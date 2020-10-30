HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
Appointment of non-executive director
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Justin Ward has been appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 November 2020.
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13., the Company discloses that Justin Ward is a non-executive director of The Income & Growth VCT PLC which is listed on the Official List and the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
30 October 2020
