Record Revenue, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow;

Record Debt Reduction / Debt to EBITDA Ratio Declines 20% to 4.8 Times;

Raises Four Quarter Outlook;

Raises Milestone Three Year Scenario; and

﻿Raises Annual Dividend by $0.05 to $0.40 per share.

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO, stated, “On February 19, 2020, we announced our annual theme for 2020 as TRANSFORMATIVE HIGH PERFORMANCE and the beginning of the five year timeframe of Carriage’s Good To Great Journey Part II. We also introduced our MILESTONE THREE YEAR SCENARIO reflecting Carriage’s performance transformation by year through 2022. Then the Coronavirus Pandemic came to America and spread across our portfolio with accompanying government lockdown restrictions about how we conduct our business, severely impacting the very social nature of our work.

On March 29, 2020, I began to write my 2019 Shareholder Letter which was much more about the Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis and its 2020 performance impact in which I said, “Obviously, we will not achieve our 2020 “Roughly Right Ranges” of performance given that large parts of our portfolio are currently operating under the severe restrictions imposed by a majority of states for an extended period of time.” The last six months have been a remarkably historic performance period for Carriage, as indeed we did not achieve our 2020 “Roughly Right Ranges” but instead accelerated into 2020 many of the much higher transformative performance milestones from 2021 and even 2022. Shown below are comparative 2020 to 2019 financial performance highlights for the third quarter and nine months, followed by our updated Rolling Four Quarter Outlook.

Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2020

Record Total Revenue of $84.4 million compared to $66.1 million, an increase of 27.6%;

Record Total Field EBITDA of $37.3 million compared to $25.7 million, an increase of 45.0%,

Record Total Field EBITDA Margin of 44.2% compared to 38.9%, an increase of 530 basis points;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $27.7 million compared to $17.3 million, an increase of 60.1%;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of 32.8% compared to 26.1%, an increase of 670 basis points;

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.51 compared to $0.28, an increase of 82.1%;

Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $27.6 million compared to $12.5 million, an increase of 120.3%;

Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin of 32.7% compared to 19.0%, an increase of 1,370 basis points;

Record Total Debt reduction during the 3rd quarter of $37.5 million (7.4%) to $471 million;

Net Income of $5.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million equal to 857.5%; and

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.31, an increase of $0.28 per share equal to 933.3%.



First Nine Months Ending September 30, 2020

Record Total Revenue of $239.4 million compared to $203.0 million, an increase of 17.9%;

Record Total Field EBITDA of $100.6 million compared to $81.2 million, an increase of 24.0%;

Record Total Field EBITDA Margin of 42.0% compared to 40.0%, an increase of 200 basis points;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $75.9 million compared to $57.4 million, an increase of 32.3%;

Record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of 31.7% compared to 28.3%, an increase of 340 basis points;

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.30 compared to $0.97, an increase of 34.0%;

Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $58.1 million compared to $31.6 million, an increase of 83.9%;

Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin of 24.3% compared to 15.6%, an increase of 870 basis points;

Record Total Debt Reduction of $63 million equal to 11.8% from $534 million on January 3, 2020 (peak debt after Oakmont acquisition) to $471 million on September 30, 2020;

Total Debt of $471 million at September 30th to Trailing Four Quarter EBITDA of $95.1 million equal to 4.8 times compared to Total Debt of $508.5 million at June 30th to Trailing Four Quarter EBITDA of $84.8 million at June 30th equal to 6.0 times, a decline of over a full turn of leverage in one quarter;

Net Income of $7.7 million, a decrease of $4.2 million equal to 35.4%; and

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.43, a decrease of $0.23 per share equal to 34.8%.

Updated and Raised Rolling Four Quarter Outlook Ending September 30, 2021

Total Revenue of $324 million - $332 million, up from $312 million - $320 million at June 30, 2020;

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $102 million - $108 million, up from $95 million - $100 million;

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of 31.5% - 32.5%, up from 30% - 31%;

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.08 - $2.18, up from $1.65 - $1.75;

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $56 million - $60 million, up from $50 million - $55 million;

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin of 17.4% - 18.2%, up from 15.8% - 16.8%; and

Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple of 3.8 – 4.2 times at September 30, 2021, down from a Rolling Four Quarter Outlook of 4.5 to 4.7 times at June 30, 2021.



We previously presented extensive explanations in our first and second quarter earnings releases as to why our High Performance Teams have been able to perform at such an extraordinary level in the face of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which are incorporated by reference herein and will not be repeated in this release. The primary takeaways from the record third quarter and nine month performance leading to substantially raising our Rolling Four Quarter Outlook and Milestone Three Year Scenario are as follows:

Leadership Teams at all levels are aligned and incentivized for outstanding execution of Carriage’s Three Core Models to produce a sustainable and powerful performance “ FLYWHEEL EFFECT ”;

”; Record performance reflects accelerating Transformative High Performance;

Coronavirus accelerated adaptation, entrepreneurialism and innovation across our portfolio by our Managing Partners and Sales Managers, who created high value uniquely customized personal services and sales in hugely adverse local environments;

Innovation in business practices and rapid and broad acceptance of technological and digital tools to meet and communicate with client families served as an accelerator of Transformative High Performance;

COVID performance lift in volumes, revenues and margins was material yet we are confident that the combined performance from our five core operating and financial profit centers will sustain the high performance trend long term;

Strong Same Store Funeral Performance reflects broad market share gains and substantial revenue growth in line with updated performance standards and incentives for Managing Partners related to achieving three-year Being The Best Compounded Revenue Growth Standards with a strong focus on also achieving Being The Best Field EBITDA Margin Range Standards;

Compounded Revenue Growth Standards with a strong focus on also achieving Field EBITDA Margin Range Standards; Acquisition integration is accelerating with much more upside through 2022 and thereafter;

Same Store and Acquisition Cemetery has substantial preneed property sales upside through 2022 and thereafter;

Prepared for and executed a major trust fund repositioning strategy during and after the Coronavirus market crash, substantially increasing recognized and reported Financial Revenue, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and EPS, thereby raising Consolidated EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow Margins to a higher plateau;

Deleveraging the balance sheet is accelerating from higher Free Cash Flow and divestiture proceeds ahead of planned senior notes refinancing after first call date of June 1, 2021; and

Carriage Consolidation, Operating and Value Creation Platform Financial Leveraging Dynamics are positioned for superior long term value creation and compounded shareholder returns through flexible, savvy and disciplined capital allocation in the second half of 2021 and thereafter.



We report our performance results publicly using the same highly transparent Non-GAAP “Trend Reports” that we use internally and which have been explained in previous shareholder letters, including Five Year and Five Quarter Trend Reports that reflect long and short term trends in our core operating, financial and overhead sectors over time. Shown below are highlights from our Five Quarter Trend Report that clearly reflect the accelerating transformative performance process that has occurred at Carriage from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020, as never before in our history have all four operating segments achieved Field EBITDA Margins of over 40% in the same quarter, which was achieved in third quarter 2020. We added more detailed contract data to the Funeral Same Store Section for highly relevant additional transparency over this fifteen month period that shows the initial shock and impact from the Coronavirus Pandemic to our funeral revenue averages in March, then the peak impact in the second quarter with a trend toward normalization of revenue averages reflected in the third quarter.

