HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

Appointment of non-executive director

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Justin Ward has been appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 November 2020.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13., the Company discloses that Justin Ward is a non-executive director of The Income & Growth VCT PLC which is listed on the Official List and the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

30 October 2020

For further information please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited

Company Secretary

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

01481 733908