Management commentary for the 9 months of 2020
Net rental income was 1 979 158 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 940 078). Operating profit was 1 863 489 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 881 404). Net income was 1 031 187 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 769 464).
The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the group, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the group's business activities for them to have significant effect on the group’s financial results.
Key indicators of financial performance and position for 9 months 2020
|(in EUR)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|9 months 2020
|9 months 2019
|Net rental income
|670,298
|648,560
|1,979,158
|1,940,078
|Operating profit
|635,253
|636,604
|1,863,489
|1,881,404
|Profit for the period
|373,535
|314,754
|1,031,187
|769,464
|(in EUR)
|30.09.2020
|31.12.2019
|Investment property
|30,909,000
|30,909,000
|Interest-bearing loans
|27,694,631
|28,492,625
|Interest-bearing loans less shareholder loan
|24,746,331
|25,544,325
|9 months 2020
|Net profit margin, % (Total comprehensive income for the period / Net rental income)
|52%
|ROA, % (Net profit for the period / Average total assets for the period)
|3.2%
|DSCR (Operating profit / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans)
|1.2
Management board, supervisory board and audit committee
The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, Chairman of the Management Board. The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.
No remuneration or other benefits are provided to the members of the management board and the supervisory board.
Other than the management board and the supervisory board, the Group has no employees.
In 2020 UPP Olaines OÜ formed an audit committee, which has three members.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
|(in EUR)
|Note
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|9 months 2020
|9 months 2019
|Net rental income
|5
|670,298
|648,560
|1,979,158
|1,940,078
|Net rental income
|670,298
|648,650
|1,979,158
|1,940,078
|General and administrative expenses
|(35,045)
|(11,956)
|(115,669)
|(43,674)
|Other income / (cost)
|0
|0
|0
|(15,000)
|Operating profit
|635,253
|636,604
|1,863,489
|1,881,404
|Financial income / (cost)
|(261,718)
|(321,850)
|(832,302)
|(1,111,940)
|Profit before income tax
|373,535
|314,754
|1,031,187
|769,464
|Profit for the period
|373,535
|314,754
|1,031,187
|769,464
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|373,535
|314,754
|1,031,187
|769,464
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
|(in EUR
|Note
|30.09.2020
|31.12.2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|752,089
|561,474
|Trade and other receivables
|317,024
|204,939
|Total current assets
|1,069,113
|766,413
|Investment property
|30,909,00
|30,909,00
|Total non-current assets
|30,909,00
|30,909,00
|TOTAL ASSETS
|31,978,113
|31,675,413
|Trade and other payables
|471,396
|358,749
|Financial derivatives
|407,502
|455,217
|Loans and borrowings
|6
|1,064,004
|1,064,004
|Total current liabilities
|1,942,902
|1,877,966
|Loans and borrowings
|6
|26,630,627
|27,428,625
|Total non-current liabilities
|26,630,627
|27,428,625
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|28,573,529
|29,306,591
|Share capital
|2,500
|2,500
|Retained earnings
|3,402,084
|2,366,322
|TOTAL EQUITY
|3,404,584
|2,368,822
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|31,978,113
|31,675,413
Siim Sild
Director
+372 5626 0107
siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee
Attachment
UPP Olaines OÜ
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Olaines Q3 report 2020 30.09.2020+ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
UPP Olaines OÜ LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: