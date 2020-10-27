THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1



GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 in 2Q20 and $0.37 in 3Q19

Record Core diluted EPS of $0.56 compared to $0.36 in 2Q20 and $0.48 in 3Q19

Net interest margin of 3.00%, up 13bps QoQ and 63bps YoY

Core net interest margin of 2.89%, up 4bps QoQ and 56bps YoY

Record GAAP net interest income of $49.9 million, up 2.5% QoQ and 28.2% YoY

Record Core net interest income of $49.7 million, up 1.2% QoQ and 23.6% YoY

GAAP and core ROAE were 9.9% and 11.2%, respectively, compared with 13.1% and 7.4%, respectively in 2Q20

GAAP and core ROAA were 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, compared with 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively in 2Q20

Loan pipeline remains strong at $394.1 million

Provision for credit losses of $2.5 million, $0.07 after-tax per diluted common share, compared to $9.6 million in 2Q20 and $0.7 million in 3Q19

Net charge-offs were $0.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in 2Q20

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC) the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I want to thank our employees for their tireless work in assisting our customers and communities as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Buran continued, “We are pleased to announce our third quarter earnings totaled $14.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, driven by strong execution of our strategic objectives. We continued to proactively manage credit risk and made good progress improving our funding mix with an emphasis on non-interest bearing demand accounts, which increased 4% (not annualized), during the quarter. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved record net interest income, as the Company capitalized on the low interest rate environment. The cost of funds decreased 10 basis points while the yield on interest earning assets increased three basis points. The net interest margin expanded 13 basis points from the linked quarter. Given the current rate environment, we expect to sustain a strong margin and anticipate that our cost of funds will further decline during the fourth quarter as $315 million of retail certificates of deposits are scheduled to mature at an average rate of 1.10% compared to a current one year CD rate of 0.60%.”

“The principal balance of loans granted forbearance has decreased from a peak of $1.5 billion to $846 million with approximately 80% of loans scheduled to return to full payment have already done so. We generally granted additional forbearances at new terms more advantageous to the Company for the majority of customers that have not yet returned to full payment status. We expect further reduction in active forbearances during the fourth quarter as most will reach their expiration prior to year-end. Our loan portfolio is primarily real estate based with 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 40%. Our forbearances share similar credit quality characteristics with the overall loan portfolio. We have a conservative, resilient seasoned loan portfolio built upon our long history and foundation of disciplined underwriting and excellent credit quality.”

“Our enhanced technology platform, which went live in March 2020 offering mobile banking capabilities, has effectively extended our branch footprint. Importantly, 23% of all account openings in the third quarter were completed using our technology platform as customers continue to shift to digital banking. Additionally, our online banking enrollment has increased 4% quarter over quarter.”

“Finally, we are excited to report that earlier today Empire Bancorp, Inc. (“Empire”) shareholders approved the merger, which is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2020. The credit quality of Empire remains strong with no loans greater than 90 days past due and less than $1.0 million in loans greater than 30 days past due. As of September 30, 2020, Empire has $120 million in active forbearance agreements outstanding.”

Mr. Buran concluded, “We are pleased with the execution against our strategic objectives resulting in record net interest income of $49.9 million and record core earnings for the quarter which totaled $16.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share. Credit continued to be strong as non-performing assets at the end of the quarter totaled only 35 basis points. In addtition, loan forbearances declined consistent with our expectations. We look forward to welcoming Empire employees to the Flushing Bank family to together build upon their success and provide continued exceptional service as a leading banking franchise on Long Island.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix

Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix

Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency

Manage credit risk

Remain well capitalized under all stress test scenarios

Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 3Q20 was $49.9 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 28.2% YoY and $1.2 million, or 2.5% QoQ.

Net interest margin of 3.00%, increased 63bps YoY and 13bps QoQ

Net interest spread of 2.86%, increased 71bps YoY and 14bps QoQ

Yield on average interest-earning assets of 3.84%, decreased 38bps YoY, but increased 3bps QoQ

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 0.98%, decreased 109bps YoY and 11bps QoQ

Cost of funds of 0.89%, decreased 105bps YoY and 10bps QoQ

Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,675.9 million, increased $86.4 million, or 1.3%, YoY, but decreased $133.9 million, or 2.0%, QoQ

Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans and securities totaling $1.4 million in 3Q20, $0.7 million in 2Q20 and $1.7 million in 3Q19; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.1 million in 3Q20 and 2Q20, and $0.3 million in 3Q19; net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $0.2 million in 3Q20, ($0.4) million in 2Q20, and ($1.3) million in 3Q19

Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the net interest margin was 2.89% in 3Q20, an increase of 56bps YoY and 4bps QoQ

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million in 3Q20, a decrease of $7.1 million or 74.3% QoQ, but an increase of $1.8 million YoY.

3Q20 and 2Q20 provision for credit losses were primarily driven by the negative economic forecast; the reduction in provision for credit losses from 2Q20 was due to the consistency in the qualitative factors used in the calculation QoQ

Net charge-offs of $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20 and $0.2 million in 3Q19

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for 3Q20 was $1.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 30.0% YoY, but a decrease of $12.4 million or 90.2% QoQ.

Non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $2.2 million and $2.1 million in 3Q20 and 3Q19, respectively; net gains from fair value adjustments of $10.2 million in 2Q20

Additionally, non-interest income included life insurance proceeds totaling $0.7 million in 2Q20

Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.6 million in 3Q20, an increase of $0.4 million, or 13.1% YoY, and $0.7 million, or 24.5% QoQ

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 3Q20 was $30.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 15.1% YoY, and $1.2 million, or 4.3 % QoQ.

Non-interest expense increased QoQ primarily due to 2Q20 including $1.4 million of benefit for deferred compensation costs from originations of PPP loans compared to $0.2 million in 3Q20, and increased YoY primarily due to Company growth

3Q19 Non-interest expense included FDIC assessment credit

Non-interest expense included merger expenses totaling $0.4 million in 3Q20, $0.2 million in 2Q20 and $0.5 million in 3Q19

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.69% in 3Q20 compared to 1.60% in 2Q20 and 1.49% in 3Q19

The efficiency ratio was 55.4% in 3Q20 compared to 54.9% in 2Q20 and 58.9% in 3Q19

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes in 3Q20 was $4.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 77.0% YoY, but a decrease of $1.3 million, or 22.7 % QoQ.

Pre-tax income increased by $5.6 million YoY, but decreased by $5.3 million QoQ

The effective tax rates were 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20 and 19.1% in 3Q19

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

Net loans held for investment were $5,903.1 million reflecting an increase of 2.7% from December 31, 2019, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate

SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) closings totaled $18.4 million in 3Q20, which ended in August 2020

Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $126.9 million for 3Q20, or 91.5% of loan production, excluding PPP closings

Loan pipeline was $394.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $324.5 million at December 31, 2019

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Loan type 2020 2020 2019 Mortgage loans 3.56 % 3.79 % 4.40 % Non-mortgage loans 2.81 % 1.99 % 4.38 % Total loans 3.16 % 2.62 % 4.39 % Excluding PPP loans 3.45 % 3.71 % 4.39 %

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans totaled $24.8 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 87.0%, from $13.3 million at December 31, 2019

Non-performing assets totaled $24.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 83.5%, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019

Classified assets totaled $30.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 23.8%, from $24.6 million at December 31, 2019

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 20.9%, from $6.5 million at December 31, 2019

Active COVID-19 forbearances at September 30 th totaled 509 loans with a principal balance of $846.2 million at the time of modification decreased from a peak of $1.5 billion; total deferment of $28.4 million in principal, interest and escrow

totaled 509 loans with a principal balance of $846.2 million at the time of modification decreased from a peak of $1.5 billion; total deferment of $28.4 million in principal, interest and escrow Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate

The loan-to-value ratio on portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of September 30, 2020 totaled 37.8%

Net charge-offs totaled $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Capital Management:

The Company and Bank, at September 30, 2020, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

Through 3Q20, stockholders’ equity increased $6.7 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2019, to $586.4 million primarily due to net income of $31.2 million, partially offset by payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock and unrealized losses in the fair value of interest rate swaps.

