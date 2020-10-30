F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 30 October 2020, 18.30 EET

Supplement to the release from F-Secure: Juhani Hintikka appointed President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation

F-Secure supplements the release published on 8 October 2020, “Juhani Hintikka appointed President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation”, with information about pending legal proceedings related to 2014 and Hintikka’s position as Comptel Corporation’s president and CEO. The District Court of Helsinki dismissed the majority of the charges on 2 December 2019 but imposed a fine on Hintikka in one matter related to the abuse of insider information. The judgment is not final. Mr. Hintikka has appealed the judgment, and the matter is expected to be heard by the Court of Appeal at the end of 2021 approximately. The Board took the judgment and the accounts related thereto that it received into account during the preparatory work of the appointment decision.

Integrity and reliability are at the heart of F-Secure and the foundation of the company’s business. The Board has no doubts concerning Hintikka’s actions or values. Mr. Hintikka enjoys the Board’s full confidence.

F-SECURE CORPORATION

Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman

Contact Details:

Eriikka Söderström, CFO, F-Secure

+358 40 6691844

investor-relations@f-secure.com



