INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported Results Net income $19,186 $23,851 $26,644 $47,764 $78,513 Diluted earnings per share $0.20 $0.24 $0.27 $0.49 $0.80 Return on average assets 0.81% 1.06% 1.31% 0.71% 1.32% Return on average equity 7.01% 8.95% 10.22% 5.92% 10.39% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $23,806 $23,851 $29,597 $52,384 $81,493 Core diluted earnings per share $0.24 $0.24 $0.30 $0.53 $0.83 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $41,112 $36,101 $39,895 $114,336 $112,271 Provision expense $11,212 $6,859 $2,708 $49,038 $9,638 Net charge-offs $4,346 $4,493 $3,734 $12,368 $7,367 Reserve build/(release)(2) $6,866 $2,366 -$1,026 $36,670 $2,271 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.01% 1.06% 1.46% 0.78% 1.37% Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.74% 1.61% 1.97% 1.71% 1.88% Return on average tangible common equity 10.29% 13.13% 14.62% 8.80% 14.90% Core return on average tangible common equity 12.68% 13.13% 16.20% 9.61% 15.45% Core efficiency ratio 54.45% 57.20% 55.73% 56.58% 56.87% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.11% 3.29% 3.76% 3.34% 3.75% (1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release. (2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights



Financial results

Net income of $19.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.20, a decrease of $0.04 per share from the previous quarter

-- Core net income of $23.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24, unchanged from the previous quarter

-- Core net income of $23.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24, unchanged from the previous quarter Provision for loan losses of $11.2 million increased $4.4 million from the previous quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) was $41.1 million, an increase of $5.0 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2019

-- Core PPNR ROAA was 1.74%, an increase of 13 basis points from the previous quarter

was $41.1 million, an increase of $5.0 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2019 -- Core PPNR ROAA was 1.74%, an increase of 13 basis points from the previous quarter Quarterly and year-to-date positive operating leverage

-- Core revenue increased $4.6 million, or 5.1% from the previous quarter and $6.4 million, or 2.4% from the first nine months of the previous year

-- Core noninterest expense increased $39 thousand, or 0.1% from the previous quarter and $2.9 million, or 1.9% from the first nine months of the previous year

-- Core revenue increased $4.6 million, or 5.1% from the previous quarter and $6.4 million, or 2.4% from the first nine months of the previous year -- Core noninterest expense increased $39 thousand, or 0.1% from the previous quarter and $2.9 million, or 1.9% from the first nine months of the previous year Net interest income of $66.7 million was essentially flat from the previous quarter, decreasing by $0.3 million due to an 18 basis point decline in the net interest margin, most of which was offset by a $338.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets

Noninterest income of $26.8 million increased $5.0 million from the previous quarter driven by record mortgage volume and strong SBA gain on sale revenue

Noninterest expense of $58.2 million increased $5.4 million from the previous quarter due to $5.8 million in charges related to the Company’s previously disclosed voluntary early retirement program and the consolidation of 20% of the Company’s branch facilities

-- Core expenses were well controlled and essentially flat from the previous quarter

-- The core efficiency ratio improved to 54.5% as compared to 57.2% in the previous quarter

-- Core expenses were well controlled and essentially flat from the previous quarter -- The core efficiency ratio improved to 54.5% as compared to 57.2% in the previous quarter Total period-end loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $32.6 million, or 2.0% annualized, from the previous quarter driven by improved real estate secured consumer and indirect auto demand

Average deposits increased $320.1 million (or 17.1% annualized) from the previous quarter due in part to deposit growth associated with PPP loan funds, and period-end deposits decreased $78.3 million (or 4.0% annualized)

Asset quality

As of October 23, 2020, loans with modified terms classified under Section 4013 of the CARES Act (Deferrals) totaled $12.0 million, or 0.19% of total portfolio loans (excluding PPP)

Nonaccrual loans of $42.7 million decreased $5.9 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.3 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from the previous quarter

Reserve build (2) totaled $36.7 million or 0.58% of total portfolio loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.38%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.44%

totaled $36.7 million or 0.58% of total portfolio loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.38%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.44% The Company continues to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act

Strong liquidity and capital positions

Total available liquidity of $3.9 billion

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.4%, which represents $234.8 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

The Company completed the remaining $15.6 million of its previously authorized share repurchase program on October 9, 2020, repurchasing 2.0 million shares at a weighted average price of $7.84

Operational Update

In response to the current operating environment and evolving customer preferences, the Company has implemented a profitability initiative termed “Project Thrive” with the goal of growing its business, maintaining adequate capital, protecting against further NIM compression and reducing operating expenses. In keeping with Project Thrive, a targeted 20% reduction in retail locations will occur prior to December 31, 2020.

