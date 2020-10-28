New York, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 leading to worldwide pandemic in 2020 largely impacted Communication Service Providers (CSP) resulting in significant developments in the 5G industry; notable investments in service offerings are likely to be observed.

By evaluating the market analysis from 2019 to 2028, Research Nester updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding Global 5G Base Station Market comprising detailed study on prevailing and future prospects that are estimated to transform the global market significantly in upcoming years.

The pandemic has affected the way we do business and with major shift pertaining to workspace, numerous opportunities have opened up that require high-speed connectivity for uninterrupted employee engagement and business operations. Moreover, the increasing data traffic due to interconnected devices at home, and businesses has further led to the demand for higher bandwidth. Driven by these factors, the global 5G base station market garnered a soaring revenue of USD 6,204 Million in 2019 and is estimated to touch USD 179,490.50 Million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 33.70% during 2020-2028. The global market is segmented by end-use application into telecommunication companies, cloud & data center, and memory & storage, and security companies. Owing to rising applications of 5G base station and increasing adoption of virtual networking architecture across the telecommunication industry, the telecommunication companies’ segment is estimated to witness highest growth over the forecast period. The revenue generated by this segment is estimated to cross USD 13,930 Million in 2020. Moreover, the increasing development in the technology beyond 5G RAN is expected to have a significant impact on the security, on account of which it is expected that adoption rate of 5G base station among the memory storage and security companies will be significant in the near future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The rapid rise in the demand for high data transfer rate, high reliability, and low latency by consumers and businesses for various applications such as virtual meetings, IoT, and cloud-based services along with applications involving virtual and augmented reality, 3D and ultra-HD video content, and in-home entertainment is contributing to the growth of the market in developed and developing countries. Based on area, the global 5G base station market is segmented into rural and urban, out of which, the urban area segment held around 90% of the market share in 2019. Some of the factors accountable for the growth of this segment are growing urban population and digitalization promoting high-speed internet connectivity, the growing penetration of connected and smart devices in the urban areas along with rising internet penetration that has led to the exploration of new technologies such as massive MIMO technology and millimetre wave frequency bands, and increasing development in the smart city initiatives. To cater to need of companies based in rural areas, many companies are reaching out to spread out their services. For instance, in Germany, Vodafone is the first operator using dynamic spectrum sharing (700 MHz between 4G and 5G) in the rural areas.

On the back of numerous investments and advancements by giant telecom operators, initiatives are being taken to bring existing 5G base stations to full power, offering the customers with maximum speed along with expanding services in different cities.

However, 5G network service providers have to go through considerable regulatory protocols. Along with that, high investment is required to deploy small cells for high-speed data transfer which usually takes 18-24 months due to the need to obtain local permits. These factors might act as barriers to the growth of the global 5G base station market.

With growing technological advancements, comprising Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and never-ending growth in internet penetration and developments related to it, ICT (Information and Communications Technology) industry is considered as one of the notable contributors behind the economic growth across the globe. The growth of the industry has created significant business opportunities and has further increased the utilization of internet connected devices worldwide. As per the statistics provided by the Internet World Stats, the total number of internet users globally, as of June 30, 2020 were 4,833,521,806. The internet users’ distribution in Asia during the first quarter of 2020 was the highest, comprising 50% of the total distribution when compared to Europe (~16%), Africa (11.5%), Latin America & Caribbean (~10%), North America (7.6%), Middle East (3.9%), and Oceania/ Australia (0.6%). Moreover, the ICT exports also play an important part in accelerating the overall economic growth. According to UNCAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) statistics, the total export (%) of ICT goods including computers, peripheral, communication and electronic equipment among other IT goods around the world grew from 10.2% in 2013 to 11.5% in 2018, with the highest in Hong Kong SAR, China (55.5%), followed by Philippines (38.3%) and Malaysia (33.1%) in 2018.

Geographically, the global 5G base station market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be a leading revenue generating segment that is anticipated to bring in USD 146,913 Million in the year 2028. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increase in investments for the 5G enabled smart devices and base stations, supporting 5G new radio (NR) frequencies. Moreover, major investments have been made by the companies to develop remote areas network connectivity, thereby contributing to the market growth in the region. With more than 100 million 5G users, China has over 490K base stations and is estimated to cross 600K base stations by the end of 2020.

The second highest growth is estimated to be attained by 5G base station market in Europe, which is estimated to generate revenue of around USD 1,760 Million in 2020. By the end of 2020, 5G services in all the Member States are estimated to be launched through European Commission’s 5G Action Plan. UK was the first country where 5G services were launched in May 2019 by EE (now part of BT) covering 10 cities, followed by Vodafone (covering 15 cities) and O2 (covering 6 cities) in July and October of the same year.

Despite the disruption related to the rollout of 5G in various countries due to COVID-19, Sweden telecom operators- Telia, Tele2, and Tre Sweden announced the commercial launch of their 5G services amidst 2020, covering Stockholm, Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Malmö, and various Stockholm cities such as Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan among others. Where Tele 2 switched on their 5G services utilizing 80 MHz of the 3.6 GHz spectrum band in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, Telia’s 5G network is utilizing its present 700MHz spectrum which is functioning through 15 base stations in Stockholm.

The global 5G base station market is also segmented on the basis of component, core network technology, 5G base station type, and by frequency band.

5G Base Station Market, Segmentation By Component

Remote Radio Unit (RRU)

Small Cells

Macro Cells

Baseband Processing Unit (BPU)

MIMO

Fiber Optic Cables

5G Base Station Market, Segmentation By Core Network Technology

Software Defined Network (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization

5G Base Station Market, Segmentation By 5G Base Station Type

Fixed Station

Control Station

Temporary Base Station

5G Base Station Market, Segmentation By Frequency Band

Less than 2.5 GHz

2.5-8 GHz

8-25 GHz

More than 25 GHz

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). The report also covers growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning of the giant players in the industry along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors, and growth indicating factors including investments in ICT industry that have extensively strengthened the economic growth in developed, and emerging countries internationally. Some of the global players leading in 5G innovations that are mentioned in our report are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, NEC Corporation, Alpha Networks Inc., Airspan Networks, CommScope, and Motorola Solutions, Inc. among other prominent players.

