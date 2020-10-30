NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Hood, NYC’s largest poverty-fighting organization, held its annual Investors Conference on October 27 and 28, 2020 as a virtual forum. The event, now in its eighth year, was presented by J.P. Morgan.



The conference brought together leaders in business, investing, academia and policy to share actionable, money-making insights with the 2,500-person virtual audience. Since its inception in 2013, the event has raised $43 million through sponsorships and ticket sales. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100% of ticket sales go directly to the poverty fight.

“The 2020 Investors Conference brought together some of the most remarkable minds from around the world to discuss everything from the race to combat COVID-19 and climate change to the 2020 elections and the future of industry – all with the goal of raising money to fight poverty in New York City,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. “The work of Robin Hood is so consequential this year and the support of J.P. Morgan as the presenting sponsor, makes it possible for us to help our 600 frontline community partners deliver the services New Yorkers need most.”

“For more than 30 years, J.P. Morgan has proudly supported Robin Hood and its mission and vision for a more inclusive future,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “Our partnership on the Robin Hood Investors Conference helps ensure that every dollar raised makes an impact – from serving millions of meals and helping people get back on their feet with job training and new skills to creating safe zones for children so parents can work or search for work.”

The two-day conference was led by Robin Hood’s Investors Conference Planning Committee comprised of Lee S. Ainslie III, Maverick Capital Management, LLC; Anthony Bozza, Lakewood Capital Management; Elissa Doyle, Third Point LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan’s Asset & Wealth Management; John Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital; Michael Jacobellis, New Holland Capital; Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corporation; Kristin Lemkau, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co; Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments; Wes Moore, Robin Hood; Tony Pasquariello, Goldman Sachs; and Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group.

The conference's agenda included "fireside chats" and panels featuring Lee S. Ainslie III, Maverick Capital; Cliff Asness, AQR Capital Management; Kelly Ayotte, Former U.S. Senator, New Hampshire; Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist; Jared Bernstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; Jeff T. Blau, Related Companies; Tony Blinken, Former Deputy Secretary of State; Marcelo Claure, SoftBank Group International / SoftBank Group Corp.; Greg Coffey, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC; Charles E. Cook, Jr., The Cook Political Report; Jim Cramer, CNBC; Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office LLC; David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital, Inc.; Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan’s Asset & Wealth Management; Scott Gottlieb, MD, American Enterprise Institute / Former Commissioner, U.S. Food & Drug Administration; Jon Gray, Blackstone; Ken Griffin, Citadel; Poppy Harlow, CNN Anchor & Host of the Podcast “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow”; Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments; Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corporation; Neal Katyal, Hogan Lovells; Kelli Keough, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.; Jules Kortenhorst, Rocky Mountain Institute; Larry Kudlow, The White House; Ken Langone, The Home Depot; Richard LeFrak, LeFrak; Kim Y. Lew, Columbia Investment Management Company; Anthony Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust; Joel S. Marcus, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. / Alexandria Venture Investments; David McCormick, Bridgewater Associates; Ray McGuire, Former Vice Chairman of Citi; Joseph Mecane, Citadel Securities; Joyce Meng, FACT Capital; Wes Moore, Robin Hood; Dambisa Moyo, Mildstorm Group; Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute; Tony Pasquariello, Goldman Sachs; Henry M. Paulson, Jr., Paulson Institute; Michael Pellini, MD, Section 32; Dana Perino, Anchor of The Daily Briefing / Co-Host of The Five / Fmr White House Press Secretary; Dave Ricks, Eli Lilly and Company; Kenneth S. Rogoff, Harvard University; Howard Schultz, Starbucks; Alan Schwartz, Guggenheim Partners; Tony Seba, Clean Disruption / RethinkX; David M. Solomon, Goldman Sachs; Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; Cliff Sosin, CAS Investment Partners; Jeremy Stein, Harvard University; Barry S. Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group; Fernando Vigil, Teca Partners, LP; and David S. Vogel, Voloridge Investment Management, LLC.

Additionally, Anthony Bozza, Lakewood Capital Management; Mala Gaonkar, Lone Pine Capital; Boaz Weinstein, Saba Capital; Vivian Lau, One Tusk Investment Partners; Barnes Hauptfuhrer, Sachem Head Capital Management; and Larry Robbins, Glenview Capital Management presented their best investment ideas.

This year, Robin Hood hopes to distribute more than $200 million to over 600 community-based organizations to combat poverty in NYC. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robin Hood reactivated its Robin Hood Relief Fund and hosted the inaugural Rise Up New York! telecast, which have raised over $120 million for the city’s relief and recovery efforts. In the spring, Robin Hood launched its racial justice initiative, the Power Fund, which invests in nonprofit leaders of color.

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. This year, Robin Hood will invest nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at robinhood.org.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

