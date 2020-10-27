BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced third quarter results for 2020.

The Company's third quarter 2020 financial results included:

Net income for the 2020 third quarter of $13.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, inclusive of pre-tax merger expenses of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share after tax, related to the Company’s merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (“Dime”).

Excluding merger expenses, adjusted net income was $15.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $20.9 million for the 2020 third quarter, flat compared to the linked quarter, and a $2.2 million, or 12%, increase year-over-year.

Net interest income grew $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, to $40.7 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 2.83%, or 3.22% on an adjusted basis.

Total assets increased to $6.3 billion at September 30, 2020, 3% higher than June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $288.7 million, and the cost of total deposits decreased 10 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $322.0 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2020, and $1.3 billion, or 56% annualized, from December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets of $7.1 million at September 30, 2020, $0.7 million lower than June 30, 2020 and $2.7 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.94% at September 30, 2020.

Total remaining loan payment deferrals at October 25, 2020 were $44 million, or 1.0%, of total loans held for investment.

Provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, a decline of $3.0 million on a linked quarter basis.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

Reflecting on the third quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “Our strong quarterly results reflect the solid foundations of our balance sheet and business model. We continue to navigate this turbulent environment, supporting our employees who, in turn, support our customers. Additionally, we are working with our counterparts at Dime Community Bank to deliver a smooth transition for our customers. I want to thank all of the BNB employees-their ability to service our customers at the highest level while dealing with the pandemic, remote work, child-care issues, and a complicated integration, speaks volumes about their dedication and commitment. I could not be prouder to work with this group of professionals.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2020 third quarter was $13.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which was $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share higher than the 2020 second quarter, driven primarily by growth in non-interest income and net interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Excluding the impact of merger expenses, net income for the 2020 third quarter was $15.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $33.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $37.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 third quarter were 0.83% and 10.15%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 12.90% for the 2020 third quarter (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein). The merger expenses incurred during the quarter reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 15 basis points, 178 basis points, and 238 basis points, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $46.3 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), partially offset by lower average yields in loans, securities, and deposits with banks. Interest expense was $5.6 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily due to an increase in average deposits and average cost of borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in average cost of deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 third quarter showed a decline of 17 basis points to 2.83% from 3.00% in the linked quarter. 2020 third quarter loan yields showed a decrease of 10 basis points to 3.72% from 3.82% in the linked quarter.

Three Months Ended Change Compared To September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis 3.72 % 3.82 % 4.73 % (10 ) bp (101 ) bp Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.82 % 2.99 % 3.39 % (17 ) bp (57 ) bp Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 2.83 3.00 3.40 (17 ) (57 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.22 3.24 3.42 (2 ) (20 )

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans.

Commenting on the net interest margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The effects of the pandemic, and the economic and fiscal response continue to weigh on our net interest margin. The PPP forgiveness process has just started, and we are helping our customers navigate the SBA procedures. As of September 30, 2020, all PPP loans were still outstanding. Additionally, customers continue to conserve their liquidity as evidenced by the continued growth in deposits. Non-public customer deposits were up over $300 million quarter-over-quarter, which resulted in an outsized amount of overnight funds earning about 10 basis points. Without this excess liquidity and the PPP loans, the margin would have been 3.22% for the quarter. We continue to lower our already low deposit costs dropping them by 10 basis points quarter-over-quarter. This quarter we restructured our wholesale balance sheet, offsetting securities gains with swap termination losses for a $136 thousand net gain, which should positively impact the margin in the fourth quarter.”

