 to 2.86%, from 2.94% in the first nine months of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year period.

Non-interest income increased $24.3 million, or 155.8%, to $39.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $15.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $26.2 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $2.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, given expectations of higher prepayments. The fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights was $636,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $6.9 million, or 26.2%, to $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $26.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2020 included one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

In the first nine months of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $5.9 million, including one-time charges of $1.4 million for the retirement of senior executives, higher commissions and incentives associated with higher residential loan production, and COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for front-line and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $423,000 in the first nine months of 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $125,000, as well as increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Professional fees in the first nine months of 2020 increased $69,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing during the first nine months of 2020 was $186,000 less than in the prior year period, due to fewer marketing campaigns while communities were subject to a stay-at-home order. The increase of $652,000 in other non-interest expenses during the first nine months of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consists of both federal and state income taxes, as the Company’s net operating loss carryforward of $12.0 million from prior years was fully absorbed during the period.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $723.0 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $92.0 million, or 14.6%. Contributing to asset growth was a $15.4 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by the issuance of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“SBA PPP Loans”) for $15.4 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $40.8 million during the first nine months of 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and the timing of cash proceeds from loan sales. Loans held for sale increased by $25.0 million to $87.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $485.0 million at September 30, 2020, increasing by $78.8 million, or 19.4%, during the first nine months of 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits were customers’ receipt of government stimulus, SBA PPP Loans proceeds which were deposited with us, and our focus on deposit gathering prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokered deposits declined by $53.6 million to $37.3 million at September 30, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances increased by $37.8 million to $82.2 million at September 30, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of the funding of our SBA PPP Loans and other loans with FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank advances.

Total stockholders’ equity was $94.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $16.5 million relates mainly to net income in the period of $14.7 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.6 million. In addition, the Company repurchased $1.2 million of shares during the first nine months of 2020, and equity adjustments related to the stock benefit plan and the employee stock ownership plan amounted to $1.5 million during the period.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, for which we funded $15.4 million of SBA PPP Loans through September 30, 2020, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,335 $ 4,371 Interest-bearing deposits 43,756 3,881 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,091 8,252 Certificates of deposit - 490 Securities available for sale, at fair value 55,551 57,503 Loans held for sale, at fair value 87,805 62,792 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,597 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019 484,548 469,131 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 3,797 2,417 Accrued interest receivable 1,654 1,393 Mortgage servicing rights, net 10,944 8,556 Premises and equipment, net 5,133 5,748 Bank-owned life insurance 8,577 8,441 Foreclosed real estate, net 132 - Other assets 15,736 6,281 Total assets $ 722,968 $ 631,004 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 93,352 $ 61,603 Interest bearing 391,660 344,581 Brokered 37,273 90,858 Total deposits 522,285 497,042 Federal Reserve Bank advances 15,318 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 66,903 44,403 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,959 2,052 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,289 2,464 Other liabilities 19,276 6,581 Total liabilities 628,030 552,542 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 55 56 Additional paid-in capital 51,201 51,127 Retained earnings 46,415 31,757 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,803 ) (3,944 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,070 (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 94,938 78,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 722,968 $ 631,004





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,337 $ 6,144 $ 16,680 $ 17,791 Other interest and dividend income 311 397 1,080 1,221 Total interest and dividend income 5,648 6,541 17,760 19,012 Interest expense 979 1,968 3,933 5,570 Net interest income 4,669 4,573 13,827 13,442 Provision (credit) for loan losses 546 - 2,338 (144 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,123 4,573 11,489 13,586 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 330 363 902 1,053 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 18,102 5,782 39,616 13,438 Mortgage servicing fees, net 1,180 (181 ) (1,428 ) 362 Other 262 339 734 718 Total non-interest income 19,874 6,303 39,824 15,571 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,911 7,010 24,439 18,514 Occupancy and equipment 859 673 2,395 1,972 Professional fees 253 264 888 819 Marketing 154 275 458 644 FDIC insurance 41 (55 ) 136 91 Other non-interest expenses 1,833 1,551 5,073 4,421 Total non-interest expenses 11,051 9,718 33,389 26,461 Income before income taxes 12,946 1,158 17,924 2,696 Income tax expense 2,661 14 3,266 97 Net income $ 10,285 $ 1,144 $ 14,658 $ 2,599 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.01 $ 0.21 $ 2.86 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 2.01 $ 0.21 $ 2.86 $ 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 5,120,367 5,345,786 5,123,705 5,429,339 Diluted 5,120,367 5,345,786 5,126,077 5,429,339





