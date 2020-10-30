CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank announced today it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Chicago Tribune and was the highest ranked commercial bank among large companies. First Midwest is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Chicago with approximately $21 billion of assets, an additional $13 billion of wealth management assets and 2,200 colleagues.



“Earning a Top Workplace award is a reflection of the special culture First Midwest has built, as well as the commitment of our colleagues to maintain a great work environment,” said Mark Sander, President of First Midwest. “Being recognized this year is even more meaningful given the environment in which we are operating. We are extremely grateful for our colleagues’ contributions and thank them for their unwavering dedication to supporting our clients, communities and each other at a time when it is needed the most.”

Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.



“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

About First Midwest Bank

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and its affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

About Energage, LLC



Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

