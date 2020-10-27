Fairfax, VA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International and Blacks on Wall Street Inc. (BoWS) have joined forces to offer resources to students in underserved communities. The partnership will bring expertise from professional leaders to young adults through activities such as mentorship programs and virtual events. It will provide more than 15,000 students with new learning, growth and career preparation opportunities.

The organizations are solidifying their relationship this week with an inaugural online event that will focus on minorities in medicine. “Health Advocacy: Blacks in STEM” will be a roundtable panel discussion. Dennis Creary, chief executive officer of BoWS, will serve as the panel moderator, and Alvie Johnson, senior vice president, DSA Inc., and regional vice president of AFCEA, will be the host and a panel member. Other panelists include Dr. Randall Maxey, nephrologist; Dr. Rear Adm. James A. Johnson Jr., USN (Ret.), surgeon; Charisse Stokes, president of Tidal Solutions and regional vice president of AFCEA; and Vice Adm. David L. Brewer III, USN (Ret).

These subject matter experts will share their experiences as Black young men and women entering and advancing in their STEM careers. They also will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black and underserved communities from their perspective. High school and university students will be attending the event and will have the opportunity ask the panelists questions after the presentations.

BoWS has been working with the Black community in and around New York City since 2014. In addition to offering its education programs in financial literacy, STEM and career preparation, it matches existing professional leaders with emerging leaders to mentor and empower youth.

# # #

AFCEA International was established in 1946 to maintain and sustain the relationship between the military and private industry built during World War II. The association connects people, ideas, and solutions globally. AFCEA is a professional association for those engaged in defense, security, and all related technology disciplines. Membership comprises military, government, industry, and academic organizations and individuals worldwide. Offerings include thought leadership, networking, career advancement, media access, and professional development opportunities. AFCEA takes pride in upholding the highest ethical standards in support of those who respond, protect, secure, and serve as well as their industry and academic partners. In doing so, AFCEA helps its members align technology and strategy to meet the global defense and security needs. Learn more at www.afcea.org.

Blacks on Wall Street, Inc. (BoWS) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to close the professional opportunity gap by providing underrepresented youth the resources to achieve promising careers. BoWS seeks to position experienced leaders alongside emerging leaders to engage, empower, mentor, recognize and reward diverse youth toward advancement opportunities. Learn more at www.blacksonwallstreet.org.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org