Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Lucy Reeve 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PCA to PDMR/

Patrick Reeve Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0005581672 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.6885 1117 £769.06 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £769.06 e) Date of the transaction 30 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

30 October 2020