During 3Q20, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of September 30, 2020, up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Book value per common share was $20.78 at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.59 at December 31, 2019

Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.22 at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.02 at December 31, 2019

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the third quarter

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic201021.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code: 10138502

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through October 28, 2021

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of the proposed Empire merger may not materialize in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the proposed transaction may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to the completion of the proposed merger or thereafter, Flushing’s and Empire’s respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors; that the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies related to the proposed transaction; that customary closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the companies’ shareholders, customers, employees and other constituents to the proposed transaction; and diversion of management time on merger-related matters. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus that is included in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, as amended and supplemented from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 60,367 $ 60,557 $ 62,825 $ 182,033 $ 187,428 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 3,525 4,182 6,287 12,963 20,007 Dividends 9 11 18 35 56 Other interest income 13 22 259 325 1,286 Total interest and dividend income 63,914 64,772 69,389 195,356 208,777 Interest Expense Deposits 7,093 9,971 22,244 35,842 66,540 Other interest expense 6,897 6,084 8,196 20,047 21,476 Total interest expense 13,990 16,055 30,440 55,889 88,016 Net Interest Income 49,924 48,717 38,949 139,467 120,761 Provision for credit losses 2,470 9,619 683 19,267 3,129 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 47,454 39,098 38,266 120,200 117,632 Non-interest Income Banking services fee income 1,316 944 847 3,058 2,879 Net loss on sale of securities — (54 ) — (91 ) (15 ) Net gain on sale of loans — — 204 42 381 Net gain on sale of assets — — — — 770 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (2,225 ) 10,205 (2,124 ) 1,987 (6,160 ) Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 874 881 834 2,719 2,563 Life insurance proceeds — 659 — 659 43 Bank owned life insurance 923 932 1,000 2,798 2,550 Other income 463 170 278 1,052 1,422 Total non-interest income 1,351 13,737 1,039 12,224 4,433 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,335 16,184 15,461 52,139 50,295 Occupancy and equipment 3,021 2,827 2,847 8,688 8,378 Professional services 2,064 1,985 2,167 6,911 6,238 FDIC deposit insurance 727 737 (589 ) 2,114 563 Data processing 1,668 1,813 1,490 5,175 4,402 Depreciation and amortization 1,542 1,555 1,439 4,633 4,454 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 240 45 48 121 145 Net loss from sales of real estate owned 5 — — 36 — Other operating expenses 3,383 3,609 3,182 11,303 11,147 Total non-interest expense 29,985 28,755 26,045 91,120 85,622 Income Before Income Taxes 18,820 24,080 13,260 41,304 36,443 Provision for Income Taxes Federal 3,359 4,307 2,457 8,655 7,381 State and local 1,130 1,501 79 1,436 714 Total taxes 4,489 5,808 2,536 10,091 8,095 Net Income $ 14,331 $ 18,272 $ 10,724 $ 31,213 $ 28,348 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.99 Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.63





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,560 $ 84,754 $ 49,787 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,919 7,924 7,934 Other securities 50,252 50,078 50,954 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 386,235 442,507 523,849 Other securities 234,721 232,803 248,651 Loans: Multi-family residential 2,252,757 2,285,555 2,238,591 Commercial real estate 1,636,659 1,646,085 1,582,008 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 585,159 591,347 592,471 One-to-four family ― residential 191,011 184,741 188,216 Co-operative apartments 8,132 8,423 8,663 Construction 63,567 69,433 67,754 Small Business Administration 124,649 106,813 14,445 Taxi medallion 2,317 3,269 3,309 Commercial business and other 1,063,429 1,073,623 1,061,478 Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 13,718 13,986 15,271 Allowance for loan losses (38,343 ) (36,710 ) (21,751 ) Net loans 5,903,055 5,946,565 5,750,455 Interest and dividends receivable 36,068 30,219 25,722 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,766 27,018 28,676 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 57,119 56,400 56,921 Bank owned life insurance 158,701 157,779 157,713 Goodwill 16,127 16,127 16,127 Other real estate owned, net — 208 239 Right of use asset 42,326 38,303 41,254 Other assets 69,207 71,974 59,494 Total assets $ 7,063,056 $ 7,162,659 $ 7,017,776 LIABILITIES Due to depositors: Non-interest bearing $ 607,954 $ 581,881 $ 435,072 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,051,644 1,135,977 1,437,890 Savings accounts 160,294 184,895 191,485 Money market accounts 1,381,552 1,474,880 1,592,011 NOW accounts 1,704,915 1,672,241 1,365,591 Total deposits 4,906,359 5,049,874 5,022,049 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 57,136 48,525 44,375 Borrowed funds 1,323,975 1,305,187 1,237,231 Operating lease liability 49,737 45,897 49,367 Other liabilities 139,443 141,255 85,082 Total liabilities 6,476,650 6,590,738 6,438,104 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 28,218,427 shares, 28,217,434 shares and 28,157,206 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 315 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 227,877 226,901 226,691 Treasury stock (3,312,168 shares, 3,313,161 shares and 3,373,389 shares at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (69,409 ) (69,436 ) (71,487 ) Retained earnings 445,931 437,663 433,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (18,308 ) (23,522 ) (9,807 ) Total stockholders' equity 586,406 571,921 579,672 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,063,056 $ 7,162,659 $ 7,017,776