Implemented the Banno Digital Platform, replacing both our online banking and mobile banking, and completed the conversion of our commercial customers to our new Treasury Management system

-- These implementations represent a major investment in driving ongoing digital delivery and enhancing service

-- These implementations represent a major investment in driving ongoing digital delivery and enhancing service All community office drive-ups are open and our lobbies are available by appointment

“I am encouraged by our results for the third quarter of 2020. Our performance highlights the investments we have made in our fee businesses, geographic expansion and a more balanced approach to commercial and consumer lending,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “While we saw a meaningful improvement in our fee income and consumer lending, the shift in earning asset mix resulting from the additional liquidity continues to pressure our net interest margin. Additionally, our operating efficiency continues to improve as reflected in the core efficiency ratio of 54.5% for the third quarter. This marks the first time our efficiency ratio has been below 55% for a quarter since well before the last financial crisis."

Price continued, “Although we did see improvement in our asset quality metrics, our reserve build of $6.9 million reflects ongoing uncertainty in the hospitality and retail sectors. Despite the myriad of challenges facing our industry, we continue to be a source of strength for our customers and communities and we remain focused on delivering sustainable, long-term performance for our shareholders.”

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.2 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2020, and $26.6 million, or $0.27 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $47.8 million, as compared to $78.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) decreased $0.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower replacement yields on new loans, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.11%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 65 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 25 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Total average interest-earning assets increased $338.5 million from the previous quarter primarily due to a $30.8 million increase in average traditional loans along with $166.7 million in average PPP loans and a $141.0 million increase in average securities and interest bearing bank deposits due to excess liquidity on the balance sheet.

Total average deposits grew $320.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter. Period-end deposits decreased $78.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was driven by a $73.1 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $13.5 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Asset Quality

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”). Due to extraordinary economic conditions and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility of these forecasts, the Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method.

Provision expense in the third quarter totaled $11.2 million. Reserves for loan losses totaled $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $6.9 million from the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase of $4.7 million in qualitative reserves (due in part to the risk posed by the bank’s hospitality and retail portfolios) and an increase of $0.9 million in normal qualitative reserves due to internal credit metrics. These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect not only the risks of continued weak economic conditions on our loan portfolio, but also loss estimates identified in several loan portfolios deemed to be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $49.7 million, a decrease of $6.3 million from the previous quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the partial resolution of a $5.5 million C&I credit placed into nonaccrual during the previous quarter.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.78%, 0.88% and 0.58% for the periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

For the originated loan portfolio at September 30, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans (excluding PPP) was 1.31% compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2020 and 0.87% at September 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.3 million, compared to $4.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.27%, 0.28% and 0.25% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $26.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains). There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $5.0 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, a $0.9 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $0.7 million increase in deposit service charges and a $0.6 million increase in card related interchange income driven by increased transaction volume on customer accounts.