FIVE QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT HIGHLIGHTS (000’s except for volume, averages & margins) 3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Funeral Same Store Contracts 7,725 8,192 8,655 8,685 8,923 Average Revenue Per Contract (1) $ 5,285 $ 5,245 $ 5,102 $ 4,853 $ 4,981 Funeral Same Store Burial Contracts 2,887 3,049 3,170 3,136 3,146 Funeral Same Store Burial Rate 37.4 % 37.2 % 36.6 % 36.1 % 35.3 % Average Revenue Per Burial Contract $ 9,183 $ 9,173 $ 9,034 $ 8,653 $ 8,910 Funeral Same Store Cremation Contracts 4,241 4,493 4,789 4,993 5,137 Funeral Same Store Cremation Rate 54.9 % 54.8 % 55.3 % 57.5 % 57.6 % Average Revenue Per Cremation Contract $ 3,365 $ 3,320 $ 3,252 $ 3,037 $ 3,233 Funeral Same Store Preneed Ratio 17.7 % 17.9 % 16.9 % 17.0 % 17.3 % Funeral Same Store Revenue $ 40,824 $ 42,967 $ 44,158 $ 42,153 $ 44,444 Funeral Same Store EBITDA $ 15,124 $ 16,761 $ 17,100 $ 17,897 $ 18,236 Funeral Same Store EBITDA Margin 37.0 % 39.0 % 38.7 % 42.5 % 41.0 % Funeral Acquisition Revenue $ 6,100 $ 8,415 $ 11,522 $ 11,337 $ 11,702 Funeral Acquisition EBITDA $ 2,297 $ 3,120 $ 4,228 $ 4,672 $ 4,699 Funeral Acquisition EBITDA Margin 37.7 % 37.1 % 36.7 % 41.2 % 40.2 % Cemetery Same Store Revenue $ 12,768 $ 12,061 $ 10,906 $ 11,611 $ 14,393 Cemetery Same Store EBITDA $ 4,464 $ 4,158 $ 3,167 $ 3,656 $ 6,175 Cemetery Same Store EBITDA Margin 35.0 % 34.5 % 29.0 % 31.5 % 42.9 % Cemetery Acquisition Revenue $ - $ 295 $ 2,799 $ 4,055 $ 5,220 Cemetery Acquisition EBITDA $ - $ 73 $ 827 $ 1,434 $ 2,335 Cemetery Acquisition EBITDA Margin - % 24.7 % 29.5 % 35.4 % 44.7 % Total Financial Revenue $ 3,868 $ 4,118 $ 4,237 $ 4,704 $ 5,591 Total Financial EBITDA $ 3,457 $ 3,713 $ 3,820 $ 4,478 $ 5,242 Total Financial EBITDA Margin 89.4 % 90.2 % 90.2 % 95.2 % 93.8 % Total Revenue $ 66,125 $ 71,149 $ 77,490 $ 77,477 $ 84,393 Total Field EBITDA $ 25,731 $ 28,613 $ 30,094 $ 33,221 $ 37,309 Total Field EBITDA Margin 38.9 % 40.2 % 38.8 % 42.9 % 44.2 % Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 17,284 $ 19,183 $ 22,840 $ 25,444 $ 27,666 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 26.1 % 27.0 % 29.5 % 32.8 % 32.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 12,535 $ 5,818 $ 12,607 $ 17,878 $ 27,608 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 19.0 % 8.2 % 16.3 % 23.1 % 32.7 % (1) Excludes Preneed Funeral interest earnings reflected in Total Financial Revenue.



Trust Funds Repositioning Strategy, Execution March 9 th – September 30 th /EPS, EBITDA, FCF Impact



Since we brought the management of our trust funds in-house on October 14, 2008 at the beginning of the 2008/2009 great recession and market crash that bottomed on March 6-9, 2009, we have been highly successful at making huge asset reallocations and repositionings of our trust funds to the long term benefit of our operating businesses during the infrequent periods of severe market turbulence. Our funeral and cemetery trust fund financial revenue and earnings began to grow substantially after the market recovery in 2009 and 2010, and accelerated even higher after another major reallocation from equities into fixed income securities at substantial discounts to par from Monday, August 8, 2011 to March 2012 after the S&P downgrade of U.S. Debt on Friday, August 5, 2011.

We decided in 2012 to separate the trust fund financial performance embedded within the funeral and cemetery operations segments in our Five Year and Five Quarter Trend Reports to more clearly reflect financial performance mostly produced by our in-house investment team in Houston from pure operating and sales performance produced by our Managing Partners and Sales Managers in our funeral and cemetery businesses. Our thinking then and even more so now was that such separation and transparency of performance would increase the ownership mindset, personal accountability and sense of “Carriage Team” responsibility for those who produce the results and therefore lead to continuous improvement over time. That simple yet powerful idea in our operations and overhead reporting has been and remains a driving force for the high performance evolution in all areas of our company.

As previously covered in detail in our first quarter earnings release, we had grown cautious in late 2019 with a bull market over ten years old entering a presidential election year. By reducing selective fixed income and equity positions, we began to raise cash which totaled $15.5 million equal to 7.5% of total trust assets at December 31, 2019 but which reached $53.9 million equal to 24.6% of total trust assets on Friday, March 6, 2020, with estimated annual recurring income from dividends and interest of $9.4 million, a current yield on the $219.2 total trust fund equity and fixed income assets of 4.3%.

We deployed about $50 million of cash capital starting Monday, March 9th as the Coronavirus market crash accelerated and bottomed on Monday, March 23rd, and thereafter continued to rotate out of core equity positions that had been materially financially wounded and temporarily suspended dividends because of the continuing economic unknowns created by the Coronavirus Pandemic (Las Vegas Sands, Disney, Ralph Lauren, Carnival, etc.). As liquidity was sucked out of the market and the normal price discovery mechanisms broke down, we deployed our cash rapidly, mostly into highly selective individual high dividend equities and fixed income securities at prices well below intrinsic value and often at fire sale prices. Presuming the pandemic induced global recession would produce a low rate environment for the foreseeable future given so many unknowns about everything, especially human behavior related to fear of the unknown, we invested in higher yielding securities which would quickly and sustainably build our total annual recurring income and support substantially higher reported Financial Revenue and EBITDA by mostly increasing cemetery perpetual care income that helps offset maintenance costs in our cemetery portfolio.

Over the 6⅔ months ending September 30, 2020, we deployed a total of $79.4 million of new capital, $51.3 million of which was comprised of fixed income positions (64.6% of total new capital deployed) as follows: $21.4 million into twelve core corporate fixed income positions yielding $2.4 million in annual income or a yield to cost of 11.0%; $15.1 million into five core financial fixed income positions yielding $1.5 million in annual income or a yield to cost of 10.2%; and $14.9 million into six high yield closed-end funds yielding $1.6 million in annual income or a yield to cost of 10.7%. As of October 8, 2020, we also have $6.0 million in unrealized gains on these new fixed income positions.

We invested a total of $28.1 million into equities (35.4% of total new capital deployed), $17.2 million into twelve high dividend equities (whose dividends would likely be protected and thus far have) yielding $1.7 million in annual income or a yield to cost of 9.7%; and $10.9 million into six “deep value” equities yielding $254,000 in annual income or a yield to cost of 2.3%. We currently have $11.1 million in unrealized gains on these new equity positions. Total unrealized gains on both new fixed income and equity positions are currently $17.1 million (doesn’t include $1.9 million in realized gains). Most of our new positions are not yet near pre-COVID highs and should produce additional large unrealized gains over the next several years as we return to a more normal and stable economic environment.

As a result, our recurring annual income has increased from $8.3 million on our retained legacy portfolio to $15.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million or 89% on deployment of $79.4 of new capital (yield of 9.3% on total new capital deployed), a level we expect will be sustainable until the first call dates on certain newly issued fixed income securities in 2023-2024. The $15.7 million recurring income on total trust fund assets of $222.0 million as of October 8th is a current yield of 7.1%, up from 4.3% yield on total trust fund assets at March 6, 2020. This huge increase in recurring income will in the short to intermediate term primarily benefit our reported Financial Revenue and EBITDA by increasing the recognized perpetual care income which is the large majority of Cemetery Trust Revenue and EBITDA in our Trend Reports.

Shown below is the Five Year Financial Trend Report section from Carriage’s Five Year Trend Report ending September 30, 2020. I will review the ideas and long term value creation concept of Carriage’s Five Year Trend Report more comprehensively by section in my 2020 Shareholder Letter, much like I covered previously in my 2015 Shareholder Letter.

FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (MILLIONS, EXCEPT MARGINS)

Financial Revenue

2016

2017

2018

2019 12 Months

9/30/20 Proforma

2021 Preneed Funeral Commissions $ 1.4 $ 1.3 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 1.4 Preneed Funeral Trust and Insurance $ 6.9 $ 6.9 $ 7.1 $ 7.0 $ 7.4 Cemetery Trust & Perpetual Care $ 7.2 $ 6.2 $ 5.7 $ 6.0 $ 8.8 Preneed Cemetery Finance Charges $ 1.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.7 $ 1.4 $ 1.0 Total Financial Revenue $ 17.1 $ 15.9 $ 15.8 $ 15.9 $ 18.6 $22.0 - $23.0 Funeral Financial EBITDA $ 7.5 $ 7.2 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 $ 7.9 Cemetery Financial EBITDA $ 8.5 $ 7.4 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 9.3 Total Financial EBITDA $ 16.0 $ 14.6 $ 14.2 $ 14.2 $ 17.2 $20.8 - $21.8 Total Financial EBITDA Margin 93.3 % 91.7 % 90.2 % 89.9 % 92.5 % 94.8% - 95.2%

This trust fund portfolio repositioning benefit began to first be reflected in our June financials and therefore was fully reflected in our third quarter 2020 performance with Financial Revenue of $5.6 million up $1.7 million or 44.5% over third quarter 2019 while Financial EBITDA of $5.2 million increased $1.8 million (6 cents per share) or 51.6% this year versus last. On a full year basis as reflected in the Five Year Financial Trend Report as Proforma 2021, we expect our Financial Revenue to increase by $6 million to $7 million to a range of $22 million - $23 million, about 40% higher than the $15.9 million annual average for 2017-2019. Moreover, because we have restructured some of the underlying cost structure mechanics in our pooled trust fund asset partnership, the Financial EBITDA Margin will increase from about 90% during the 2017-2019 timeframe to approximately 94% - 95% over the remaining period of our Milestone Three Year Scenario ending 2022.

The result through 2022 and to a large degree thereafter will be an increase of 45% - 50% in annual Financial EBITDA equal to about $6.5 million - $7.0 million, adding approximately 23-25 cents per share annually to EPS (2 cents per month) and dollar for dollar to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, pretax net income and pretax Free Cash Flow. The sustainable cash earning power of our Total Revenue will therefore move to a higher plateau as reflected in our Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin over our second five year Good To Great Journey timeframe ending in 2024. Following the refinancing of our $400 million of 6⅝% senior notes in mid-year 2021, our Executive Team and Board will be committed to optimizing the intrinsic value per share of Carriage’s 17.9 million outstanding shares with flexible, savvy and disciplined capital allocation of our increasing Free Cash Flow while maintaining a moderate leverage policy of about 4 times Total Debt to EBITDA”, concluded Mr. Payne.

Updated Milestone Three Year Scenario

Ben Brink, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are excited to announce an updated Milestone Three Year Scenario that shows significantly improved performance expectations through 2022 compared to our previous press release. We believe it is important to provide the investment community with our best ‘roughly right ranges’ view of our future performance regardless of the uncertainty that may exist in the world around us. The updated three year scenario does not include any new acquisitions but does include the impact of our planned divestitures and the completion of a refinancing transaction of our high yield notes in June 2021. The major takeaways from the updated Milestone Three Year Scenario are:

Improved operating and financial performance expectations through 2022 driven by:

Continuation of Same Store Funeral market share gains with improvement in our average revenue per contract, particularly cremations, and longer term beyond 2022, demographic growth in the death rate;

Higher growth rates in preneed cemetery property sales beginning in 2022 at higher Cemetery Field EBITDA Margins;

Successful integration of the four recent strategic acquisitions leading to improved performance expectations compared to our initial expectations; and

Full impact of our trust fund repositioning strategy resulting in a significant and sustainable increase in Financial Revenue and EBITDA.

Our ability to leverage a high single digit three year compound annual growth rate in Total Revenue of about 7.0% into higher compound three year growth rates in Total Field EBITDA of 10.5%, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of 13.0%, Adjusted Free Cash Flow of 23.2% and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of 27.0%, demonstrates the superior financial leveraging dynamics inherent in our company consistent with having achieved critical mass necessary to optimize our High Performance Culture Framework. Our ability to transform Carriage’s cash earning power over the three year scenario with about $70 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow by 2022 provides maximum financial flexibility to accelerate shareholder value creation thereafter.

We expect to achieve an industry leading and record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of approximately 32.0% this year, which is more than a 200 basis point increase from our prior record Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin of 29.7% in 2016 and a milestone level that to our knowledge has never before been achieved by another public deathcare industry consolidation company.

Lastly, our debt repayment and leverage ratio reduction plans are substantially ahead of schedule which is leading to a rapidly improving credit profile ahead of the planned refinancing transaction as soon as June 2021. Shown below is our Updated Milestone Three Year Scenario:





Updated Midpoint of Roughly Right Ranges Shown on Key Dates(2) Except for October 27 2019A 2020 2021 2022 3 Year Feb.

19 May

19 July

27 Oct.

27 Feb.

19 Oct.

27 Feb.

19 Oct.

27 Midpoint CAGR Total Revenue $ 274.1 $ 317 $ 303 $ 309 $318 - $322 $ 322 $322 - $330 $ 330 $330 - $340 7.0 %

Total Field EBITDA $ 109.8 $ 129 $ 118 $ 125 $133 - $137 $ 135 $140 - $146 $ 141.5 $146 - $150 10.5 %

Total Field EBITDA Margin 40 % 40.5 % 39.5 % 40.5 % 42.0% - 42.5% 41.5 % 43% - 44% 42.5 % 43.5% - 44.5% 3.2 %

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 76.6 $ 94 $ 89 $ 93 $100 - $104 $ 99 $104 -$108 $ 104 $108 - $112 13.0

%

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 27.9 % 29.5 % 29.5 % 30.5 % 31.0% - 32.0% 30.5 % 32% - 33% 31.5 % 32.0% - 33.0% 5.2 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.25 $ 1.60 $ 1.39 $ 1.55 $1.80 - $1.85 $ 2.01 $2.15 - $2.25 $ 2.32 $2.48 - $2.60 27.0

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 37.4 $ 43.5 $ 44.5 $ 48 $60 - $63 $ 54.5 $63 - $66(4) $ 61.5 $68 - $72 23.2 %

Adjusted FCF Margin 13.6 % 13.7 % 14.6 % 15.2 % 19.0% - 19.5% 16.8 % 19.2%-20.0% 18.6 % 20.4% - 20.8% 14.8 %



Total Debt Outstanding (1) $ 534 $ 485 $ 485 $ 475 $460 - $465 $ 445 $400 - $410 $ 415 $330 - $340 (16.7 )%

Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple 7.0(3) 5.1 5.45 4.9 4.4 - 4.6 4.4 3.7 - 3.8 3.9 2.8 - 3.0 N/A (1) Doesn't include Proforma for acquisitions. (2) Individual dates represent dates of our Earnings Releases. (3) Jan 3, 2020 Acquisition of Oakmont and peak debt. (4) Doesn’t include approximately $20 million prepayment premium on $400 million Senior Notes refinancing.



Free Cash Flow & Leverage



Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the third quarter was $27.6 million and the Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin expanded to 32.7% compared to $12.5 million and 19.0% last year, astounding increases of 120.3% in Adjusted Free Cash Flow and 1,370 basis points in Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin. The continued expansion of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin represents a greater percentage of each dollar of revenue generated as cash capital available to allocate to high return opportunities to optimize the intrinsic value of Carriage. Our primary focus for capital allocation in 2020 and into mid-2021 remains debt reduction and improvement of our overall credit profile.

The accelerating growth in our reported Adjusted Free Cash flow, coupled with divestiture proceeds and a large federal tax refund, allowed Carriage to pay down $37.5 million of debt in the third quarter which represented 7.4% of our debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter. The debt extinguishment included $3.6 million of our 2.75% subordinated convertible notes that we repurchased in privately negotiated transactions during the quarter. Since the first week of 2020 after we completed the acquisition of Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary, Carriage has reduced our overall debt by $63 million equal to 11.8% of our peak total debt of $534 million on January 3, 2020.