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.99 Average number of shares outstanding for: Basic earnings per common share computation 28,873,606 28,866,984 28,730,161 28,864,503 28,704,398 Diluted earnings per common share computation 28,873,606 28,866,984 28,730,161 28,864,503 28,704,402 Shares outstanding 28,218,427 28,217,434 28,157,206 28,218,427 28,157,206 Book value per common share (1) $ 20.78 $ 20.27 $ 20.19 $ 20.78 $ 20.19 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 20.22 $ 19.71 $ 19.62 $ 20.22 $ 19.62 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 586,406 $ 571,921 $ 568,392 $ 586,406 $ 568,392 Tangible stockholders' equity 570,571 556,086 552,551 570,571 552,551 Average Balances Total loans, net $ 5,904,051 $ 5,946,412 $ 5,645,503 $ 5,881,858 $ 5,585,445 Total interest-earning assets 6,675,896 6,809,835 6,589,498 6,734,979 6,550,509 Total assets 7,083,028 7,206,059 6,972,403 7,131,850 6,911,077 Total due to depositors 4,353,560 4,395,228 4,422,050 4,442,202 4,537,869 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,731,899 5,912,774 5,877,740 5,865,045 5,838,307 Stockholders' equity 576,512 557,414 564,255 570,198 559,209 Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 0.81 % 1.01 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.55 % Return on average equity 9.94 13.11 7.60 7.30 6.76 Yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 3.84 3.81 4.22 3.88 4.26 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 1.09 2.07 1.27 2.01 Cost of funds 0.89 0.99 1.94 1.16 1.88 Net interest rate spread during period (4) 2.86 2.72 2.15 2.61 2.25 Net interest margin (4) 3.00 2.87 2.37 2.77 2.47 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.69 1.60 1.49 1.70 1.65 Efficiency ratio (5) 55.37 54.92 58.87 59.12 63.52 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 X 1.15 X 1.12 X 1.15 X 1.12 X

(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale of securities and fair value adjustments).





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

At or for the nine At or for the year At or for the nine months ended ended months ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation): Tier 1 capital $ 630,380 $ 615,500 $ 606,844 Common equity Tier 1 capital 593,344 572,651 564,466 Total risk-based capital 740,499 712,251 703,879 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.03 % 8.73 % 8.71 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 11.02 10.95 10.73 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.71 11.77 11.53 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.76 13.62 13.37 Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only): Tier 1 capital $ 694,041 $ 680,749 $ 673,084 Common equity Tier 1 capital 694,041 680,749 673,084 Total risk-based capital 729,160 702,500 695,120 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 9.93 % 9.65 % 9.66 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 12.88 13.02 12.79 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 12.88 13.02 12.79 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 13.54 13.43 13.21 Capital ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.00 % 8.08 % 8.09 % Equity to total assets 8.30 8.26 7.99 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.10 8.05 7.79 Asset quality: Non-accrual loans (2) $ 24,792 $ 12,813 $ 14,260 Non-performing loans 24,792 13,258 14,705 Non-performing assets 24,827 13,532 14,979 Net charge-offs 2,993 2,005 2,039 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.42 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.35 0.19 0.21 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.65 0.38 0.38 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 154.44 160.73 147.11 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 154.66 164.05 149.85 Full-service customer facilities 20 20 19