Noninterest expense totaled $58.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $54.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The $5.4 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of $5.8 million in charges related to the Company’s previously disclosed voluntary early retirement program and the consolidation of 20% of the company’s branch facilities.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.45% during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 57.20% in the previous quarter and 55.73% in the third quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,399 as September 30, 2020, 1,465 at June 30, 2020, and 1,511 at September 30, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter is the result of an ongoing company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2020. This dividend represents a 4.9% projected annual yield utilizing the October 26, 2020 closing market price of $9.01.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2020 were 14.4%, 11.8%, 8.9%, and 10.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10148727. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dayton and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 66,742 $ 67,045 $ 68,875 $ 201,908 $ 202,398 Provision for credit losses 11,212 6,859 2,708 49,038 9,638 Noninterest income 26,769 21,812 22,179 67,854 62,957 Noninterest expense 58,247 52,756 54,897 161,274 156,856 Net income 19,186 23,851 26,644 47,764 78,513 Core net income (5) 23,806 23,851 29,597 52,384 81,493 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.49 $ 0.80 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.53 $ 0.83 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.81 % 1.06 % 1.31 % 0.71 % 1.32 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.46 % 0.78 % 1.37 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.49 % 1.61 % 1.78 % 1.62 % 1.82 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.74 % 1.61 % 1.97 % 1.71 % 1.88 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.01 % 8.95 % 10.22 % 5.92 % 10.39 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 10.29 % 13.13 % 14.62 % 8.80 % 14.90 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 12.68 % 13.13 % 16.20 % 9.61 % 15.45 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 54.45 % 57.20 % 55.73 % 56.58 % 56.87 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.11 % 3.29 % 3.76 % 3.34 % 3.75 % Book value per common share $ 11.07 $ 10.96 $ 10.57 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.79 7.72 7.31 Market value per common share 7.74 8.28 13.47 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.33 0.30 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.71 % 0.81 % 0.58 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.78 % 0.88 % 0.58 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.59 % 0.66 % 0.46 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 177.58 % 145.37 % 141.64 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.27 % 1.18 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.38 % 1.28 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 1.31 % 1.22 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.44 % 1.34 % 0.92 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.5 % 11.5 % 12.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.4 % 8.4 % 9.2 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 9.0 % 8.9 % 9.2 % Leverage Ratio 8.9 % 9.3 % 10.1 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.8 % 11.8 % 11.8 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.4 % 14.4 % 14.1 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.7 % 10.7 % 10.7 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 73,593 $ 74,981 $ 82,575 $ 227,903 $ 244,226 Interest expense 7,224 8,295 14,130 27,124 43,169 Net Interest Income 66,369 66,686 68,445 200,779 201,057 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 373 359 430 1,129 1,341 Net Interest Income (FTE) 66,742 67,045 68,875 201,908 202,398 Provision for credit losses 11,212 6,859 2,708 49,038 9,638 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 55,530 60,186 66,167 152,870 192,760 Net securities gains 20 8 9 47 15 Trust income 2,554 2,109 2,325 6,774 6,221 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,035 3,286 4,954 12,066 13,792 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,156 1,831 1,912 5,982 5,887 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,547 1,800 1,540 4,963 4,408 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 6,437 4,243 2,599 13,226 6,101 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,871 581 970 3,151 3,831 Card-related interchange income 6,441 5,886 5,629 17,589 15,800 Derivative mark-to-market (160 ) (221 ) (45 ) (2,122 ) (88 ) Swap fee income 41 609 421 864 1,634 Other income 1,827 1,680 1,865 5,314 5,356 Total Noninterest Income 26,769 21,812 22,179 67,854 62,957 Salaries and employee benefits 28,823 28,773 28,674 87,573 83,205 Net occupancy 4,609 4,397 4,521 13,979 13,878 Furniture and equipment 4,033 3,657 3,904 11,468 11,396 Data processing 2,741 2,596 2,825 7,804 7,988 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,254 1,254 1,189 3,246 3,365 Advertising and promotion 1,115 1,535 1,140 3,800 3,611 Intangible amortization 939 919 865 2,792 2,364 Collection and repossession 260 341 649 1,165 1,656 Other professional fees and services 937 920 969 2,755 2,755 FDIC insurance 876 733 35 1,637 1,164 Litigation and operational losses 329 319 308 1,038 1,264 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 63 140 152 416 1,398 Merger and acquisition — — 3,738 — 3,772 COVID-19 125 419 — 567 567 Voluntary early retirement 3,304 — — 3,304 — Branch consolidation 2,544 — — 2,544 — Other operating expenses 6,295 6,753 5,928 17,186 19,040 Total Noninterest Expense 58,247 52,756 54,897 161,274 156,856 Income before Income Taxes 24,052 29,242 33,449 59,450 98,861 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 373 359 430 1,129 1,341 Income tax provision 4,493 5,032 6,375 10,557 19,007 Net Income $ 19,186 $ 23,851 $ 26,644 $ 47,764 $ 78,513 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,924,781 98,132,697 98,319,081 96,924,781 98,319,081 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,160,143 98,146,854 98,547,898 98,224,506 98,615,787





