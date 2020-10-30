PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobilis Therapeutics, a late stage biotechnology company that is developing a drug-device combination for treatment of psychiatric disorders will present at the virtual CapCon 2020 Venture Conference, Nov 16-17.



The most rapidly growing psychiatric diagnosis in the United States, PTSD, is a devastating psychiatric condition associated with tremendous emotional and financial costs to the health care system. According to National Center for PTSD, 7-8% of the US population will have PTSD at some point in their lives, with significantly higher proportions in war veterans (approximately 15-20%). About 8 million adults have PTSD during a given year. Around 10% of women vs. 4% of men develop PTSD sometime in their lives.

According to JAMA, 55% of COVID-19 survivors develop at least one psychiatric disorder (28% - PTSD, 31% - depression, 42% - anxiety, 20% - OCD, 40% - insomnia). According to conservative assumptions, the $8B market for PTSD and the $16B market for anxiety and PD will grow with a predicted CAGR of 6% and 7%, respectively. With the lack of effective pharmacologic treatments for PTSD and very few alternative pipeline candidates, Nobilis Therapeutics has a tremendous opportunity for rapid adoption and advancement of its therapeutic approach.

“With 2 cleared INDs for late stage trials in PTSD and Panic Disorder, Nobilis Therapeutics now has a unique opportunity to address the most severe manifestations of the emerging worldwide COVID-related mental health crisis,” says Dr. Vlad Bogin, CEO and founder of Nobilis Therapeutics.

About Nobilis Therapeutics, Inc.

Nobilis Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is focused on development and commercialization of proprietary inhalation-based treatments using portable device for controlled administration of inert gases. The Company has filed multiple patents on the use of inert gases for treatment of a variety of psychiatric, neurodegenerative and other diseases and leverages the experience of its international team that has studied this technology in the treatment of over 3000 patients for conditions ranging from panic attacks to substance abuse. Company’s first clinical trial in 81 patients with Panic Disorder showed significant signals of efficacy. In 2016 the Company entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Harvard University on the use of NBTX-001 in PTSD and had a patent issued the following year. Of its 14 independently filed patents 4 have been issued. In January of 2019 the Company had entered collaboration with Linde AG to support its medical device and clinical development programs. In December of 2019 the company cleared an IND to run a phase 2b trial in patients with PTSD and in July of 2020 the company cleared its second IND allowing it to commence a phase 2b trial in patients with Panic Disorder.