(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,721,742 $ 49,814 4.22 % $ 4,762,068 $ 49,719 4.18 % $ 4,598,898 $ 50,462 4.39 % Other loans, net 1,182,309 10,553 3.57 1,184,344 10,838 3.66 1,046,605 12,363 4.72 Total loans, net (1) (2) 5,904,051 60,367 4.09 5,946,412 60,557 4.07 5,645,503 62,825 4.45 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 413,902 1,928 1.86 465,365 2,327 2.00 574,756 3,765 2.62 Other securities 243,754 1,166 1.91 243,867 1,358 2.23 244,757 1,982 3.24 Total taxable securities 657,656 3,094 1.88 709,232 3,685 2.08 819,513 5,747 2.81 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 51,652 557 4.31 60,280 643 4.27 65,709 706 4.30 Total tax-exempt securities 51,652 557 4.31 60,280 643 4.27 65,709 706 4.30 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 62,537 13 0.08 93,911 22 0.09 58,773 259 1.76 Total interest-earning assets 6,675,896 64,031 3.84 6,809,835 64,907 3.81 6,589,498 69,537 4.22 Other assets 407,132 396,224 382,905 Total assets $ 7,083,028 $ 7,206,059 $ 6,972,403 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 160,100 65 0.16 $ 188,587 74 0.16 $ 194,736 344 0.71 NOW accounts 1,625,109 1,242 0.31 1,440,147 2,099 0.58 1,347,145 5,654 1.68 Money market accounts 1,461,996 2,108 0.58 1,580,652 3,208 0.81 1,306,634 6,859 2.10 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,106,355 3,700 1.34 1,185,842 4,564 1.54 1,573,535 9,321 2.37 Total due to depositors 4,353,560 7,115 0.65 4,395,228 9,945 0.91 4,422,050 22,178 2.01 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 55,868 (22 ) (0.16 ) 87,058 26 0.12 60,084 66 0.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,409,428 7,093 0.64 4,482,286 9,971 0.89 4,482,134 22,244 1.99 Borrowings 1,322,471 6,897 2.09 1,430,488 6,084 1.70 1,395,606 8,196 2.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,731,899 13,990 0.98 5,912,774 16,055 1.09 5,877,740 30,440 2.07 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 589,674 560,637 400,762 Other liabilities 184,943 175,234 129,646 Total liabilities 6,506,516 6,648,645 6,408,148 Equity 576,512 557,414 564,255 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,083,028 $ 7,206,059 $ 6,972,403 Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3) $ 50,041 2.86 % $ 48,852 2.72 % $ 39,097 2.15 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 943,997 3.00 % $ 897,061 2.87 % $ 711,758 2.37 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 X 1.15 X 1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.8 million, $0.3 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) Loan interest income includes net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $0.2 million, ($0.4) million and ($1.3) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.1 million in each period.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 4,727,094 $ 148,945 4.20 % $ 4,602,896 $ 151,513 4.39 % Other loans, net 1,154,764 33,088 3.82 982,549 35,915 4.87 Total loans, net (1) (2) 5,881,858 182,033 4.13 5,585,445 187,428 4.47 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 462,216 7,295 2.10 578,020 12,238 2.82 Other securities 243,782 4,221 2.31 243,071 6,328 3.47 Total taxable securities 705,998 11,516 2.17 821,091 18,566 3.01 Tax-exempt securities: (3) Other securities 58,464 1,876 4.28 60,010 1,895 4.21 Total tax-exempt securities 58,464 1,876 4.28 60,010 1,895 4.21 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 88,659 325 0.49 83,963 1,286 2.04 Total interest-earning assets 6,734,979 195,750 3.88 6,550,509 209,175 4.26 Other assets 396,871 360,568 Total assets $ 7,131,850 $ 6,911,077 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 180,829 420 0.31 $ 200,246 1,053 0.70 NOW accounts 1,495,473 7,989 0.71 1,458,801 18,326 1.67 Money market accounts 1,579,712 12,358 1.04 1,340,841 20,654 2.05 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,186,188 15,031 1.69 1,537,981 26,326 2.28 Total due to depositors 4,442,202 35,798 1.07 4,537,869 66,359 1.95 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 69,427 44 0.08 68,678 181 0.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,511,629 35,842 1.06 4,606,547 66,540 1.93 Borrowings 1,353,416 20,047 1.97 1,231,760 21,476 2.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,865,045 55,889 1.27 5,838,307 88,016 2.01 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 533,563 398,085 Other liabilities 163,044 115,476 Total liabilities 6,561,652 6,351,868 Equity 570,198 559,209 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,131,850 $ 6,911,077 Net interest income / net interest rate spread

