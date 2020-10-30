Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3114 2497 £777.57 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £777.57 e) Date of the transaction 30-October-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

30 October 2020