Our net debt to proforma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA fell to 4.8 times at September 30th due to our strong operating performance combined with the large amount of debt reduction in the quarter and year to date. We reduced our leverage ratio by more than a full turn over the course of the third quarter on a net debt basis. The rapid and substantial decrease of our leverage ratio demonstrates not only our ability but also commitment to operate our company at a lower leverage profile now and into the future.

During the quarter we divested six businesses for total proceeds of $7.3 million. We expect to complete a total of twenty divestitures of businesses or excess real estate for approximately $17 million which should be substantially complete by the end of the second quarter next year. Our debt reduction in the quarter was also aided by the receipt of a $7 million tax refund related to benefits we derived from the passage of the CARES ACT earlier this year.

Senior Notes Refinancing Update/Post Refinancing Capital Allocation

Our strong operating performance and our rapidly improving credit profile positions Carriage to execute a refinancing transaction of our existing 6⅝% $400 million senior unsecured notes that are callable at $104.969 beginning June 1st of next year. Based on the current trading price of our notes and our expectation that the current low interest rate environment will persist for the foreseeable future, we would expect to reduce our coupon rate by 200 to 250 basis points on a new $400 million financing, saving $8 million to $10 million in annual cash interest which would be immediately accretive to our reported Free Cash Flow and EPS (29 cents to 36 cents annually) and would meaningfully lower our cost of capital.

Post this planned milestone refinancing transaction, Carriage would have a long term, low cost capital structure that will enable us to pursue a range of capital allocation opportunities to grow and compound the intrinsic value of Carriage at a higher rate than ever before. We view this refinancing transaction as the final step in our balance sheet transformation we began in May 2018 which will position Carriage to be in a value creation sweet spot for many years to come.

After our senior notes refinancing, we will have the ability to allocate our growing and recurring free cash flow with discipline to:

Make acquisitions of the best remaining independent businesses in America, primarily funded by Free Cash Flow;

Invest in strategic growth capital projects across our portfolio, especially related to cemetery product inventory to support an expanded high performance preneed sales organization;

Opportunistically repurchase our shares when they trade at a significant discount to intrinsic value, as they do now;

Steadily increase our dividend payout over time; and

Maintain a moderately leveraged capital structure, the primary components of which would be shareholder’s equity (growth driven by retained earnings rather than issuance of new shares) and long term debt held by institutional bondholders.



As part of the continuous review of our capital allocation strategy and driven by the confidence of our Board of Directors in our ability to achieve the performance metrics outlined in our updated Three Year Milestone Scenario, we are excited to announce a $0.05 per share increase in our annual dividend. This marks the second $0.05 increase of our dividend since we announced our first quarter and April results on May 19th during the peak of the Coronavirus Pandemic and represents a 33% increase in our annual dividend during a period of economic upheaval and uncertainty when many other industries and companies are struggling with liquidity issues related to survival.

At $0.40 per year Carriage’s total annual dividend payments will equal approximately $7.2 million and represent 10% of our projected 2022 Adjusted Free Cash Flow. In the future we will target an annual dividend of approximately 10% of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow and a 1% dividend equity yield on the market value of Carriage shares, leaving 90% of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow for allocation into high return opportunities. The first combined $0.10 quarterly dividend payment increase this year will be made on December 1, 2020 for holders of record on November 9th.

By executing flexible, savvy and disciplined capital allocation, our Executive Team and Board believe we can achieve superior compounded shareholder returns of at least 30% if not higher over the timeframe ending in 2024 starting with a $14.38 base price during the Coronavirus Pandemic market crash at the end of March, which aligns perfectly with the unique shareholder friendly design of our Good To Great II Shareholder Value Creation Incentive Plan that was outlined in our first and second quarter press releases. The 48 leaders who are participants in this plan are 100% aligned and committed to achieving superior long term shareholder return goals through High Performance execution of our Standards Operating Model, 4E Leadership Model and Strategic Acquisition Model, as well as by always being “Leader Owner” stewards of Carriage’s capital”, concluded Mr. Brink.

Executive Team / Operations Leadership Update

Mr. Payne continued, “I will end this third quarter earnings release on a high note. I explained to our Board Members during our second quarter Zoom Meeting that we do not need to recruit a President and COO at this time, as the five Operations Leadership Team Members who also serve on our Ten Member Executive Team are essentially performing in collaboration with each other and the other four Houston Support Center Team Leaders and myself the role and responsibilities of a Chief Operating Officer. Carlos Quezada joined Carriage’s Executive Team at the end of June as its tenth member and the ‘missing piece’ on Carriage’s Good To Great Journey Bus related to building a high performance culture sales organization to optimize and sustain preneed property sales in our cemetery portfolio. So given our historically high performance in the midst of a Coronavirus Pandemic along with a long term outlook for the future that has never been brighter, why create the distraction of recruiting another President and COO to fix what so clearly “ain’t broke!”

The five operational leaders on our Executive Team collaborate daily on “all important matters” across our entire portfolio of funeral homes and cemeteries, especially including portfolio performance reviews, plans and forecasts, top-grading of talent or adding overhead to increase intermediate if not short term performance, etc. Each Thursday morning Shawn Phillips serves as host moderator for our Executive Team on a one hour operations update Zoom meeting from our operational support teams across the country, including nine Directors of Support for Operations/Sales (DOS’s) who are located in the regions and assigned a specific portfolio; three Senior Operations and Acquisition Analysis Partners (SOAPs) who are each assigned a specific portfolio and collaborate closely with our DOS Team; and other key Operational Support Leaders including Field Operations Administrative Support, Talent Acquisition and IT. The Executive Team also has monthly update conference calls with the ten members of our Standards Council who represent the “Best of The Best” of our Managing Partners across our geographically widespread portfolio in 27 states. The ten Executive Team Members are listed below.

Mel Payne, Co-Founder and Head of Executive Team;

Ben Brink, Head of Finance, Treasury and Trust Fund Management Teams;

Viki Blinderman, Head of Financial Reporting, Accounting and Tax Teams;

Steve Metzger, Head of Legal Services Team;

Michael Loeffel, Head of Human Resources Team;

Chris Manceaux, East Regional Partner;

Shawn Phillips, Central Regional Partner;

Paul Elliott, West Regional Partner;

Carlos Quezada, National Cemetery Sales and Marketing Partner; and

Peggy Schappaugh, Head of Operations and Acquisitions Analysis Team.

Readers should take notice that no “pecking order” titles were used above in this listing of our Executive Team Members, as each of the ten members is considered an equal “Leader Owner” of all areas of Carriage and therefore treated that way by other team members. Not one of these ten leaders needs a title to lead (we all have them, of course), as we define leadership as someone with ideas about the present and a vision of the future that other high performance leaders and employees want to align with and follow. Without strong “follow-ship” on our second five year much higher level performance Good To Great Journey, you don’t qualify as a leader at Carriage no matter your title, tenure or resume. The Executive Team meets formally each Friday at 10:00 AM to discuss matters that every other member would either want or need to know to best do their job and enjoy the high performance journey together. But any member can call the entire team together on short notice to address any relevant opportunity or challenge.

I will introduce one or two members of the Executive Team on each conference call when their participation is most relevant and timely for those outside of Carriage getting a deeper understanding about what is driving our outstanding high performance culture. On the call tomorrow I will introduce Peggy Schappaugh, whose team of Senior Operations and Acquisition Partners are the brightest and most fun people I have the honor of being around in our portfolio performance update meetings in Houston. This group of three talented operations and acquisitions financial partners are each assigned a group of businesses to support for operations and financial analytics vis-à-vis decision making outcomes toward a goal of higher Being The Best Standards Achievement by Managing Partners of each business throughout each year. They know the leadership, people, competitive dynamics of each market, data trends on a real-time basis and opportunities/ challenges in each business like no other. And they are SAVVY!

Our Standards Operating Model and related Being The Best Incentives are designed as a “high performance operating and sales language” so that high and sustained Being The Best Standards Achievement annually in the range of 60%- 90% (but Minimum Standards Achievement of 50%) correlates almost perfectly with high and sustainable short and long term financial performance. If we want to slice and dice the operating and financial performance of our highly diverse portfolio of businesses in unique markets spread over 27 states, we head straight to Peggy and her team of all-stars to break the “big data” down into bits, pieces, patterns and groupings. Each of Peggy’s team are collaborative masters at putting the complex big data back together again in ways that speak simple truths about ‘what’s going on’ in either individual businesses or groupings of businesses with similar performance characteristics. This type of intelligent analysis available from our SOAP’s enables our operating leaders including especially our Managing Partners, DOS’s and Regional Partners to derive insights on which to drive decisions for continuous improvement in our operating and financial performance.

I will also introduce Steve Metzger, General Counsel, whose team of in-house legal business partners I refer to as “Dragon Slayers!” This high performance team was able to seamlessly, timely and successfully close all four of the transformative acquisitions we made within 90 days at year end which included navigating through structural minefields of complex tax and accounting issues without retaining any outside legal counsel, while simultaneously juggling numerous legal matters for Carriage related to their “day job”.

Steve’s team was then stretched to the limits after California first placed “draconian Coronavirus lockdown restrictions” on our Northern California operations on March 17, 2020, restrictions which then seemed to move across our 27 state portfolio at warp speed and were confusing, complex and constantly changing. Each member of Steve’s team became frontline Coronavirus battle “foxhole buddies” with our Managing Partners and Directors of Support about not only what couldn’t be done to remain compliant with specific state and local government mandates, but much more importantly “what was possible”.

Our field leaders, employees, and businesses did not turn one client family away out of fear or otherwise when these families needed help with their deceased loved ones the most, and often turned “what was possible” into “what was high value unimaginable” services, memorializations and preneed sales that often had greater meaning to our client families than even the choices they would have made before being told by government mandates “what they couldn’t do.” Our Managing Partners and Sales Managers became role models for what “Leadership in Times of Crisis” is all about, and Carriage undoubtedly will emerge from the Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis a much more innovative and successful high reputation company in our industry. Thank you, Steve, for what you and your team did in support of our High Performance Heroes unleashing their power to win the hearts and minds of grieving families when the going got tough and scary on the Coronavirus Battlefield.

And thank you Peggy and Steve for the leadership support you and each one of your team members have provided to our field leaders especially during the last six months, leadership support that has indeed fostered strong follow-ship, appreciation and respect by our Managing Partners, Standards Council Members, Sales Managers and Directors of Support as well as other Houston Support Center Leaders and all of your fellow Executive Team Members and our Board of Directors.

We have never had such a broad and deep pool of aligned high performance talent across our portfolio and in our Houston Support Center Teams. We look forward with pride and honor to reporting Carriage’s high performance over the next few years to all of our leaders, employees, Board Members, shareholders, banks, bondholders, suppliers and friends”, concluded Mr. Payne.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change Same Store Contracts Atneed Contracts 6,359 7,381 16.1 % 19,445 21,778 12.0 % Preneed Contracts 1,366 1,542 12.9 % 4,245 4,485 5.7 % Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,725 8,923 15.5 % 23,690 26,263 10.9 % Acquisition Contracts Atneed Contracts 826 1,949 136.0 % 2,511 6,079 142.1 % Preneed Contracts 96 216 125.0 % 377 602 59.7 % Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 922 2,165 134.8 % 2,888 6,681 131.3 % Total Funeral Contracts 8,647 11,088 28.2 % 26,578 32,944 24.0 % Funeral Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 40,824 $ 44,444 8.9 % $ 126,549 $ 130,755 3.3 % Acquisition Revenue 6,100 11,702 91.8 % 19,133 34,561 80.6 % Total Funeral Operating Revenue $ 46,924 $ 56,146 19.7 % $ 145,682 $ 165,316 13.5 % Cemetery Operating Revenue Same Store Revenue $ 12,768 $ 14,393 12.7 % $ 37,157 $ 36,910 (0.7 %) Acquisition Revenue — 5,220 — 12,074 Total Cemetery Operating Revenue $ 12,768 $ 19,613 53.6 % $ 37,157 $ 48,984 31.8 % Total Financial Revenue $ 3,868 $ 5,591 44.5 % $ 11,734 $ 14,532 23.8 % Other Revenue $ — $ 1,196 $ — $ 3,464 Total Divested/Planned Divested Revenue $ 2,565 $ 1,847 (28.0 %) $ 8,385 $ 7,064 (15.8 %) Total Revenue $ 66,125 $ 84,393 27.6 % $ 202,958 $ 239,360 17.9 % Field EBITDA Same Store Funeral EBITDA $ 15,124 $ 18,236 20.6 % $ 48,563 $ 53,233 9.6 % Same Store Funeral EBITDA Margin 37.0 % 41.0 % 400 bp 38.4 % 40.7 % 230 bp Acquisition Funeral EBITDA 2,297 4,699 104.6 % 7,460 13,599 82.3 % Acquisition Funeral EBITDA Margin 37.7 % 40.2 % 250 bp 39.0 % 39.3 % 30 bp Total Funeral EBITDA $ 17,421 $ 22,935 31.7 % $ 56,023 $ 66,832 19.3 % Total Funeral EBITDA Margin 37.1 % 40.8 % 370 bp 38.5 % 40.4 % 190 bp Same Store Cemetery EBITDA $ 4,464 $ 6,175 38.3 % $ 12,961 $ 12,998 0.3 % Same Store Cemetery EBITDA Margin 35.0 % 42.9 % 790 bp 34.9 % 35.2 % 30 bp Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA $ — 2,335 $ — 4,596 Acquisition Cemetery EBITDA Margin $ — % 44.7 % $ — % 38.1 % Total Cemetery EBITDA $ 4,464 $ 8,510 90.6 % $ 12,961 $ 17,594 35.7 % Total Cemetery EBITDA Margin 35.0 % 43.4 % 840 bp 34.9 % 35.9 % 100 bp Total Financial EBITDA $ 3,457 $ 5,242 51.6 % $ 10,537 $ 13,540 28.5 % Total Financial EBITDA Margin 89.4 % 93.8 % 440 bp 89.8 % 93.2 % 340 bp Other EBITDA $ — $ 292 $ — $ 908 Other EBITDA Margin $ — % 24.4 % $ — % 26.2 % Total Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA $ 389 $ 330 (15.2 %) $ 1,634 $ 1,750 7.1 % Total Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin 15.2 % 17.9 % 270 bp 19.5 % 24.8 % 530 bp Total Field EBITDA $ 25,731 $ 37,309 45.0 % $ 81,155 $ 100,624 24.0 % Total Field EBITDA Margin 38.9 % 44.2 % 530 bp 40.0 % 42.0 % 200 bp OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (IN THOUSANDS - EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change Overhead Total Variable Overhead $ 2,852 $ 4,077 43.0 % $ 7,832 $ 9,450 20.7 % Total Regional Fixed Overhead 1,062 1,020 (4.0 %) 3,091 2,930 (5.2 %) Total Corporate Fixed Overhead 4,925 4,841 (1.7 %) 14,528 14,971 3.0 % Total Overhead $ 8,839 $ 9,938 12.4 % $ 25,451 $ 27,351 7.5 % Overhead as a percentage of Revenue 13.4 % 11.8 % (160 bp) 12.5 % 11.4 % (110 bp) Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,892 $ 27,371 62.0 % $ 55,704 $ 73,273 31.5 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin 25.5 % 32.4 % 690 bp 27.4 % 30.6 % 320 bp Other Expenses and Interest Depreciation & Amortization $ 4,435 $ 5,033 13.5 % $ 13,355 $ 14,280 6.9 % Non-Cash Stock Compensation 513 927 80.7 % 1,616 2,473 53.0 % Interest Expense 6,283 8,007 27.4 % 18,907 24,787 31.1 % Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 61 69 13.1 % 178 200 12.4 % Net Loss on Extinguishment of Debt — 6 — 6 Net Loss on Divestitures 3,863 4,917 27.3 % 3,874 4,917 26.9 % Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 730 — 730 14,693 Other, Net (517 ) 28 (690 ) 34 Pre-Tax Income $ 1,524 $ 8,384 $ 17,734 $ 11,883 Net Tax Expense $ 947 $ 2,859 $ 5,770 $ 4,158 GAAP Net Income $ 577 $ 5,525 857.5 % $ 11,964 $ 7,725 (35.4 %) Special Items, Net of Tax, except for ** Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses $ — $ — $ — $ 126 Severance and Separation Costs 235 — 889 445 Performance Awards Cancellation and Exchange — 84 — 140 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes ** 61 69 178 200 Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs 3,143 3,245 3,143 3,245 Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 577 — 577 9,808 Litigation Reserve 74 — 454 213 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 268 — 1,036 Tax Expense Related to Divested Business** 860 — 860 — Gain on Insurance Reimbursements (504 ) — (504 ) — Other Special Items — (47 ) — 324 Adjusted Net Income $ 5,023 $ 9,144 82.0 % $ 17,561 $ 23,262 32.5 % Adjusted Net Profit Margin 7.6 % 10.8 % 320 bp 8.7 % 9.7 % 100 bp Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.51 82.1 % $ 0.97 $ 1.30 34.0 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.51 82.1 % $ 0.97 $ 1.30 34.0 % GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.31 933.3 % $ 0.66 $ 0.43 (34.8 %) GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.31 933.3 % $ 0.66 $ 0.43 (34.8 %) Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding 17,737 17,895 17,917 17,853 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,768 17,932 17,951 17,893 Reconciliation to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,892 $ 27,371 62.0 % $ 55,704 $ 73,273 31.5 % Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — — — 159 Severance and Separation Costs 298 — 1,126 563 Litigation Reserve 94 — 575 270 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 340 — 1,312 Other Special Items — (45 ) — 373 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 17,284 $ 27,666 60.1 % $ 57,405 $ 75,950 32.3 % Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 26.1 % 32.8 % 670 bp 28.3 % 31.7 % 340 bp