(tax equivalent) (3) $ 139,861 2.61 % $ 121,159 2.25 % Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 869,934 2.77 % $ 712,202 2.47 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.15 X 1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $1.3 million and $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $2.2 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.4 million for each of the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

September 2020 vs. September 2020 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 2019 September 30, September 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 % Change 2019 % Change Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 607,954 $ 581,881 $ 489,198 $ 435,072 39.7 % $ 421,786 44.1 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 1,051,644 1,135,977 1,172,381 1,437,890 (26.9 ) % 1,506,376 (30.2 ) % Savings accounts 160,294 184,895 192,192 191,485 (16.3 ) % 193,497 (17.2 ) % Money market accounts 1,381,552 1,474,880 1,597,109 1,592,011 (13.2 ) % 1,329,156 3.9 % NOW accounts 1,704,915 1,672,241 1,377,555 1,365,591 24.8 % 1,461,694 16.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,298,405 4,467,993 4,339,237 4,586,977 (6.3 ) % 4,490,723 (4.3 ) % Total deposits $ 4,906,359 $ 5,049,874 $ 4,828,435 $ 5,022,049 (2.3 ) % $ 4,912,509 (0.1 ) %







FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Multi-family residential $ 33,733 $ 59,654 $ 60,454 $ 160,705 $ 143,297 Commercial real estate 26,644 8,003 66,648 134,218 123,289 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 3,867 8,117 18,167 25,439 47,475 One-to-four family – residential 2,296 2,674 7,421 13,383 19,191 Co-operative apartments — — 1,817 704 2,117 Construction 5,420 2,821 5,761 14,990 30,377 Small Business Administration (1) 18,456 93,241 121 111,754 2,705 Commercial business and other 65,160 59,287 237,754 226,895 524,113 Total $ 155,576 $ 233,797 $ 398,143 $ 688,088 $ 892,564

(1) Includes $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Includes $111.6 million of PPP closings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Loan Composition

September 2020 vs. September 2020 vs. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 2019 September 30, September 2019 (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 % Change 2019 % Change Loans held for investment: Multi-family residential $ 2,252,757 $ 2,285,555 $ 2,272,343 $ 2,238,591 0.6 % $ 2,232,305 0.9 % Commercial real estate 1,636,659 1,646,085 1,664,934 1,582,008 3.5 % 1,559,581 4.9 % One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 585,159 591,347 592,109 592,471 (1.2 ) % 587,100 (0.3 ) % One-to-four family ― residential 191,011 184,741 189,774 188,216 1.5 % 184,432 3.6 % Co-operative apartments 8,132 8,423 8,493 8,663 (6.1 ) % 9,089 (10.5 ) % Construction 63,567 69,433 66,727 67,754 (6.2 ) % 64,234 (1.0 ) % Small Business Administration (1) 124,649 106,813 14,076 14,445 762.9 % 13,982 791.5 % Taxi medallion 2,317 3,269 3,281 3,309 (30.0 ) % 3,513 (34.0 ) % Commercial business and other 1,063,429 1,073,623 1,104,967 1,061,478 0.2 % 1,096,164 (3.0 ) % Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees 13,718 13,986 15,384 15,271 (10.2 ) % 15,363 (10.7 ) % Allowance for loan losses (38,343 ) (36,710 ) (28,098 ) (21,751 ) 76.3 % (22,035 ) 74.0 % Net loans $ 5,903,055 $ 5,946,565 $ 5,903,990 $ 5,750,455 2.7 % $ 5,743,728 2.8 %

