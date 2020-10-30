EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS OCTOBER 30, 2020, AT 5.00 PM



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201030161556_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 10.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 401 Unit price: 10.30 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.30 EUR

(4): Volume: 145 Unit price: 10.30 EUR

(5): Volume: 404 Unit price: 10.30 EUR

(6): Volume: 614 Unit price: 10.40 EUR

(7): Volume: 186 Unit price: 10.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2 800 Volume weighted average price: 10.34975 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 450 Unit price: 9.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10 EUR

(3): Volume: 152 Unit price: 10 EUR

(4): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 54 Unit price: 10.15 EUR

(6): Volume: 290 Unit price: 10.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 286 Unit price: 10.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 119 Unit price: 10 EUR

(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10 EUR

(10): Volume: 1 Unit price: 10 EUR

(11): Volume: 510 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

(12): Volume: 427 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

(13): Volume: 467 Unit price: 9.97 EUR

(14): Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

(15): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(15): Volume: 3 996 Volume weighted average price: 9.98851 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 10.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 10.05 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 9.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 9.97 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 300 Volume weighted average price: 9.98 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19 Unit price: 9.72 EUR

(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 9.74 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(5): Volume: 88 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

(6): Volume: 10 000 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 168 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

(8): Volume: 92 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 10 428 Volume weighted average price: 9.81891 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 9.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

(3): Volume: 63 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 58 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 221 Volume weighted average price: 9.76416 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 53 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 97 Volume weighted average price: 9.76907 EUR

____________________________________________





EVLI BANK PLC







For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 13.6 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 83.9 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.5 percent (September 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.



