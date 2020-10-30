Management commentary for the 9 months of 2020

Net rental income was 1 979 158 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 940 078). Operating profit was 1 863 489 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 881 404). Net income was 1 031 187 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 769 464).

The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the group, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the group's business activities for them to have significant effect on the group’s financial results.





Key indicators of financial performance and position for 9 months 2020

(in EUR) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Net rental income 670,298 648,560 1,979,158 1,940,078 Operating profit 635,253 636,604 1,863,489 1,881,404 Profit for the period 373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464





(in EUR) 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Investment property 30,909,000 30,909,000 Interest-bearing loans 27,694,631 28,492,625 Interest-bearing loans less shareholder loan 24,746,331 25,544,325





9 months 2020 Net profit margin, % (Total comprehensive income for the period / Net rental income) 52% ROA, % (Net profit for the period / Average total assets for the period) 3.2% DSCR (Operating profit / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans) 1.2





Management board, supervisory board and audit committee

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, Chairman of the Management Board. The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits are provided to the members of the management board and the supervisory board.

Other than the management board and the supervisory board, the Group has no employees.

In 2020 UPP Olaines OÜ formed an audit committee, which has three members.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in EUR) Note Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Net rental income 5 670,298 648,560 1,979,158 1,940,078 Net rental income 670,298 648,650 1,979,158 1,940,078 General and administrative expenses (35,045) (11,956) (115,669) (43,674) Other income / (cost) 0 0 0 (15,000) Operating profit 635,253 636,604 1,863,489 1,881,404 Financial income / (cost) (261,718) (321,850) (832,302) (1,111,940) Profit before income tax 373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464 Profit for the period 373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464 Total comprehensive income for the period 373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464





Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in EUR Note 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Cash and cash equivalents 752,089 561,474 Trade and other receivables 317,024 204,939 Total current assets 1,069,113 766,413 Investment property 30,909,00 30,909,00 Total non-current assets 30,909,00 30,909,00 TOTAL ASSETS 31,978,113 31,675,413 Trade and other payables 471,396 358,749 Financial derivatives 407,502 455,217 Loans and borrowings 6 1,064,004 1,064,004 Total current liabilities 1,942,902 1,877,966 Loans and borrowings 6 26,630,627 27,428,625 Total non-current liabilities 26,630,627 27,428,625 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,573,529 29,306,591 Share capital 2,500 2,500 Retained earnings 3,402,084 2,366,322 TOTAL EQUITY 3,404,584 2,368,822 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31,978,113 31,675,413