(1) Includes $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Net Loans Activity

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loans originated and purchased $ 155,576 $ 233,797 $ 298,715 $ 269,736 $ 398,143 Principal reductions (196,221 ) (180,182 ) (137,189 ) (255,977 ) (266,894 ) Loans sold — — (498 ) (7,129 ) (3,553 ) Loan charge-offs (964 ) (1,030 ) (1,259 ) (95 ) (431 ) Foreclosures — — — — — Net change in deferred fees and costs (268 ) (1,398 ) 113 (92 ) 85 Net change in the allowance for loan losses (1,633 ) (8,612 ) (6,347 ) 284 (525 ) Total loan activity $ (43,510 ) $ 42,575 $ 153,535 $ 6,727 $ 126,825





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS

(Unaudited)

Non-Performing Assets

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multi-family residential $ — $ — $ — $ 445 $ 445 Commercial business and other — 150 — — — Total — 150 — 445 445 Non-accrual Loans: Multi-family residential 2,661 3,688 2,741 2,296 3,132 Commercial real estate 2,657 2,671 8 367 872 One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1) 1,366 2,511 607 274 683 One-to-four family - residential 6,454 6,412 5,158 5,139 5,050 Small Business Administration 1,151 1,321 1,518 1,151 1,151 Taxi medallion(1) 2,218 1,757 1,761 1,641 1,352 Commercial business and other(1) 8,285 1,678 4,959 1,945 2,020 Total 24,792 20,038 16,752 12,813 14,260 Total Non-performing Loans 24,792 20,188 16,752 13,258 14,705 Other Non-performing Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure — 208 208 239 239 Other asset acquired through foreclosure 35 35 35 35 35 Total 35 243 243 274 274 Total Non-performing Assets $ 24,827 $ 20,431 $ 16,995 $ 13,532 $ 14,979 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.35 % 0.29 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans 154.7 % 181.8 % 167.7 % 164.1 % 149.8 %

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, $1.5 million in 1Q20, $1.7 million in 4Q19 and $2.2 million in 3Q19, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $1.0 million in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20 and 3Q19 respectively, and $0.9 million in 4Q19.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Multi-family residential $ (14 ) $ (7 ) $ (6 ) $ (14 ) $ 183 Commercial real estate — — — (30 ) — One-to-four family – mixed-use property (60 ) 3 (78 ) 119 (140 ) One-to-four family – residential (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) (3 ) (3 ) Small Business Administration (47 ) 165 (7 ) (8 ) (32 ) Taxi medallion 951 — — — — Commercial business and other 9 849 1,245 (98 ) 150 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 837 $ 1,007 $ 1,149 $ (34 ) $ 158





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FORBEARANCES DETAIL

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Forbearances (1) Backed by Mortgages (1) Balance % of Sector Balance % of

Forbearances LTV Higher Risk Segments Restaurants and Catering Halls $ 22,228 29.2 % $ 22,228 100.0 % 37.7 % Hotels 105,942 60.0 105,942 100.0 61.9 Travel and Leisure 37,670 20.8 33,918 90.0 36.4 Retail Services (2) 299 0.3 — — — CRE - Shopping Center 74,746 29.6 74,746 100.0 39.8 CRE - Single Tenant 14,366 10.9 14,366 100.0 38.0 CRE - Strip Mall 85,921 31.0 85,921 100.0 51.1 Transportation (2) 4,621 3.9 1,802 39.0 40.5 Contractors (2) 4,935 2.2 3,598 72.9 33.7 Schools and Child Care 14,200 27.4 8,701 61.3 42.6 Subtotal $ 364,928 23.0 % $ 351,222 96.2 % 46.7 % Lower Risk Segments $ 481,296 11.1 % $ 472,629 98.2 % 44.6 % Total $ 846,224 14.3 % $ 823,851 97.4 % 45.5 %

