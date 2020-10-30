NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1.6MM, or $0.59 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $2.5MM, or $0.92 per basic common share.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.1B, total loans, net, were $730MM, and total deposits were $876MM at September 30, 2020.
  • Year-to-date net income before gains on marketable equity securities, net, was $3.8MM.
  • Loans, net, increased $101MM when compared to December 31, 2019, which was due in part to the Bank processing 705 Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans in the aggregate amount of $71MM as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $876MM, an increase of $144MM, or 20%, from December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to federal and state funds from COVID-19 economic relief and stimulus programs deposited into our customers’ accounts.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Bank granted short term modifications totaling $124MM. As of September 30, 2020, only $16MM have requested a second modification.
  • The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was 2.98% driven by the extremely low interest rate environment and increase in cash balances.
  • For the nine months ending September 2020, a $1.5MM provision for loan losses was recorded.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020 were 9.50% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.12% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.80% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.41% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of October 23, 2020, was $22.50.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019
        
Interest and Dividend Income$7,777 $8,720 $23,669  $26,412
Interest Expense 926  1,245  2,935   4,185
Net Interest and Dividend Income 6,851  7,475  20,734   22,227
Provision for Loan Losses 750  -  1,500   210
All Other Noninterest Income 2,328  1,757  5,846   5,032
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net -  282  1,175   827
Noninterest Expense 7,336  6,989  22,408   21,881
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 1,093  2,525  3,847   5,995
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net 91  188  26   686
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net 730  152  (1,089)  2,316
Income before Income Tax Expense 1,914  2,865  2,784   8,997
Income Tax Expense 300  525  246   1,616
Net Income$1,614 $2,340 $2,538  $7,381
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1,614 $2,340 $2,538  $7,381
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.59 $0.85 $0.92  $2.68
             


 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 
       
Balance Sheet      
Total Assets$1,100,700 $916,995 $898,550 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 134,069  78,639  41,068 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 177,066  160,484  166,228 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 16,608  11,899  18,211 
Loans, Net, including loans held for sale 729,733  628,797  636,037 
Total Liabilities 1,007,319  825,616  808,805 
Retail non-maturity deposits 669,908  508,724  507,265 
Municipal non-maturity deposits 104,949  110,602  91,127 
Certificates of deposit 101,313  111,771  120,811 
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances -  -  - 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 96,206  64,329  59,125 
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity 93,381  91,379  89,745 
Profitability and Efficiency      
Net Interest Margin 2.98% 3.45% 3.46%
Yield on Earning Assets 3.39  4.05  4.09 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.55  0.77  0.80 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding$33.94 $33.21 $32.61 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 30.33  29.60  29.00 
Capital and Credit      
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 9.50% 11.43% 11.11%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.80  13.61  12.86 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 15.87  16.89  16.02 
Total Risk-Based Capital 17.12  18.10  17.20 
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.41  0.49  0.48 
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 288  230  238 
          

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:    Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377
   