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 716 $ 725 Accounts receivable, net 21,478 22,277 Inventories 6,989 7,382 Prepaid and other current assets 10,667 2,253 Total current assets 39,850 32,637 Preneed cemetery trust investments 72,382 75,580 Preneed funeral trust investments 96,335 92,823 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 20,173 20,324 Receivables from preneed trusts, net 18,024 17,794 Property, plant and equipment, net 279,200 270,371 Cemetery property, net 87,032 101,333 Goodwill 398,292 394,483 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 32,116 29,634 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,304 20,846 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 64,047 64,824 Total assets $ 1,129,755 $ 1,120,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 3,150 $ 3,540 Accounts payable 8,413 9,713 Accrued and other liabilities 24,026 32,651 Convertible subordinated notes due 2021 — 2,522 Total current liabilities 35,589 48,426 Acquisition debt, net of current portion 5,658 4,957 Credit facility 82,182 54,745 Convertible subordinated notes due 2021 5,971 — Senior notes due 2026 395,447 395,816 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 5,854 5,615 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 21,533 19,952 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 46,569 47,666 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 29,145 28,900 Deferred tax liability 41,368 46,628 Other long-term liabilities 1,737 2,125 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 72,382 75,580 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 96,335 92,823 Care trusts’ corpus 63,416 64,620 Total liabilities 903,186 887,853 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 259 260 Additional paid-in capital 242,147 240,648 Retained earnings 86,213 93,938 Treasury stock (102,050 ) (102,050 ) Total stockholders’ equity 226,569 232,796 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,129,755 $ 1,120,649





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Service revenue $ 34,133 $ 41,218 $ 105,444 $ 120,830 Property and merchandise revenue 28,002 36,298 85,458 100,211 Other revenue 3,990 6,877 12,056 18,319 66,125 84,393 202,958 239,360 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 18,011 19,945 54,062 59,624 Cost of merchandise 21,972 25,886 66,544 75,561 Cemetery property amortization 972 1,471 2,990 3,445 Field depreciation expense 3,106 3,233 9,250 9,770 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 3,597 4,731 10,008 11,204 Other expenses 411 1,253 1,197 3,551 48,069 56,519 144,051 163,155 Gross profit 18,056 27,874 58,907 76,205 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 5,755 6,134 17,059 18,620 Home office depreciation and amortization 357 329 1,115 1,065 Net loss on divestitures and impairment charges 4,593 4,917 4,604 19,610 Operating income 7,351 16,494 36,129 36,910 Interest expense (6,283 ) (8,007 ) (18,907 ) (24,787 ) Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes (61 ) (69 ) (178 ) (200 ) Net loss on early extinguishment of debt — (6 ) — (6 ) Other, net 517 (28 ) 690 (34 ) Income before income taxes 1,524 8,384 17,734 11,883 Expense for income taxes (930 ) (2,851 ) (5,551 ) (8,899 ) Tax expense related to impairments — — — 4,885 Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items (17 ) (8 ) (219 ) (144 ) Total expense for income taxes (947 ) (2,859 ) (5,770 ) (4,158 ) Net income $ 577 $ 5,525 $ 11,964 $ 7,725 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.03 $ 0.31 $ 0.66 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.03 $ 0.31 $ 0.66 $ 0.43 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.075 $ 0.0875 $ 0.225 $ 0.2375 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 17,737 17,895 17,917 17,853 Diluted 17,768 17,932 17,951 17,893





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,964 $ 7,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,355 14,280 Provision for bad debt and credit losses 1,188 1,837 Stock-based compensation expense 1,616 2,473 Deferred income tax expense 1,270 4,750 Amortization of deferred financing costs 289 592 Amortization of capitalized commissions on preneed contracts 417 430 Accretion of discount on convertible subordinated notes 178 200 Accretion of discount, net of debt premium on senior notes 366 228 Net loss on divestitures and impairment charges 4,604 19,610 Net loss on sale of other assets 193 245 Gain on insurance reimbursements (638 ) (54 ) Net loss on extinguishment of debt — 6 Other 121 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (required) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (2,495 ) (436 ) Inventories, prepaid and other current assets 1,138 3,241 Intangible and other non-current assets (241 ) (225 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (4,376 ) (2,781 ) Accounts payable (3,852 ) 1,155 Accrued and other liabilities 6,749 9,770 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 804 1,319 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 3,411 3,438 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,061 67,822 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions — (28,011 ) Proceeds from insurance reimbursements 1,247 97 Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 967 7,416 Capital expenditures (11,479 ) (10,034 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,265 ) (30,532 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 28,200 89,300 Payments against the credit facility (37,300 ) (117,100 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to the long-term debt (113 ) — Redemption of the 2.75% convertible subordinated notes (27 ) (4,563 ) Payment of transaction costs related to the redemption of the 2.75% convertible subordinated notes — (12 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to the 6.625% senior notes — (66 ) Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (1,370 ) (1,060 ) Payments on contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date (162 ) (169 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,155 921 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercises of non-qualified options (194 ) (281 ) Dividends paid on common stock (4,061 ) (4,251 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,756 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (21,628 ) (37,281 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,168 9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 644 716 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,812 $ 725

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Our non-GAAP reporting provides a transparent framework of our operating and financial performance that reflects the earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

The Company’s GAAP financial statements accompany this press release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this press release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures include “Special Items”, “Adjusted Net Income”, “Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA”, “Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”, “Funeral, Cemetery and Financial EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA”, “Total Field EBITDA Margin”, “Other Funeral Revenue”, “Other Funeral EBITDA”, “Divested/Planned Divested Revenue”, “Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA”, “Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin”, “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share”, “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share”, and “Total Debt to EBITDA Multiple” in this press release. These financial measurements are defined as similar GAAP items adjusted for Special Items and are reconciled to GAAP in this press release. In addition, the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures in other companies’ reports. The definitions used by the Company for our internal management purposes and in this press release are as follows:

Special Items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate of 21.0%, except for the Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item, Tax Expense Related to Divested Business, the Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs and the Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles. The Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 34.0% in 2020. Additionally, the Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 33.3% in 2020.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expenses, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, and interest income and other, net.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA is defined as Consolidated EBITDA plus adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operations, adjusted by Special Items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a percentage of revenue.

Funeral Field EBITDA is defined as Funeral Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles, Financial EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment, Other Funeral EBITDA and Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA.

