Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martez House is currently living the American dream. Not only is he a proud father and family man, but he is an entrepreneur and owner of a brand that changes people’s lives for the better.



The Official Wealth Brand offers a unique opportunity to individuals who are overweight or suffer from depression and anxiety. Through a series of coaching programs and diet and fitness plans, House’s clients can overcome similar obstacles that he overcame in his own life.

“When I tell people that I used to be homeless and disabled, they cannot believe it,” said House. “The truth is that I was a broken person on the inside as well as the outside. To overcome this problem, I had to put those broken pieces of myself back together, starting from the inside out.”



House focused on his diet first. He had a nasty habit of eating lots of meat because he thought the high protein would give him huge muscle mass. While he was homeless, House took it upon himself to research topics related to health and nutrition. Based on his research, he came to realize that meat was likely the cause of his depression and weight gain.



“People don’t realize that meat impairs your digestive health, which then hurts your metabolism,” said House. “Once I made this discovery, I decided to switch to a completely plant-based diet while cutting out meat from it entirely. Over the next couple of months, I saw my bodyweight decrease dramatically, and my energy levels go through the roof. Switching to plant-based foods was the best decision I ever made.” House lost 115 lbs in a year.



Now, through his company ‘Wealth,’ House guides other people and encourages them to switch to a plant-based diet. He credits this diet as giving him the strength to pull himself out of homelessness and to build a business for himself that does a lot of good for other people.

“You can manifest anything you desire into your presence when you are present,” said House. “Don’t ask how and don’t ask when. See what you want and just go for it. You have to start in order to finish. The best part is it doesn’t matter where you start, just as long as you do start.”



When House was 17 years old, he spent nearly a month in the hospital with walking pneumonia, pericarditis and a mass growing on his heart. The doctors told him he had less than 30 days to live. On his 20th day in the hospital, House got a visit from his professional football hero, Tim Tebow. The two of them prayed together and helped restore House’s confidence in himself and his situation. That was when he learned the most valuable lesson in life, which is that happiness heals all.



“It was like a miracle from God,” said House. “Even though I was in a bad situation, everything slowly started to get better from that point forward. The doctors released me from the hospital, and I found myself eager to work hard and pull myself out of homelessness and depression. Sometimes, when we’re in despair, we need somebody to come into our lives and give us hope. That’s what Tim Tebow did for me. And now, that’s what I do for others.”