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $1.5 million for the 2020 third quarter, $3.0 million lower than the 2020 second quarter. The Company recorded additional expected credit losses in the 2020 second quarter related to its estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.8 million for the 2020 third quarter, which was $4.5 million higher compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily attributable to net securities gains, an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans in the 2020 third quarter, and a decrease in the fair value of one loan held for sale recorded in the 2020 second quarter, partially offset by a loss on termination of swaps and a decrease in loan swap fees. Additionally, there was an increase in title fees on a year-over-year and linked quarter basis as real estate activity increased in our eastern markets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2020 third quarter of $28.9 million was $4.5 million higher than the 2020 second quarter. The increase in the third quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, related to an increase in incentive accruals, and merger expenses. Excluding the impact of merger expenses, total non-interest expense in the 2020 third quarter would have been $26.6 million.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $4.0 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the 2020 second quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2020 third quarter was 23.4%, compared to 22.7% for the 2020 second quarter, and 21.7% for the 2019 third quarter. The increase in the Company’s effective tax rate resulted primarily from non-deductible merger expenses in the 2020 third quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $6.3 billion at September 30, 2020, $171.7 million higher than June 30, 2020. The rise in total assets compared to the linked quarter was largely attributable to a $193.4 million increase in interest-earning deposits with banks.

Total loans held for investment increased $18.6 million (2% annualized) to $4.6 billion during the 2020 third quarter. Net deferred loan fees were $14.2 million at September 30, 2020, inclusive of $21.8 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses was $43.5 million at September 30, 2020, $0.1 million higher than June 30, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $288.7 million (23% annualized) to $5.4 billion during the 2020 third quarter. The growth in total deposits was primarily due to a $190.9 million increase in savings and NOW deposits. Demand deposits increased $82.1 million during the 2020 third quarter to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2020, representing 42% of total deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $512.2 million at September 30, 2020, $9.6 million higher than June 30, 2020. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.94 at September 30, 2020, $0.47 higher than June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.40 at September 30, 2020, $0.47 higher than June 30, 2020 (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein).

Balance Sheet Highlights (unaudited)

Change Compared To September 30, June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total assets $ 6,322,377 $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 $ 171,713 $ 1,400,857 Total stockholders' equity 512,221 502,621 497,154 9,600 15,067 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 1,097,290 $ 1,064,623 $ 1,034,599 $ 32,667 $ 62,691 Owner-occupied CRE 532,597 528,118 531,088 4,479 1,509 Construction and land 66,826 81,516 97,311 (14,690 ) (30,485 ) Commercial and industrial 670,796 675,989 679,444 (5,193 ) (8,648 ) Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 960,371 949,662 - 10,709 960,371 Total commercial 3,327,880 3,299,908 2,342,442 27,972 985,438 Multi-family 853,263 844,066 812,174 9,197 41,089 Residential real estate 449,984 469,183 493,144 (19,199 ) (43,160 ) Installment and consumer 22,520 24,953 24,836 (2,433 ) (2,316 ) Net deferred loan (fees) costs (14,174 ) (17,282 ) 7,689 3,108 (21,863 ) Total loans held for investment $ 4,639,473 $ 4,620,828 $ 3,680,285 $ 18,645 $ 959,188 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 4,318,594 $ 3,996,590 $ 3,042,171 $ 322,004 $ 1,276,423 Brokered deposits 122,543 194,019 164,034 (71,476 ) (41,491 ) Public deposits 927,932 889,810 608,442 38,122 319,490 Total public and brokered deposits 1,050,475 1,083,829 772,476 (33,354 ) 277,999 Total deposits $ 5,369,069 $ 5,080,419 $ 3,814,647 $ 288,650 $ 1,554,422 Loan-to-deposit ratio 86.41 % 90.95 % 96.48 % (4.54 ) % (10.07 ) %

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investor CRE $ 68,597 $ 46,060 $ 100,120 $ 156,395 $ 174,950 Owner-occupied CRE 23,937 23,287 12,973 80,944 98,065 Commercial and industrial 97,209 65,620 57,119 238,625 252,763 PPP 10,666 949,729 — 960,395 — Multi-family 19,773 48,330 48,160 107,018 121,954 Residential real estate 1,683 3,654 8,764 14,306 26,289 Other 28,010 9,198 23,901 58,219 75,719 Total loan and line of credit originations $ 249,875 $ 1,145,878 $ 251,037 $ 1,615,902 $ 749,740

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $7.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $7.1 million, or 0.15% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $5.6 million to $10.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.1 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in 30 to 89 days past due loans compared to prior quarter is primarily comprised of several residential loans.

Regarding asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “As of October 25, 2020, there were $44 million in loans that had not reached the end of their forbearance agreements, which is about 1.0% of all loans as of the end of the quarter. This will continue to be a focus of management as we work closely with these customers to monitor their financial health.”

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.3 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 94,892 $ 67,633 $ 77,693 Interest-earning deposits with banks 615,575 422,148 39,501 Total cash and cash equivalents 710,467 489,781 117,194 Securities available for sale, at fair value 466,081 537,746 638,291 Securities held to maturity 100,934 111,307 133,638 Total securities 567,015 649,053 771,929 Securities, restricted 23,362 28,987 32,879 Loans held for sale 10,000 10,000 12,643 Loans held for investment 4,639,473 4,620,828 3,680,285 Allowance for credit losses (43,474 ) (43,401 ) (32,786 ) Loans held for investment, net 4,595,999 4,577,427 3,647,499 Premises and equipment, net 34,341 34,495 34,062 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,642 40,434 43,450 Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,398 109,248 109,627 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 227,153 211,239 152,237 Total assets $ 6,322,377 $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 2,176,391 $ 2,101,950 $ 1,386,037 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 686,310 495,421 438,902 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,265,136 1,202,125 1,012,322 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 52,797 54,643 58,640 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 137,960 142,451 146,270 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 4,318,594 3,996,590 3,042,171 Brokered deposits 122,543 194,019 164,034 Public funds - demand deposits 69,914 62,244 132,921 Public funds - other deposits 858,018 827,566 475,521 Total public and brokered deposits 1,050,475 1,083,829 772,476 Total deposits 5,369,069 5,080,419 3,814,647 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,353 1,670 999 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 215,000 340,000 435,000 Subordinated debentures, net 79,024 78,990 78,920 Operating lease liabilities 47,383 43,131 45,977 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 98,327 103,833 48,823 Total liabilities 5,810,156 5,648,043 4,424,366 Total stockholders' equity 512,221 502,621 497,154 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,322,377 $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $ 46,296 $ 45,850 $ 46,354 $ 136,748 $ 137,221 Interest expense 5,589 5,418 9,639 18,959 30,666 Net interest income 40,707 40,432 36,715 117,789 106,555 Provision for credit losses 1,500 4,500 1,000 11,000 5,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,207 35,932 35,715 106,789 101,455 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,215 1,889 2,588 6,604 7,572 Title fees 695 385 508 1,409 1,149 Net securities gains 3,540 — — 3,525 201 Loss on termination of swaps (3,403 ) — — (3,403 ) — Change in fair value of loans held for sale — (2,643 ) — (2,643 ) — Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,191 469 601 3,031 1,662 Bank owned life insurance 543 547 561 1,638 1,670 Loan swap fees 554 1,320 1,557 3,105 3,200 Other 455 285 429 993 1,507 Total non-interest income 6,790 2,252 6,244 14,259 16,961 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,406 13,919 14,294 45,874 41,233 Occupancy and equipment 3,599 3,520 3,490 10,618 10,581 Merger expenses 2,352 — — 2,352 — Amortization of other intangible assets 149 177 182 507 605 Other 6,431 6,783 6,238 18,828 18,388 Total non-interest expense 28,937 24,399 24,204 78,179 70,807 Income before income taxes 17,060 13,785 17,755 42,869 47,609 Income tax expense 3,999 3,129 3,852 9,804 10,126 Net income $ 13,061 $ 10,656 $ 13,903 $ 33,065 $ 37,483 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 13,061 $ 10,656 $ 13,903 $ 33,065 $ 37,483 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (276 ) (218 ) (294 ) (689 ) (797 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 12,785 $ 10,438 $ 13,609 $ 32,376 $ 36,686 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,896 19,861 19,958 19,901 19,950 Weighted average participating securities (423 ) (409 ) (422 ) (415 ) (425 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,473 19,452 19,536 19,486 19,525 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.66 $ 1.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,473 19,452 19,536 19,486 19,525 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 41 36 32 36 27 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,514 19,488 19,568 19,522 19,552 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.66 $ 1.88