Cemetery Field EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Gross Profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, regional and unallocated costs and Cemetery Financial EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment.

Funeral Financial EBITDA is defined as Funeral Financial Revenue less Funeral Financial Expenses. Funeral Financial Revenue and Funeral Financial Expenses are presented within Other Revenue and Other Expenses, respectively, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Cemetery Financial EBITDA is defined as Cemetery Financial Revenue less Cemetery Financial Expenses. Cemetery Financial Revenue and Cemetery Financial Expenses are presented within Other Revenue and Other Expenses, respectively, on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Total Field EBITDA is defined as Gross Profit, excluding field depreciation, cemetery property amortization, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles and regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs.

Total Field EBITDA Margin is defined as Total Field EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Other Funeral Revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, pet cremation business and online cremation business.

Other Funeral EBITDA is defined as Other Funeral Revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above.

Divested/Planned Divested Revenue is defined as revenues from six funeral home businesses that we divested as of September 2020 and five funeral home businesses that we divested as of December 31, 2019 and certain funeral home businesses we intend to divest.

Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA is defined as Divested Revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested/planned divested businesses noted above.

Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA Margin is defined as Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA as a percentage of Divested/Planned Divested Revenue.

Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is defined as GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, adjusted for Special Items.

Total Debt Outstanding is defined as indebtedness under our bank credit facility, Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2021 and Senior Notes due 2026, acquisition debt and finance leases.

Net Debt to EBITDA Multiple is defined as Total Debt Outstanding to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA.

Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Our Field level results highlight trends in volumes, Revenue, Field EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and Field EBITDA Margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).

Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are defined above. Gross Profit is defined as Revenue less “Field costs and expenses” - a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) Funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) Field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our Regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our Field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the Field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by Executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA. We do not openly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.

We believe that our “Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are defined above. Our Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA include adjustments for Special Items and other expenses or gains that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Our Field EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral Field EBITDA and Cemetery Field EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. A reconciliation of Field EBITDA to Gross Profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. Carriage Services strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes the use of certain financial measures that are not GAAP measures. The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the five quarter period (in thousands):

3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 577 $ 2,569 $ (4,197 ) $ 6,397 $ 5,525 Special Items, Net of Tax(1) Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 1,646 90 36 — Severance and Separation Costs 235 62 228 217 — Performance Awards Cancellation and Exchange — — — 56 84 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes(1) 61 63 65 66 69 Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs(2) 3,143 188 — — 3,245 Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles(3) 577 184 9,757 51 — Litigation Reserve 74 138 59 154 — Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — — 111 657 268 Tax Expense Related to Divested Business(1) 860 51 — — — Gain on Insurance Reimbursements (504 ) (195 ) — — — Other Special Items — 265 — 371 (47 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 5,023 $ 4,971 $ 6,113 $ 8,005 $ 9,144





(1 ) Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate of 21.0%, except for the Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item, Tax Expense Related to Divested Business, the Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs and the Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles (discussed below). (2 ) The Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 34.0% in 2020. (3 ) The Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 33.3% in 2020.





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (in thousands): For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Net Income $ 11,964 $ 7,725 Special Items, Net of Tax(1) Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 126 Severance and Separation Costs 889 445 Performance Awards Cancellation and Exchange — 140 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes(1) 178 200 Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs(2) 3,143 3,245 Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles(3) 577 9,808 Litigation Reserve 454 213 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 1,036 Tax Expense Related to Divested Business(1) 860 — Gain on Insurance Reimbursements (504 ) — Other Special Items — 324 Adjusted Net Income $ 17,561 $ 23,262





(1 ) Special Items are typically taxed at the federal statutory rate of 21.0%, except for the Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes, as this is a non-tax deductible item, Tax Expense Related to Divested Business, the Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs and the Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles (discussed below). (2 ) The Net Loss on Divestitures and Other Costs Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 34.0% in 2020. (3 ) The Net Impact of Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles Special Item is net of the federal statutory rate of 21.0% in 2019 and is net of the operating tax rate of 33.3% in 2020.





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin for the five quarter period (in thousands): 3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 577 $ 2,569 $ (4,197 ) $ 6,397 $ 5,525 Total Expense (Benefit) for Income Taxes 947 2,114 (2,150 ) 3,449 2,859 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 1,524 $ 4,683 $ (6,347 ) $ 9,846 $ 8,384 Interest Expense 6,283 6,615 8,428 8,352 8,007 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 61 63 65 66 69 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — — — — 6 Non-Cash Stock Compensation 513 537 831 715 927 Depreciation & Amortization 4,435 4,416 4,549 4,698 5,033 Net Loss on Divestitures 3,863 — (28 ) (45 ) 4,917 Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 730 233 14,693 — — Other, Net (517 ) (37 ) 32 47 28 Consolidated EBITDA $ 16,892 $ 16,510 $ 22,223 $ 23,679 $ 27,371 Adjusted For: Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 2,083 114 45 — Severance and Separation Costs 298 79 288 275 — Litigation Reserve 94 175 75 195 — Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — — 140 832 340 Other Special Items — 336 — 418 (45 ) Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 17,284 $ 19,183 $ 22,840 $ 25,444 $ 27,666 Revenue $ 66,125 $ 71,149 $ 77,490 $ 77,477 $ 84,393 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 26.1 % 27.0 % 29.5 % 32.8 % 32.8 %





Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (in thousands): For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Net Income $ 11,964 $ 7,725 Total Expense for Income Taxes 5,770 4,158 Income Before Income Taxes $ 17,734 $ 11,883 Interest Expense 18,907 24,787 Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 178 200 Net Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — 6 Non-Cash Stock Compensation 1,616 2,473 Depreciation & Amortization 13,355 14,280 Net Loss on Divestitures 3,874 4,917 Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 730 14,693 Other, Net (690 ) 34 Consolidated EBITDA $ 55,704 $ 73,273 Adjusted For: Acquisition and Divestiture Expenses — 159 Severance and Separation Costs 1,126 563 Litigation Reserve 575 270 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 1,312 Other Special Items — 373 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 57,405 $ 75,950 Revenue $ 202,958 $ 239,360 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 28.3 % 31.7 %





Reconciliation of Funeral and Cemetery Gross Profit to Funeral and Cemetery Field EBITDA for the five quarter period (in thousands): 3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Funeral Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 9,531 $ 16,778 $ 4,311 $ 19,869 $ 13,975 Depreciation & Amortization 2,791 2,806 2,944 2,895 2,885 Regional & Unallocated Costs 2,732 2,919 2,326 2,788 3,859 Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,593 — 14,693 — 4,917 Less: Funeral Financial EBITDA (1,828 ) (1,845 ) (1,997 ) (1,943 ) (2,119 ) Other Funeral EBITDA — (298 ) (295 ) (321 ) (292 ) Funeral Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (398 ) (479 ) (654 ) (719 ) (290 ) Funeral Field EBITDA $ 17,421 $ 19,881 $ 21,328 $ 22,569 $ 22,935





3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Cemetery Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 3,932 $ 3,901 $ 4,167 $ 5,291 $ 8,982 Depreciation & Amortization 1,287 1,309 1,223 1,449 1,819 Regional & Unallocated Costs 865 900 430 929 872 Less: Cemetery Financial EBITDA (1,629 ) (1,868 ) (1,823 ) (2,535 ) (3,123 ) Cemetery Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA 9 (11 ) (3 ) (44 ) (40 ) Cemetery Field EBITDA $ 4,464 $ 4,231 $ 3,994 $ 5,090 $ 8,510





Reconciliation of Funeral and Cemetery Gross Profit to Funeral and Cemetery Field EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (in thousands): For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Funeral Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 42,220 $ 38,155 Depreciation & Amortization 8,322 8,724 Regional & Unallocated Costs 8,088 8,973 Impairment of Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,604 19,610 Less: Funeral Financial EBITDA (5,579 ) (6,059 ) Other Funeral EBITDA — (908 ) Funeral Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (1,632 ) (1,663 ) Funeral Field EBITDA $ 56,023 $ 66,832





