New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Monitoring Market Research Report by System Type, by Offering, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979694/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Soil Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 420.97 Million in 2019 to USD 905.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.60%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Soil Monitoring to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on System Type, the Soil Monitoring Market studied across Ground-based Monitoring Systems, Robotics, Sensing & Imagery Systems, and Telematics. The Sensing & Imagery Systems further studied across Aerial Photography-based Soil Monitoring, Drone-based Soil Monitoring, Manned Aircraft, and Satellite-based Soil Monitoring.



Based on Offering, the Soil Monitoring Market studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware further studied across Data Loggers & Telemetry Systems, Portable Soil Scanners, Sensors, and Smart Imaging Systems. The Services further studied across Analytics Services, Assisted Professional Services, Connectivity Services, Farm Operation Services, Managed Services, and System Integration & Consulting Services. The Software further studied across Cloud-based and On-premise.



Based on Application , the Soil Monitoring Market studied across Agricultural and Non-agricultural. The Agricultural further studied across Cannabis/Hemp, Field Crops, Floriculture, Orchards, Smart Greenhouse & Horticulture, and Vertical Farms. The Non-agricultural further studied across Forestry, Landscaping & Ground Care, Residential, Sports Turf, and Weather Forecasting.



Based on Geography, the Soil Monitoring Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Soil Monitoring Market including Acclima Inc., AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd., Aquamonix, Campbell Scientific Inc., CropX Technologies, Decagon Devices, Inc,, Delta-T Devices Ltd, E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc, Edaphic Scientific Mos, Element Materials Technology, IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH, Irrometer Company, Inc., METER Group, Inc., Ranch Systems, LLC, Sentek Technologies, Sentek Technologies, SGS S.A., Spectrum Technologies, Inc., Spiio, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., TagIT Technologies, and The Toro Company.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Soil Monitoring Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Soil Monitoring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Soil Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Soil Monitoring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Soil Monitoring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Soil Monitoring Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Soil Monitoring Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979694/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001