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 0.83 % 0.72 % 1.17 % 0.77 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 0.98 0.72 1.17 0.83 1.07 Return on average stockholders' equity 10.15 8.56 11.44 8.75 10.64 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.93 8.56 11.44 9.36 10.64 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 12.90 10.95 14.81 11.17 13.88 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 15.28 11.10 14.97 12.08 14.06 Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis 2.55 2.72 2.88 2.69 2.81 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 2.83 3.00 3.40 3.01 3.33 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 169.28 169.70 157.94 165.63 154.96 Efficiency ratio 60.92 57.16 56.34 59.20 57.33 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.71 53.32 55.79 55.85 56.74 Operating expense/average assets 1.84 1.66 2.04 1.83 2.02 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 1.68 1.65 2.03 1.76 2.00

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 25.94 $ 25.47 $ 25.06 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 20.40 $ 19.93 $ 19.54 Common shares outstanding 19,749 19,734 19,837 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3 % 13.2 % 13.1 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.2 10.2 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.3 10.2 10.2 Tier 1 capital to average assets 6.8 7.0 8.5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 6.5 6.5 8.1 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.2 % 13.1 % 13.0 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.2 12.1 12.1 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.2 12.1 12.1 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.1 8.4 10.1 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,682 $ 5,080 $ 6,366 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ 343 Non-performing loans/ Non-performing assets $ 7,064 $ 7,731 $ 4,369 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.11 0.13 0.09 Allowance/non-performing loans 615.43 561.39 750.42 Allowance/total loans 0.94 0.94 0.89