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cemetery Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 12,083 $ 18,440 Depreciation & Amortization 3,918 4,491 Regional & Unallocated Costs 1,920 2,231 Less: Cemetery Financial EBITDA (4,958 ) (7,481 ) Cemetery Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA (2 ) (87 ) Cemetery Field EBITDA $ 12,961 $ 17,594





Components of Total Field EBITDA for the five quarter period (in thousands): 3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Funeral Field EBITDA $ 17,421 $ 19,881 $ 21,328 $ 22,569 $ 22,935 Cemetery Field EBITDA 4,464 4,231 3,994 5,090 8,510 Funeral Financial EBITDA 1,828 1,845 1,997 1,943 2,119 Cemetery Financial EBITDA 1,629 1,868 1,823 2,535 3,123 Other Funeral EBITDA — 298 295 321 292 Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA 389 490 657 763 330 Total Field EBITDA $ 25,731 $ 28,613 $ 30,094 $ 33,221 $ 37,309

Components of Total Field EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (in thousands):

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Funeral Field EBITDA $ 56,023 $ 66,832 Cemetery Field EBITDA 12,961 17,594 Funeral Financial EBITDA 5,579 6,059 Cemetery Financial EBITDA 4,958 7,481 Other Funeral EBITDA — 908 Divested/Planned Divested EBITDA 1,634 1,750 Total Field EBITDA $ 81,155 $ 100,624

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the five quarter period:

3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Special Items 0.25 0.14 0.58 0.09 0.20 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.51

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020:

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.66 $ 0.43 Special Items 0.31 0.87 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.97 $ 1.30

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the five quarter period:



3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ 0.03 $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.31 Special Items 0.25 0.14 0.58 0.09 0.20 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.51

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020:

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.66 $ 0.43 Special Items 0.31 0.87 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.97 $ 1.30

Reconciliation of Cash flow provided by operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the five quarter period (in thousands):

3RD QTR 2019 4TH QTR 2019 1ST QTR 2020 2ND QTR 2020 3RD QTR 2020 Cash flow provided by operations $ 14,149 $ 759 $ 13,546 $ 17,455 $ 36,821 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (2,006) (2,614) (1,556) (1,342) (2,496) Free Cash Flow $ 12,143 $ (1,855) $ 11,990 $ 16,113 $ 34,325 Plus: Incremental Special Items: Deposit for Potential Acquisition — 5,000 — — — Federal Tax Refund — — — — (7,012) Acquisition and Divestiture Costs — 2,083 114 45 — Severance and Separation Costs 298 79 288 275 — Litigation Reserve 94 175 75 195 — Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — — 140 832 340 Other Special Items — 336 — 418 (45) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 12,535 $ 5,818 $ 12,607 $ 17,878 $ 27,608 Revenue $ 66,125 $ 71,149 $ 77,490 $ 77,477 $ 84,393 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 19.0 % 8.2 % 16.3 % 23.1 % 32.7 %



Reconciliation of Cash flow provided by operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (in thousands):

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2020

Cash flow provided by operations $ 36,061 $ 67,822 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (6,181) (5,394) Free Cash Flow $ 29,880 $ 62,428 Plus: Incremental Special Items: Federal Tax Refund — (7,012) Acquisition and Divestiture Costs — 159 Severance and Separation Costs 1,126 563 Litigation Reserve 575 270 Natural Disaster and Pandemic Costs — 1,312 Other Special Items — 373 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 31,581 $ 58,093 Revenue $ 202,958 $ 239,360 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 15.6 % 24.3 %

Reconciliation of Rolling Four Quarter Outlook:



Earlier in this press release, we present the Rolling Four Quarter Outlook (“Outlook”) which reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions for the Rolling Four Quarter Outlook period ending September 30, 2021 unless we have a signed Letter of Intent with a high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Outlook is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. The following four reconciliations are presented at the approximate midpoint of the range in this Outlook.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2021 (in thousands):

September 30, 2021E Revenue $ 328,000 Net Income $ 38,000 Total Tax Provision 15,700 Pretax Income 53,700 Net Interest Expense, including Accretion of Discount on Convertible Notes 28,000 Depreciation & Amortization, including Non-cash Stock Compensation 23,900 Consolidated EBITDA $ 105,600 Special Items — Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 105,600 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 32.2 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2021 (in thousands):

September 30, 2021E Net Income $ 38,000 Special Items — Adjusted Net Income $ 38,000

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2021:

September 30, 2021E GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.11 Special Items — Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.11

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin for the Rolling Four Quarters ending September 30, 2021 (in thousands):

September 30, 2021E Revenue $ 328,000 Cash flow Provided by Operations $ 68,000 Cash used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (10,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ 58,000 Special Items — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 58,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 17.7 %

Reconciliation of Performance Outlook Scenario

Earlier in this press release, we present the Performance Outlook Scenario which reflects management’s opinion on the performance of the portfolio of existing businesses, including performance of existing trusts, and excludes size and timing of acquisitions unless we have a signed Letter of Intent with a high likelihood of a closing within 90 days. This Performance Outlook Scenario is not intended to be management estimates or forecasts of our future performance, as we believe precise estimates will be precisely wrong all the time. The following reconciliations are presented at the approximate midpoint of the range in this Performance Outlook Scenario as of October 27, 2020.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA, Total Field EBITDA and Total Field EBITDA Margin for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands):

Years Ending December 31, Actual 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Net Income $ 14,533 $ 16,600 $ 39,000 $ 45,000 Total Tax Expense 7,883 7,800 16,000 18,500 Pretax Income $ 22,416 $ 24,400 $ 55,000 $ 63,500 Net Interest Expense, including Accretion of Discount on Convertible Subordinated Notes 25,763 32,500 25,400 20,000 Depreciation & Amortization, including Non-cash Stock Compensation and Other, Net 24,034 23,500 24,000 24,600 Net Loss on Divestitures and Impairment Charges — 19,600 — — Consolidated EBITDA $ 48,179 $ 100,000 $ 80,400 $ 83,500 Overhead 37,554 36,500 38,700 39,400 Total Field EBITDA $ 85,733 $ 136,500 $ 119,100 $ 122,900 Revenue $ 274,107 $ 322,000 $ 326,000 $ 336,000 Total Field EBITDA Margin 31.3 % 42.4 % 36.5 % 36.6 %

Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands):

Years Ending December 31, Actual 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Consolidated EBITDA $ 72,213 $ 100,000 $ 104,400 $ 108,100 Special Items 4,374 2,700 — — Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA $ 76,587 $ 102,700 $ 104,400 $ 108,100 Revenue $ 274,107 $ 322,000 $ 326,000 $ 336,000 Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA Margin 27.9 % 31.9 % 32.0 % 32.2 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands):

Years Ending December 31, Actual 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Net Income $ 14,533 $ 16,600 $ 39,000 $ 45,000 Special Items 7,999 15,500 — — Adjusted Net Income $ 22,532 $ 32,100 $ 39,000 $ 45,000

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022:

Years Ending December 31, Actual 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.80 $ 0.93 $ 2.19 $ 2.53 Special Items 0.45 0.87 — — Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.25 $ 1.80 $ 2.19 $ 2.53

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Estimated Years Ending December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (in thousands):

Years Ending December 31, Actual 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities $ 36,820 $ 75,300 $ 75,000 $ 79,500 Cash used for Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8,795 ) (9,500 ) (10,000 ) (10,500 ) Special Items 9,374 (4,300 ) — — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 37,399 $ 61,500 $ 65,000 $ 69,000 Revenue $ 274,107 $ 322,000 $ 326,000 $ 336,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin 13.6% 19.1% 19.9% 20.5%

Supplemental Information:

Funeral homes and cemeteries purchased after December 31, 2015 are referred to as “Acquired” in our Trend Report. This classification of acquisitions has been important to management and investors in monitoring the results of these businesses and to gauge the leveraging performance contribution that a selective acquisition program can have on total company performance.

The presentation below highlights the impact of our 2015 Acquired Portfolio that moved from Acquired to Same Store beginning January 1, 2020 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Revenue EBITDA Revenue EBITDA 2015 Acquired Portfolio $ 1,047 $ 348 $ 4,612 $ 1,826





