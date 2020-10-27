WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Free cash flow, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Management Commentary
“Despite pandemic-related challenges, our revenue increased sequentially to $155 million in the third quarter and was stronger than expected driven by increased demand in our Industrial Processing and Flow Control segments," said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. "We had our highest quarterly adjusted diluted EPS for the year of $1.31, up 24 percent sequentially, due to excellent operational execution and contributions from government employee retention programs. We were particularly pleased with our cash flow from operations of $24 million and free cash flow of $23 million. We paid down $26 million in debt in the quarter, which combined with our adjusted EBITDA helped drive a reduction in our leverage ratio to 1.88.
“Our parts and consumables revenue increased six percent sequentially to $103 million in the third quarter, representing 66 percent of our third quarter revenue. We have seen an increase in demand for our parts and consumables following the curtailment in spending by our customers in the first half of the year.”
Third Quarter 2020 compared to 2019
Revenue decreased 11 percent to $154.6 million compared to $173.5 million in 2019. Organic revenue was down 12 percent, which excludes an acquisition and an increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 44.2 percent compared to 42.8 percent in 2019.
GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased nine percent to $1.28 compared to $1.41 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased five percent to $1.31 compared to $1.38 in 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2020 excludes $0.03 of restructuring costs, a $0.03 discrete tax benefit, $0.02 of acquired backlog amortization and $0.01 of acquisition costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in 2019 excludes a $0.02 discrete tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA decreased seven percent to $30.0 million compared to $32.3 million in 2019. Cash flow from operations decreased five percent to $24.4 million compared to $25.7 million in 2019.
Bookings decreased 16 percent to $143.3 million compared to $170.9 million in 2019. Organic bookings were down 17 percent, which excludes an acquisition and an increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.
Summary and Outlook
“Capital projects are showing signs of increasing activity and we expect a solid sequential improvement in our capital bookings in the fourth quarter," Mr. Powell continued. "We also expect demand for our parts and consumables to remain stable as our customers perform year-end maintenance on their equipment. As our business continues to strengthen, we anticipate the benefits we receive from government employee retention programs, primarily in Canada and China, will be lower in the fourth quarter. Our global footprint and the diversity of our product offerings have provided stability as the timing of the market recovery has shown to vary by region and industry. While we have seen a recent strengthening in consumer demand, there is still uncertainty surrounding the timing of the recovery in markets around the world and as a result, we will not be providing guidance at this time.”
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.
Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 included a $0.6 million favorable foreign currency translation effect and $0.8 million from an acquisition. Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 included a $5.9 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect and $1.0 million from an acquisition. We present increases or decreases in organic revenue, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, to provide investors insight into underlying revenue trends.
Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and discrete tax items. These items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, or none at all.
Third Quarter
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:
First Nine Months
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less:
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Revenue
|$
|154,610
|$
|173,504
|$
|466,597
|$
|521,985
|Costs and Operating Expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|86,294
|99,257
|263,510
|302,852
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|43,853
|47,097
|134,518
|144,883
|Research and development expenses
|2,658
|2,597
|8,532
|7,980
|Restructuring costs
|470
|—
|926
|—
|133,275
|148,951
|407,486
|455,715
|Operating Income
|21,335
|24,553
|59,111
|66,270
|Interest Income
|52
|43
|140
|158
|Interest Expense
|(1,670
|)
|(3,066
|)
|(6,060
|)
|(10,143
|)
|Other Expense, Net
|(32
|)
|(98
|)
|(95
|)
|(296
|)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|19,685
|21,432
|53,096
|55,989
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,705
|5,219
|13,738
|12,310
|Net Income
|14,980
|16,213
