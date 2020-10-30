MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With two days left in October, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has already exceeded the previous record of 2.88 million metric tons of Canadian grain moved set in October 2019 and is on track to exceed the previously unattained 3 MMT mark. This unprecedented performance follows seven record months of Canadian grain movement in March, April, May, June, July, August, and September.



CN is also pleased to announce that it will be receiving its first shipment of the 1,500 North American Built, new generation, high-capacity, grain hopper cars, with 100 cars already received and another 500 expected to be in service between now and the end of the year. These new 5,431 cubic foot, 55-foot eight-inch jumbo grain hopper cars, can carry approximately 10% more grain than older generation cars. This order follows CN’s 2018 order of 1,000 grain cars which are all in service.

“Our devotion to moving the North American economy remains unwavering and this new unprecedented record is further proof of the essential role we play in the global supply chains. The expedited delivery of the new hopper cars also reiterates our commitment to being ready for 2021 and beyond with additional capacity and confidence in our ability to deliver safely for our customers, the economy and the communities we serve. I want to thank the CN ONE TEAM and Canadian grain farmers for their work and dedication in these difficult times. Without their collaboration and support, these records would not be possible.”



- Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN