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,612,125 $ 43,108 3.72 % $ 4,429,423 $ 42,044 3.82 % $ 3,442,462 $ 41,053 4.73 % Securities (1) 596,981 3,144 2.10 647,218 3,796 2.36 787,387 5,060 2.55 Deposits with banks 531,205 135 0.10 365,770 112 0.12 61,853 342 2.19 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5,740,311 46,387 3.21 5,442,411 45,952 3.40 4,291,702 46,455 4.29 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 509,574 471,232 412,300 Total assets $ 6,249,885 $ 5,913,643 $ 4,704,002 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 353,624 $ 72 0.08 % $ 317,346 $ 95 0.12 % $ 433,086 $ 1,083 0.99 % NOW 219,275 29 0.05 131,650 26 0.08 125,056 51 0.16 MMDA 1,247,455 1,016 0.32 1,151,830 1,135 0.40 1,034,002 3,452 1.32 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,820,354 1,117 0.24 1,600,826 1,256 0.32 1,592,144 4,586 1.14 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 53,813 155 1.15 56,603 214 1.52 60,144 299 1.97 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 140,982 387 1.09 147,706 575 1.57 152,093 844 2.20 Total IPC deposits 2,015,149 1,659 0.33 1,805,135 2,045 0.46 1,804,381 5,729 1.26 Brokered deposits 139,760 339 0.96 210,393 454 0.87 75,410 387 2.04 Public funds 825,734 1,049 0.51 769,815 1,060 0.55 500,440 1,139 0.90 Total public and brokered deposits 965,494 1,388 0.57 980,208 1,514 0.62 575,850 1,526 1.05 Total deposits 2,980,643 3,047 0.41 2,785,343 3,559 0.51 2,380,231 7,255 1.21 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,793 — — 1,659 1 0.24 14,160 70 1.96 FHLB advances 329,674 1,407 1.70 341,099 723 0.85 244,011 1,179 1.92 Subordinated debentures 79,003 1,135 5.72 78,968 1,135 5.78 78,862 1,135 5.71 Total borrowings 410,470 2,542 2.46 421,726 1,859 1.77 337,033 2,384 2.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,391,113 5,589 0.66 3,207,069 5,418 0.68 2,717,264 9,639 1.41 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,193,615 2,061,371 1,417,159 Other liabilities 153,102 144,541 87,313 Total liabilities 5,737,830 5,412,981 4,221,736 Stockholders' equity 512,055 500,662 482,266 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,249,885 $ 5,913,643 $ 4,704,002 Net interest rate spread 2.55 % 2.72 % 2.88 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,349,198 $ 2,235,342 $ 1,574,438 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 40,798 2.83 % 40,534 3.00 % 36,816 3.40 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (91 ) (0.01 ) (102 ) (0.01 ) (101 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 40,707 $ 40,432 $ 36,715 Net interest margin 2.82 % 2.99 % 3.39 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 4,240,881 $ 124,962 3.94 % $ 3,364,574 $ 118,712 4.72 % Securities (1) 669,100 11,568 2.31 844,057 17,442 2.76 Deposits with banks 330,355 514 0.21 85,241 1,485 2.33 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5,240,336 137,044 3.49 4,293,872 137,639 4.29 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 475,813 402,174 Total assets $ 5,716,149 $ 4,696,046 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 325,039 $ 355 0.15 % $ 425,265 $ 3,219 1.01 % NOW 161,165 101 0.08 118,530 140 0.16 MMDA 1,150,020 4,560 0.53 1,010,304 10,878 1.44 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,636,224 5,016 0.41 1,554,099 14,237 1.22 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 56,324 635 1.51 60,796 845 1.86 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 144,630 1,676 1.55 151,675 2,382 2.10 Total IPC deposits 1,837,178 7,327 0.53 1,766,570 17,464 1.32 Brokered deposits 172,107 1,485 1.15 139,356 2,368 2.27 Public funds 756,514 3,500 0.62 527,022 3,701 0.94 Total public and brokered deposits 928,621 4,985 0.72 666,378 6,069 1.22 Total deposits 2,765,799 12,312 0.59 2,432,948 23,533 1.29 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 10,975 79 0.96 15,722 273 2.32 FHLB advances 308,128 3,163 1.37 243,544 3,455 1.90 Subordinated debentures 78,968 3,405 5.76 78,828 3,405 5.78 Total borrowings 398,071 6,647 2.23 338,094 7,133 2.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,163,870 18,959 0.80 2,771,042 30,666 1.48 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,910,686 1,372,285 Other liabilities 136,802 81,588 Total liabilities 5,211,358 4,224,915 Stockholders' equity 504,791 471,131 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,716,149 $ 4,696,046 Net interest rate spread 2.69 % 2.81 % Net interest-earning assets $ 2,076,466 $ 1,522,830 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 118,085 3.01 % 106,973 3.33 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (296 ) (0.01 ) (418 ) (0.01 ) Net interest income $ 117,789 $ 106,555 Net interest margin 3.00 % 3.32 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with Dime. Tax deductible adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company’s statutory tax rate of approximately 29%.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Return on average total assets - as reported 0.83 % 0.72 % 1.17 % 0.77 % 1.07 % Merger expenses 0.15 — — 0.06 — Income tax effect of adjustment above — — — — — Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 0.98 0.72 1.17 0.83 1.07 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 10.15 % 8.56 % 11.44 % 8.75 % 10.64 % Merger expenses 1.83 — — 0.62 — Income tax effect of adjustment above (0.05 ) — — (0.01 ) — Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.93 8.56 11.44 9.36 10.64 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 12.90 % 10.95 % 14.81 % 11.17 % 13.88 % Merger expenses 2.32 — — 0.79 — Amortization of other intangible assets 0.15 0.18 0.19 0.17 0.23 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.09 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.28 11.10 14.97 12.08 14.06

