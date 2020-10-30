Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter – the Company) is convened.



The date, time and venue of the Meeting – 23 November, 2020 at 11.00 a.m., hotel “Smėlynė”, Conference Hall (Smėlynės St. 3, Panevėžys, Lithuania).

Accounting day of the Meeting is 16 November, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Rights Accounting day is 7 December, 2020. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.



Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020. Approval of the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020. Approval of the Distribution of the Company‘s Profit. Election of the Company‘s auditor for the financial year 2020/2021 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.

The Meeting is convened by the decision of the Board of the Company, adopted on 30 October, 2020.



Registration of the Shareholders of the Company starts: 23 November, 2020 at 10.15 a.m.

Registration of the Shareholders of the Company ends: 23 November, 2020 at 10.55 a.m.



The Company does not provide possibility to attend and vote at the Meeting through electronic means of communication.



Persons who at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company, or their authorized persons, or persons with whom an agreement on the disposal of the voting right has been concluded, will have the right to personally participate and vote at the meeting.



A person attending the Meeting must submit a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Meeting.

Each shareholder shall have a right in the manner established by the Laws to authorize natural or legal person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, an authorized person shall have the same rights as the shareholder represented by him/her, unless otherwise specified in the issued power of attorney. A power of attorney issued abroad must be translated into Lithuanian and legalized in the manner established by the Laws. The Company does not require a special form of power of attorney.



The agenda of the Meeting may be supplemented by initiative of the shareholders holding shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes. The drafts of proposed decisions on proposed issues or, if the decision shall not be adopted, explanation on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Meeting shall be presented alongside with the proposal to supplement the agenda of the Meeting. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The agenda of the Meeting shall be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Meeting.



The shareholders who own shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes shall have the right at any time before the Meeting or during the Meeting to propose new draft decisions on the issue already included or to be included in to the agenda of the Meeting. The proposed draft decisions must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania or by e-mail group@linasagro.lt. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the Meeting in writing during the Meeting.



The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the Meeting to the Company. The questions in writing can be presented not later than 3 working days before the Meeting, by providing the shareholder’s personal identification number and consent to process personal data by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania. Responses of general character shall be posted on the Company’s website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The Company will not respond to the shareholder personally if the respective information is posted on the Company’s website.



A shareholder or a person authorized by him/her shall have right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a written request of the shareholder holding the voting right, the Company shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail not later than 10 days before the Meeting. The General Voting Ballot also will be provided on the Company’s website www.linasagrogroup.lt. The filled in General Voting Ballot must be signed by the shareholder or by the person authorized by him/her. If the person who is authorized by the shareholder is voting, the document confirming the right to vote must be attached to the filled in General Voting Ballot. The document confirming the voting right must be in Lithuanian or translated into Lithuanian by authorized translator and his/her signature must be confirmed by notarius. The filled in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right must be submitted to the Company in written form not later than the last working day before the Meeting, by sending it by registered mail to AB Linas Agro Group at the address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania or personally to the Company.



With the rapid increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Lithuania and being unable to accurately predict further decisions and restrictions of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, we encouraging all shareholders to participate in the Meeting by taking the opportunity to vote in advance.



If on the day of the Meeting restrictions related to pandemic including the lockdown will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Panevėžys city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in the Meeting would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot.



If you are going physically attend the Meeting, you must follow all the recommendations and mandatory instructions of the Government established at that time; in addition on arrival you must wear face coverings (face mask, respirator or other means), keep safe social distancing, not attend the Meeting if you have high temperature, cough, difficulty breathing, etc., as well as during self-isolation period.



The shareholders can familiarize themselves with the documents, related to the agenda of the Meeting, draft decisions on each issue of the agenda, documents to be submitted to the Meeting, and other information regarding execution of the shareholders rights, in the website of the Company www.linasagrogroup.lt, also at the Company’s office during business days from 8.00 a.m. till 12.00 a.m. and from 1.00 p.m. till 5.00 p.m.



On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 158,940,398, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,167,426. The own shares in amount of 769,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.

Sincerely



Chairman of the Board Darius Zubas



Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