|39,358
|43,679
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|(129
|)
|(98
|)
|(369
|)
|(360
|)
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|14,851
|$
|16,115
|$
|38,989
|$
|43,319
|Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
|Basic
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.43
|$
|3.40
|$
|3.87
|Diluted
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.41
|$
|3.38
|$
|3.79
|Weighted Average Shares:
|Basic
|11,504
|11,267
|11,472
|11,198
|Diluted
|11,589
|11,469
|11,550
|11,434
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|14,851
|$
|1.28
|$
|16,115
|$
|1.41
|Adjustments for the Following:
|Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax
|335
|0.03
|—
|—
|Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax
|58
|0.01
|—
|—
|Amortization of Acquired Backlog, Net of Tax (e)
|249
|0.02
|16
|—
|Discrete Tax Items
|(338
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(264
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|15,155
|$
|1.31
|$
|15,867
|$
|1.38
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|38,989
|$
|3.38
|$
|43,319
|$
|3.79
|Adjustments for the Following:
|Restructuring Costs, Net of Tax
|667
|0.06
|—
|—
|Acquisition Costs, Net of Tax
|355
|0.03
|699
|0.06
|Amortization of Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog, Net of Tax (e,f)
|275
|0.02
|3,687
|0.32
|Discrete Tax Items
|(338
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(1,499
|)
|(0.13
|)
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|39,948
|$
|3.46
|$
|46,206
|$
|4.04
|Three Months Ended
|Decrease
Excluding
|Revenue by Segment (b)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Decrease
|Acquisition
and FX (a,c)
|Flow Control
|$
|56,815
|$
|62,375
|$
|(5,560
|)
|$
|(5,300
|)
|Industrial Processing
|62,086
|74,229
|(12,143
|)
|(13,306
|)
|Material Handling
|35,709
|36,900
|(1,191
|)
|(1,689
|)
|$
|154,610
|$
|173,504
|$
|(18,894
|)
|$
|(20,295
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|66
|%
|61
|%
|Nine Months Ended
|Decrease
Excluding
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Decrease
|Acquisition
and FX (a,c)
|Flow Control
|$
|165,329
|$
|188,792
|$
|(23,463
|)
|$
|(19,769
|)
|Industrial Processing
|192,468
|222,899
|(30,431
|)
|(29,375
|)
|Material Handling
|108,800
|110,294
|(1,494
|)
|(1,316
|)
|$
|466,597
|$
|521,985
|$
|(55,388
|)
|$
|(50,460
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|65
|%
|63
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Decrease
Excluding
|Bookings by Segment (b)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Decrease
|Acquisition
and FX (c)
|Flow Control
|$
|49,608
|$
|58,817
|$
|(9,209
|)
|$
|(8,757
|)
|Industrial Processing
|59,903
|74,928
|(15,025
|)
|(15,713
|)
|Material Handling
|33,838
|37,185
|(3,347
|)
|(4,057
|)
|$
|143,349
|$
|170,930
|$
|(27,581
|)
|$
|(28,527
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|67
|%
|59
|%
|Nine Months Ended
|Decrease
Excluding
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Decrease
|Acquisition
and FX (c)
|Flow Control
|$
|166,713
|$
|184,246
|$
|(17,533
|)
|$
|(13,516
|)
|Industrial Processing
|178,885
|229,007
|(50,122
|)
|(48,790
|)
|Material Handling
|106,344
|115,249
|(8,905
|)
|(9,005
|)
|$
|451,942
|$
|528,502
|$
|(76,560
|)
|$
|(71,311
|)
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|67
|%
|63
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Business Segment Information (b)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Gross Margin:
|Flow Control
|52.9
|%
|52.9
|%
|53.1
|%
|51.7
|%
|Industrial Processing
|43.7
|%
|38.7
|%
|41.0
|%
|39.0
|%
|Material Handling
|31.1
|%
|34.0
|%
|33.5
|%
|31.4
|%
|44.2
|%
|42.8
|%
|43.5
|%
|42.0
|%
|Operating Income:
|Flow Control
|$
|13,770
|$
|15,103
|$
|37,360
|$
|43,220
|Industrial Processing
|12,072
|13,107
|32,147
|38,830
|Material Handling
|2,614
|3,525
|10,341
|5,515
|Corporate
|(7,121
|)
|(7,182
|)
|(20,737
|)
|(21,295
|)
|$
|21,335
|$
|24,553
|$
|59,111
|$
|66,270
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,d):
|Flow Control
|$
|14,035
|$
|15,103
|$
|38,081
|$
|43,220
|Industrial Processing
|12,438
|13,107
|32,948
|38,830
|Material Handling
|2,862
|3,546
|10,597
|11,210
|Corporate
|(7,121
|)
|(7,182
|)
|(20,737
|)
|(21,295
|)
|$
|22,214
|$
|24,574
|$
|60,889
|$
|71,965
|Capital Expenditures:
|Flow Control
|$
|509
|$
|636
|$
|1,667
|$
|1,814
|Industrial Processing
|785
|1,053
|2,460
|3,223
|Material Handling
|486
|397
|1,167
|1,145
|Corporate
|42
|7
|125
|54
|$
|1,822
|$
|2,093
|$
|5,419
|$
|6,236
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Cash Flow and Other Data
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Cash Provided by Operations
|$
|24,393
|$
|25,678
|$
|52,601
|$
|58,166
|Less: Capital Expenditures
|(1,822
|)
|(2,093
|)
|(5,419
|)
|(6,236
|)
|Free Cash Flow (a)
|$
|22,571
|$
|23,585
|$
|47,182
|$
|51,930
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|$
|8,086
|$
|7,763
|$
|23,260
|$
|24,304
|Balance Sheet Data
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Dec. 28,
2019
|Assets
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|$
|56,204
|$
|68,273
|Accounts Receivable, net
|94,145
|95,740
|Inventories
|108,715
|102,715
|Unbilled Revenue
|9,095
|13,162
|Property, Plant, and Equipment, net
|82,427
|86,032
|Intangible Assets
|164,359
|173,896
|Goodwill
|342,999
|336,032
|Other Assets
|55,947
|63,537
|$
|913,891
|$
|939,387
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts Payable
|$
|32,588
|$
|45,852
|Debt Obligations
|255,010
|294,717
|Other Borrowings
|5,577
|6,308
|Other Liabilities
|158,471
|165,431
|Total Liabilities
|451,646
|512,308
|Stockholders' Equity
|462,245
|427,079
|$
|913,891
|$
|939,387
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a,b)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Consolidated
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|14,851
|$
|16,115
|$
|38,989
|$
|43,319
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|129
|98
|369
|360
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,705
|5,219
|13,738
|12,310
|Interest Expense, Net
|1,618
|3,023
|5,920
|9,985
|Other Expense, Net
|32
|98
|95
|296
|Operating Income
|21,335
|24,553
|59,111
|66,270
|Restructuring Costs
|470
|—
|926
|—
|Acquisition Costs
|78
|—
|485
|843
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|331
|21
|367
|1,303
|Acquired Profit in Inventory (f)
|—
|—
|—
|3,549
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|22,214
|24,574
|60,889
|71,965
|Depreciation and Amortization
|7,755
|7,742
|22,893
|23,001
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|29,969
|$
|32,316
|$
|83,782
|$
|94,966
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|19.4
|%
|18.6
|%
|18.0
|%
|18.2
|%
|Flow Control
|Operating Income
|$
|13,770
|$
|15,103
|$
|37,360
|$
|43,220
|Restructuring Costs
|265
|—
|721
|—
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|14,035
|15,103
|38,081
|43,220
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,564
|1,629
|4,729
|4,823
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|15,599
|$
|16,732
|$
|42,810
|$
|48,043
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|27.5
|%
|26.8
|%
|25.9
|%
|25.4
|%
|Industrial Processing
|Operating Income
|$
|12,072
|$
|13,107
|$
|32,147
|$
|38,830
|Restructuring Costs
|205
|—
|205
|—
|Acquisition Costs
|78
|—
|485
|—
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|83
|—
|111
|—
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|12,438
|13,107
|32,948
|38,830
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,311
|3,249
|9,598
|9,731
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|15,749
|$
|16,356
|$
|42,546
|$
|48,561
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|25.4
|%
|22.0
|%
|22.1
|%
|21.8
|%
|Material Handling
|Operating Income
|$
|2,614
|$
|3,525
|$
|10,341
|$
|5,515
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|—
|—
|843
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)
|248
|21
|256
|1,303
|Acquired Profit in Inventory (f)
|—
|—
|—
|3,549
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|2,862
|3,546
|10,597
|11,210
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,824
|2,801
|8,416
|8,259
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|5,686
|$
|6,347
|$
|19,013
|$
|19,469
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)
|15.9
|%
|17.2
|%
|17.5
|%
|17.7
|%
|Corporate
|Operating Loss
|$
|(7,121
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(20,737
|)
|$
|(21,295
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|56
|63
|150
|188
|EBITDA (a)
|$
|(7,065
|)
|$
|(7,119
|)
|$
|(20,587
|)
|$
|(21,107
|)
|(a)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(b)
|Reflects our new reportable operating segments announced on April 22, 2020. Prior period information has been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
|(c)
|Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of an acquisition and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
|(d)
|See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
|(e)
|Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
|(f)
|Represents expense within cost of revenues associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
|(g)
|Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating and financial results; adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our customers’ ability to obtain financing for capital equipment projects; international sales and operations; health epidemics; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; development and use of digital media; currency fluctuations; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; price increases or shortages of raw materials; dependence on certain suppliers; our acquisition strategy; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; implementation of our internal growth strategy; competition; soundness of suppliers and customers; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; fluctuations in our share price; soundness of financial institutions; environmental laws and regulations; climate change; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; adequacy of our insurance coverage; anti-takeover provisions; and reliance on third-party research.