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 97,060 $ 108,970 $ 112,241 Interest-bearing bank deposits 283,037 348,763 16,408 Securities available for sale, at fair value 921,202 914,412 823,944 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 268,638 297,986 357,890 Loans held for sale 37,998 30,409 20,288 Loans 6,949,716 6,922,075 6,099,561 Allowance for credit losses (88,307 ) (81,441 ) (50,035 ) Net loans 6,861,409 6,840,634 6,049,526 Goodwill and other intangibles 317,423 318,072 320,505 Other assets 502,599 505,409 451,225 Total Assets $ 9,289,366 $ 9,364,655 $ 8,152,027 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,301,821 $ 2,288,299 $ 1,657,507 Interest-bearing demand deposits 315,806 327,691 263,312 Savings deposits 4,425,119 4,431,919 3,867,034 Time deposits 661,161 734,292 890,143 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,402,086 5,493,902 5,020,489 Total deposits 7,703,907 7,782,201 6,677,996 Short-term borrowings 122,356 108,484 83,735 Long-term borrowings 233,490 233,723 234,404 Total borrowings 355,846 342,207 318,139 Other liabilities 156,782 164,542 116,862 Shareholders' equity 1,072,831 1,075,705 1,039,030 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,289,366 $ 9,364,655 $ 8,152,027





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Yield/ June﻿ 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ 2020 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,402,968 3.97 % $ 6,372,145 4.14 % $ 6,042,822 4.93 % $ 6,343,862 4.25 % $ 5,935,427 4.95 % PPP Loans 572,434 2.67 % 405,738 2.73 % — — % 326,957 2.69 % — — % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,553,252 1.59 % 1,412,275 1.99 % 1,226,270 2.58 % 1,407,609 1.98 % 1,273,594 2.73 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,528,654 3.45 % 8,190,158 3.70 % 7,269,092 4.53 % 8,078,428 3.79 % 7,209,021 4.55 % Noninterest-earning assets 861,311 853,396 780,960 846,887 763,417 Total Assets $ 9,389,965 $ 9,043,554 $ 8,050,052 $ 8,925,315 $ 7,972,438 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,818,576 0.20 % $ 4,568,202 0.24 % $ 3,933,091 0.61 % $ 4,535,072 0.30 % $ 3,796,768 0.58 % Time deposits 696,227 1.28 % 776,892 1.51 % 863,714 1.75 % 766,106 1.49 % 866,746 1.68 % Short-term borrowings 124,670 0.11 % 112,063 0.17 % 323,041 1.99 % 146,270 0.61 % 489,562 2.21 % Long-term borrowings 233,588 4.37 % 233,819 4.41 % 234,497 4.51 % 233,818 4.40 % 210,353 4.96 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,873,061 0.49 % 5,690,976 0.59 % 5,354,343 1.05 % 5,681,266 0.64 % 5,363,429 1.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,281,200 2,130,775 1,560,478 2,030,364 1,507,826 Other liabilities 147,603 150,254 101,328 136,655 90,956 Shareholders' equity 1,088,101 1,071,549 1,033,903 1,077,030 1,010,227 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,516,904 3,352,578 2,695,709 3,244,049 2,609,009 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,389,965 $ 9,043,554 $ 8,050,052 $ 8,925,315 $ 7,972,438 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.11 % 3.29 % 3.76 % 3.34 % 3.75 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,163,268 $ 1,202,212 $ 1,210,936 Paycheck Protection Program 573,468 570,887 — Commercial real estate 2,215,311 2,224,710 2,124,240 Real estate construction 366,936 339,603 334,533 Total Commercial 4,318,983 4,337,412 3,669,709 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,154,366 1,140,101 1,081,170 Home equity lines of credit 589,654 583,187 585,050 Real estate construction 86,053 76,726 85,748 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,830,073 1,800,014 1,751,968 Auto loans 692,475 671,202 553,617 Direct installment 40,081 43,629 46,704 Personal lines of credit 62,155 63,600 70,441 Student loans 5,949 6,218 7,122 Total Other Consumer 800,660 784,649 677,884 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,630,733 2,584,663 2,429,852 Total Portfolio Loans 6,949,716 6,922,075 6,099,561 Loans held for sale 37,998 30,409 20,288 Total Loans $ 6,987,714 $ 6,952,484 $ 6,119,849 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 38,139 $ 44,968 $ 16,227 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 4,511 3,600 11,074 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,078 7,455 8,024 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 49,728 $ 56,023 $ 35,325 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,079 1,634 1,622 Repossessions ("Repos") 685 537 486 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 51,492 $ 58,194 $ 37,433 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,249 1,421 2,054 Classified loans 80,190 76,917 50,719 Criticized loans 188,957 125,432 128,691 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.74 % 0.84 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses $ 88,307 $ 81,441 $ 50,035