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 559,370 $ 5,337 3.82 % $ 573,899 $ 6,144 4.28 % Investment securities(2) (3) 57,211 305 2.13 % 53,947 377 2.80 % Interest-earning deposits 48,949 7 0.06 % 4,881 23 1.88 % Total interest-earning assets 665,530 5,649 3.40 % 632,727 6,544 4.14 % Noninterest-earning assets 41,037 14,757 Total assets $ 706,567 $ 647,484 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 170,762 172 0.40 % 107,764 149 0.55 % NOW accounts 57,646 41 0.28 % 38,697 47 0.49 % Money market accounts 72,369 75 0.41 % 64,058 251 1.57 % Term certificates 131,053 442 1.35 % 182,073 918 2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 431,830 730 0.68 % 392,592 1,365 1.39 % FHLBB and FRB advances 82,639 249 1.21 % 101,933 603 2.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 514,469 979 0.76 % 494,525 1,968 1.59 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 88,394 62,456 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,724 10,138 Total liabilities 615,587 567,119 Total stockholders' equity 90,980 80,365 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 706,567 $ 647,484 Net interest income $ 4,670 $ 4,576 Interest rate spread(4) 2.64 % 2.55 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 151,061 $ 138,202 Net interest margin(6) 2.81 % 2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.36 % 127.95 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $1,000 and $3,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 555,838 $ 16,680 4.00 % $ 549,665 $ 17,791 4.32 % Investment securities(2) (3) 58,201 1,016 2.33 % 54,350 1,154 2.83 % Interest-earning deposits 30,177 68 0.30 % 5,132 77 2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 644,216 17,764 3.68 % 609,147 19,022 4.16 % Noninterest-earning assets 37,509 21,228 Total assets $ 681,725 $ 630,375 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 154,736 689 0.59 % 104,530 337 0.43 % NOW accounts 54,185 142 0.35 % 39,466 144 0.49 % Money market accounts 70,712 394 0.74 % 65,609 712 1.45 % Term certificates 159,540 2,012 1.68 % 171,827 2,552 1.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 439,173 3,237 0.98 % 381,432 3,745 1.31 % FHLBB and FRB advances 69,672 696 1.33 % 98,817 1,825 2.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 508,845 3,933 1.03 % 480,249 5,570 1.55 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 76,397 62,194 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,996 8,681 Total liabilities 597,238 551,124 Total stockholders' equity 84,487 79,251 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 681,725 $ 630,375 Net interest income $ 13,831 $ 13,452 Interest rate spread(4) 2.65 % 2.61 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 135,371 $ 128,898 Net interest margin(6) 2.86 % 2.94 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.60 % 126.84 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $4,000 and $10,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ (154 ) $ (653 ) $ (807 ) Investment securities 22 (94 ) (72 ) Interest-earning deposits 27 (41 ) (14 ) Total interest-earning assets (105 ) (788 ) (893 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 71 (48 ) 23 NOW accounts 18 (24 ) (6 ) Money market accounts 29 (205 ) (176 ) Term certificates (218 ) (258 ) (476 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (100 ) (535 ) (635 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (99 ) (255 ) (354 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (199 ) (790 ) (989 ) Change in net interest income $ 94 $ 2 $ 96





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. 2019 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ (29 ) $ (1,080 ) $ (1,109 ) Investment securities (1 ) (136 ) (137 ) Interest-earning deposits 30 (37 ) (7 ) Total interest-earning assets - (1,253 ) (1,253 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 197 154 351 NOW accounts 15 (17 ) (2 ) Money market accounts (12 ) (306 ) (318 ) Term certificates (173 ) (367 ) (540 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 27 (536 ) (509 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (441 ) (688 ) (1,129 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (414 ) (1,224 ) (1,638 ) Change in net interest income $ 414 $ (29 ) $ 385





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,032 $ 637 $ 4,669 Provision for loan losses 546 - 546 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,486 637 4,123 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 309 21 330 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 18,459 18,459 Mortgage servicing fees, net (98 ) 1,278 1,180 Other 93 169 262 Total non-interest income 304 19,927 20,231 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,959 5,952 7,911 Occupancy and equipment 437 422 859 Other non-interest expenses 1,084 1,197 2,281 Total non-interest expenses 3,480 7,571 11,051 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 310 $ 12,993 13,303 Elimination of inter-segment profit (357 ) Income before income taxes 12,946 Income tax expense 2,661 Net income $ 10,285

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 3,781 $ 792 $ 4,573 Credit for loan losses - - - Net interest income after credit for loan losses 3,781 792 4,573 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 331 32 363 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 6,010 6,010 Mortgage servicing fees, net (93 ) (88 ) (181 ) Other 242 97 339 Total non-interest income 480 6,051 6,531 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,966 5,044 7,010 Occupancy and equipment 367 306 673 Other non-interest expenses 1,184 851 2,035 Total non-interest expenses 3,517 6,201 9,718 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 744 $ 642 1,386 Elimination of inter-segment profit (228 ) Loss before income taxes 1,158 Income tax expense 14 Net income $ 1,144

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 11,970 $ 1,857 $ 13,827 Provision for loan losses 2,338 - 2,338 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,632 1,857 11,489 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 827 75 902 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 40,667 40,667 Mortgage servicing fees, net (281 ) (1,147 ) (1,428 ) Other 318 416 734 Total non-interest income 864 40,011 40,875 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits (2) 6,983 17,456 24,439 Occupancy and equipment 1,305 1,090 2,395 Other non-interest expenses 3,286 3,269 6,555 Total non-interest expenses 11,574 21,815 33,389 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,078 ) $ 20,053 18,975 Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,051 ) Income before income taxes 17,924 Income tax expense 3,266 Net income $ 14,658

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



(2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 12,123 $ 1,319 $ 13,442 Credit for loan losses (144 ) - (144 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 12,267 1,319 13,586 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 947 106 1,053 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 14,043 14,043 Mortgage servicing fees, net (273 ) 635 362 Other 465 253 718 Total non-interest income 1,139 15,037 16,176 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,292 13,222 18,514 Occupancy and equipment 1,137 835 1,972 Other non-interest expenses 3,436 2,539 5,975 Total non-interest expenses 9,865 16,596 26,461 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 3,541 $ (240 ) 3,301 Elimination of inter-segment profit (605 ) Income before income taxes 2,696 Income tax expense 97 Net income $ 2,599

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 12,946 $ 2,661 $ 10,285 $ 2.01 Non-interest expense adjustments: COVID-19 related expenses 22 4 18 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP basis $ 12,968 $ 2,665 $ 10,303 $ 2.01 Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,158 $ 14 $ 1,144 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP basis $ 1,158 $ 14 $ 1,144 $ 0.21 Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 17,924 $ 3,266 $ 14,658 $ 2.86 Non-interest expense adjustments: Retirement salary and benefits compensation 692 126 566 0.11 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation 683 124 559 0.11 COVID-19 related expenses 229 42 187 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 19,528 $ 3,558 $ 15,970 $ 3.12 Year-to-Date September 30, 2019 Income Before Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per Common Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 2,696 $ 97 $ 2,599 $ 0.48 Non-GAAP basis $ 2,696 $ 97 $ 2,599 $ 0.48





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 5.82 % 0.71 % 2.87 % 0.55 % Non-GAAP (2) 5.83 % 0.71 % 3.12 % 0.55 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 45.22 % 5.69 % 23.13 % 4.37 % Non-GAAP (2) 45.30 % 5.69 % 25.20 % 4.37 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.89 % 2.86 % 2.94 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 80.98 % 49.07 % 74.23 % 45.03 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 45.03 % 89.35 % 62.23 % 91.20 % Non-GAAP (2) 44.94 % 89.35 % 59.24 % 91.20 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.28 % 12.28 % 13.28 % 12.28 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 1.38 % 0.54 % 1.38 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.34 % 0.90 % 1.34 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.39 % 0.90 % 1.39 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 67.21 % 120.20 % 67.21 % 120.20 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 66.31 % 120.20 % 66.31 % 120.20 % Tangible book value per share $ 17.18 $ 13.95 $ 17.18 $ 13.95 Outstanding Shares 5,524,390 5,701,152 5,524,390 5,701,152

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of October 19, 2020 Commercial loans Residential loans Residential loans serviced for others (Dollars in thousands) Balance outstanding $ 169,940 $ 362,176 $ 1,629,169 COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1) Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ 11,320 $ 5,884 $ 22,228 Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans 6.7 % 1.6 % 1.4 % Loans with suspended payment $ 11,320 $ 4,588 $ 13,296 Loans with reduced payment - 1,296 8,932 Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but have since resumed payment $ 25,600 $ 11,934 $ 44,543 Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest) - 2,746 9,427 Loans on a repayment plan - - 1,376 Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or interest payments to maturity (2) 20,950 8,381 31,330 Loans which were paid off completely (3) 4,650 807 1,582 Other loans - - 828

(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.



(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.



(3) Includes the payment from one commercial loan relationship for $2.8 million that was listed on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020.







Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

As of September 30, 2020 Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting Balance Real Commercial with Estate & Deferred Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial Construction Pass Criticized (4) Payments (Dollars in thousands) Group home/care facility $ 1,103 $ 1,103 $ - $ - $ 1,103 $ - $ - Hotels/hospitality 12,592 12,559 33 - - 12,592 8,317 Restaurants/food service 2,858 1,610 1,248 - 2,858 - - Retail/shopping center 24,719 20,044 - 4,675 24,082 637 2,060 Other sectors (2) 2,185 2,185 - - 1,545 640 640 Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $ 43,457 $ 37,501 $ 1,281 $ 4,675 $ 29,588 $ 13,869 $ 11,017 Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 24.7 % 26.4 % 6.3 % 34.0 % Commercial loans outstanding $ 176,000 $ 141,862 $ 20,388 $ 13,750 Loan to value secured by real estate (3) 40.9 % 75.0 %

(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at September 30, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.

(2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.

(3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.



(4) Includes one loan relationship for $2.8 million that was listed on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020, and was subsequently paid off in early October.







