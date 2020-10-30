Two new Self-Paced Technical Seminars are available via the NETA website and qualify for Continuing Technical Development credits and Continuing Education Units.

PORTAGE, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – Self-Paced Technical Seminars are added every year from NETA’s PowerTest Conference so that electrical testing technicians can conveniently maintain their NETA certification with the most up-to-date information. In addition to supporting certified technicians, industry professionals may also receive CEUs for successfully completing NETA Self-Paced Technical Seminars.



"Each year, two new NETA Self-Paced Technical Seminars are added to the existing library of up-to-date PowerTest Conference sessions," says Bob Sheppard, NETA Training Committee Chair. "These high-quality, educational programs help NETA Certified Technicians maintain continuing education requirements."

SPTS 2020: How Do They Do It? Electrical Power Measurement Methods, Practices and Standards is presented by Ross Ignall from Dranetz Technologies. This PowerTest 2020 seminar covers the differences between power quality and energy monitoring, standards, and the basics of how to identify the source of power quality problems.

SPTS 2020: Transformer Testing Theory and Case Studies is presented by Mike Wolf and Mike Anderson from Doble Engineering Company. This seminar, taken from PowerTest 2020, reviews the theory and data interpretation of common transformer tests, including power factor and capacitance, excitation, turns ratio, and winding resistance. The presentation centers on reviewing case studies to illustrate the defects and damage that can be discovered during testing.

Each course is priced at $500 for non-members. Members, Alliance Partners, and Corporate Alliance Partners receive Self-Paced Technical Seminars at a discounted rate of $330.



Electrical testing professionals can learn more about NETA Training and take advantage of Self-Paced Technical Seminars by visiting www.netaworld.org.