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 3,338 $ 1,234 $ 729 $ 4,977 $ 1,952 Real estate construction — (26 ) (74 ) (26 ) (158 ) Commercial real estate (110 ) 2,151 1,301 2,263 1,521 Residential real estate 117 2 366 621 427 Loans to individuals 1,001 1,132 1,412 4,533 3,625 Net Charge-offs $ 4,346 $ 4,493 $ 3,734 $ 12,368 $ 7,367 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.17 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 257.98 % 152.66 % 72.52 % 396.49 % 130.83 % Provision for credit losses $ 11,212 $ 6,859 $ 2,708 $ 49,038 $ 9,638





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 19,186 $ 23,851 $ 26,644 $ 47,764 $ 78,513 Intangible amortization 939 919 865 2,792 2,364 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (197 ) (193 ) (182 ) (586 ) (496 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 19,928 24,577 27,327 49,970 80,381 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,088,101 $ 1,071,549 $ 1,033,903 $ 1,077,030 $ 1,010,227 Less: intangible assets 317,702 318,486 292,529 318,483 288,749 Tangible Equity 770,399 753,063 741,374 758,547 721,478 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 770,399 $ 753,063 $ 741,374 $ 758,547 $ 721,478 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.29 % 13.13 % 14.62 % 8.80 % 14.90 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 19,186 $ 23,851 $ 26,644 $ 47,764 $ 78,513 Merger & acquisition related expenses — — 3,738 — 3,772 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses — — (785 ) — (792 ) Early retirement related 3,304 — — 3,304 — Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses (694 ) — — (694 ) — Branch consolidation related 2,544 — — 2,544 — Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses (534 ) — — (534 ) — (5) Core net income $ 23,806 $ 23,851 $ 29,597 $ 52,384 $ 81,493 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,160,143 98,146,854 98,547,898 98,224,506 98,615,787 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.53 $ 0.83 Intangible amortization 939 919 865 2,792 2,364 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (197 ) (193 ) (182 ) (586 ) (496 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax

affected amortization of intangibles $ 24,548 $ 24,577 $ 30,280 $ 54,590 $ 83,361 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.68 % 13.13 % 16.20 % 9.61 % 15.45 % For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 19,186 $ 23,851 $ 26,644 $ 47,764 $ 78,513 Total Average Assets 9,389,965 9,043,554 8,050,052 8,925,315 7,972,438 Return on Average Assets 0.81 % 1.06 % 1.31 % 0.71 % 1.32 % Core Net Income (5) $ 23,806 $ 23,851 $ 29,597 $ 52,384 $ 81,493 Total Average Assets 9,389,965 9,043,554 8,050,052 8,925,315 7,972,438 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.46 % 0.78 % 1.37 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 58,247 $ 52,756 $ 54,897 $ 161,274 $ 156,856 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve 471 887 (466 ) (1,181 ) (235 ) Intangible amortization 939 919 865 2,792 2,364 Merger and acquisition related — — 3,738 — 3,772 Early retirement related 3,304 — — 3,304 — Branch consolidation related 2,544 — — 2,544 — Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,989 $ 50,950 $ 50,760 $ 153,815 $ 150,955 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 66,742 $ 67,045 $ 68,875 $ 201,908 $ 202,398 Total noninterest income 26,769 21,812 22,179 67,854 62,957 Net securities gains (20 ) (8 ) (9 ) (47 ) (15 ) Total Revenue $ 93,491 $ 88,849 $ 91,045 $ 269,715 $ 265,340 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (160 ) (221 ) (45 ) (2,122 ) (88 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 93,651 $ 89,070 $ 91,090 $ 271,837 $ 265,428 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 54.45 % 57.20 % 55.73 % 56.58 % 56.87 % September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,072,831 $ 1,075,705 $ 1,039,030 Less: intangible assets 317,423 318,072 320,505 Tangible Equity 755,408 757,633 718,525 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 755,408 $ 757,633 $ 718,525 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 9,289,366 $ 9,364,655 $ 8,152,027 Less: intangible assets 317,423 318,072 320,505 Tangible Assets $ 8,971,943 $ 9,046,583 $ 7,831,522 Less: PPP loans 573,468 570,887 — Tangible Assets $ 8,398,475 $ 8,475,696 $ 7,831,522 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.42 % 8.37 % 9.17 % (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.99 % 8.94 % 9.17 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,924,781 98,132,697 98,319,081 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.79 $ 7.72 $ 7.31 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.