(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification

(2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is primarily due to the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income before income taxes $ 18,820 $ 24,080 $ 13,260 $ 41,304 $ 36,443 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 2,225 (10,205 ) 2,124 (1,987 ) 6,160 Net loss on sale of securities — 54 — 91 15 Life insurance proceeds — (659 ) — (659 ) (43 ) Net gain on sale of assets — — — — (770 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (230 ) 365 1,262 2,208 2,717 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death — — — — 455 Merger expense 422 194 510 1,545 510 Core income before taxes 21,237 13,829 17,156 42,502 45,487 Provision for income taxes for core income 5,069 3,532 3,312 10,537 10,116 Core net income $ 16,168 $ 10,297 $ 13,844 $ 31,965 $ 35,371 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 $ 0.99 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.06 (0.27 ) 0.06 (0.05 ) 0.17 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax — — — — — Life insurance proceeds — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax — — — — (0.02 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.01 ) 0.01 0.04 0.06 0.07 Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax — — — — 0.01 Merger expense, net of tax 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.01 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 0.48 $ 1.11 $ 1.23 Core net income, as calculated above $ 16,168 $ 10,297 $ 13,844 $ 31,965 $ 35,371 Average assets 7,083,028 7,206,059 6,972,403 7,131,850 6,911,077 Average equity 576,512 557,414 564,255 570,198 559,209 Core return on average assets(2) 0.91 % 0.57 % 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.68 % Core return on average equity(2) 11.22 % 7.39 % 9.81 % 7.47 % 8.43 %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 38,949 $ 139,467 $ 120,761 Non-interest income 1,351 13,737 1,039 12,224 4,433 Non-interest expense (29,985 ) (28,755 ) (26,045 ) (91,120 ) (85,622 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue (1) $ 21,290 $ 33,699 $ 13,943 $ 60,571 $ 39,572

(1) Includes non-cash net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments totaling ($2.0) million, $9.8 million and ($3.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively and ($0.2) million and ($8.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net interest income $ 49,924 $ 48,717 $ 38,949 $ 139,467 $ 120,761 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (230 ) 365 1,262 2,208 2,717 Core net interest income $ 49,694 $ 49,082 $ 40,211 $ 141,675 $ 123,478 GAAP interest income on total loans, net $ 60,367 $ 60,557 $ 62,825 $ 182,033 $ 187,428 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (230 ) 365 1,262 2,208 2,717 Prepayment penalties received on loans (1,357 ) (702 ) (1,697 ) (2,812 ) (3,622 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (86 ) (74 ) (292 ) (596 ) (1,525 ) Core interest income on total loans, net $ 58,694 $ 60,146 $ 62,098 $ 180,833 $ 184,998 Average total loans, net $ 5,904,051 $ 5,946,412 $ 5,645,503 $ 5,881,858 $ 5,585,445 Core yield on total loans 3.98 % 4.05 % 4.40 % 4.10 % 4.42 % Net interest income tax equivalent $ 50,041 $ 48,852 $ 39,097 $ 139,861 $ 121,159 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (230 ) 365 1,262 2,208 2,717 Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities (1,432 ) (702 ) (1,697 ) (2,887 ) (3,622 ) Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans (86 ) (74 ) (292 ) (596 ) (1,525 ) Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin $ 48,293 $ 48,441 $ 38,370 $ 138,586 $ 118,729 Total average interest-earning assets $ 6,675,896 $ 6,809,835 $ 6,589,498 $ 6,734,979 $ 6,550,509 Core net interest margin 2.89 % 2.85 % 2.33 % 2.74 % 2.42 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’

COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Total Equity $ 586,406 $ 579,672 $ 568,392 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 292 292 286 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $ 570,571 $ 563,837 $ 552,551 Total Assets $ 7,063,056 $ 7,017,776 $ 7,110,895 Less: Goodwill (16,127 ) (16,127 ) (16,127 ) Intangible deferred tax liabilities 292 292 286 Tangible Assets $ 7,047,221 $ 7,001,941 $ 7,095,054 Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.10 % 8.05 % 7.79 %

__________________________________

1 See the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

Susan K. Cullen

Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Flushing Financial Corporation

(718) 961-5400