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income - as reported $ 13,061 $ 10,656 $ 13,903 $ 33,065 $ 37,483 Adjustments: Merger expenses 2,352 — — 2,352 — Income tax effect of adjustment above (58 ) — — (58 ) — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,355 $ 10,656 $ 13,903 $ 35,359 $ 37,483 Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.66 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.66 $ 1.88 Adjustments: Merger expenses 0.11 — — 0.11 — Income tax effect of adjustment above — — — — — Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.77 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.77 $ 1.88



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 40,707 $ 40,432 $ 36,715 $ 117,789 $ 106,555 Non-interest income 6,790 2,252 6,244 14,259 16,961 Total revenues 47,497 42,684 42,959 132,048 123,516 Non-interest expense 28,937 24,399 24,204 78,179 70,807 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1) $ 18,560 $ 18,285 $ 18,755 $ 53,869 $ 52,709 Adjustments: Change in fair value of loans held for sale — 2,643 — 2,643 — Merger expenses 2,352 — — 2,352 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2) $ 20,912 $ 20,928 $ 18,755 $ 58,864 $ 52,709

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.

(2) The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale and merger expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 60.92 % 57.16 % 56.34 % 59.20 % 57.33 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 28,937 $ 24,399 $ 24,204 $ 78,179 $ 70,807 Less: Merger expenses (2,352 ) — — (2,352 ) — Less: Amortization of intangible assets (149 ) (177 ) (182 ) (507 ) (605 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 26,436 $ 24,222 $ 24,022 $ 75,320 $ 70,202 Net interest income - as reported $ 40,707 $ 40,432 $ 36,715 $ 117,789 $ 106,555 Tax-equivalent adjustment 91 102 101 296 418 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 40,798 $ 40,534 $ 36,816 $ 118,085 $ 106,973 Non-interest income - as reported $ 6,790 $ 2,252 $ 6,244 $ 14,259 $ 16,961 Less: Net securities gains (3,540 ) — — (3,525 ) (201 ) Less: Loss on termination of swaps 3,403 — — 3,403 — Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale — 2,643 — 2,643 — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 6,653 $ 4,895 $ 6,244 $ 16,780 $ 16,760 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 47,451 $ 45,429 $ 43,060 $ 134,865 $ 123,733 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 55.71 % 53.32 % 55.79 % 55.85 % 56.74 %

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.



BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net

interest income and average adjustments on deposits with banks and PPP loans (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Net interest income - as reported $ 40,707 $ 40,432 $ 36,715 Tax-equivalent adjustment 91 102 101 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 40,798 $ 40,534 $ 36,816 Adjustment: Less: Interest income on deposits with banks (135 ) (112 ) (342 ) Less: Net interest income on PPP loans and swaps (6,005 ) (5,370 ) — Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 34,658 $ 35,052 $ 36,474 Average interest-earning assets - as reported $ 5,740,311 $ 5,442,411 $ 4,291,702 Adjustments: Average deposits with banks (531,205 ) (365,770 ) (61,853 ) Average PPP loans (933,345 ) (729,394 ) — Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,275,761 $ 4,347,247 $ 4,229,849 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 2.82 % 2.99 % 3.39 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 2.83 3.00 3.40 Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.22 3.24 3.42

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.84 % 1.66 % 2.04 % 1.83 % 2.02 % Merger expenses (0.15 ) — — (0.05 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.68 1.65 2.03 1.76 2.00

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

September 30, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Total assets - as reported $ 6,322,377 $ 6,150,664 $ 4,921,520 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,398 ) (109,248 ) (109,627 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,212,979 $ 6,041,416 $ 4,811,893 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 512,221 $ 502,621 $ 497,154 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,398 ) (109,248 ) (109,627 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 402,823 $ 393,373 $ 387,527 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 6.5 % 6.5 % 8.1 %

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.