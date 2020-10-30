Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement
Today, on 30 October 2020, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär introduced the performance of the 3rd quarter of 2020.
AS Tallinna Vesi would like to thank all participants.
Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.
