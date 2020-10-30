Dallas, TX, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This week, 79-year-old barbecue franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit set their sights on expanding their international presence by entering a letter of intent with Australian restaurant group QSR Foods Pty LTD. to develop 50 locations across the country.



Dickey’s latest international move marks the first Australian development agreement for the family-owned brand and brings their total number of overseas partnerships to seven including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brazil, Georgia, Egypt and Pakistan.



“It’s an incredible feeling to make plans for our fifth continental conquest and continue my family’s legacy as the largest barbecue concept in the world,” said Roland Dickey Jr. CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.



Seasoned Australian Franchisor Richa Goyal has seen the increasing love affair Aussies have with Southern style eats and can’t wait for Dickey’s to make its mark on the Australian scene.



“We couldn’t be prouder to bring the world's largest barbecue restaurant to Australian soil with the opening of our first locations in Brisbane and Queensland next year,” says Goyal.



Australia’s first Dickey’s location will feature the brand’s famous line-up of authentic, Texas-style barbecue classics such as hickory-smoked brisket and fall-off-the-bone ribs alongside wholesome sides like mac n cheese, creamed spinach and more.



“I’d like to thank Mr. John Kanawati, Commercial Specialist at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Sydney, Australia for his expeditious work in representing Dickey’s to Ms. Richa Goyal. It was his work that catalyzed the conversation and set a path forward for our relationship,” said Jim Perkins Dickey’s Vice President of International Development & Support.

