HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that Mr. Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Chi-Med, will present or participate in the following virtual conferences:



The 15 th Citi China Investor Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020; and





Members of the management team will attend the above conferences in one-on-one meetings, and will also attend the following virtual investor conferences at certain times:

The Bank of America 2020 China Conference held from November 2 to 13, 2020;





The Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum held from November 16 to 18, 2020;





The 11 th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference held from November 17 to 19, 2020;





The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference held from December 1 to 3, 2020.



Further information are available at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.”

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com .

Forward Looking Statements

CONTACTS

