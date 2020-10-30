NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) announces that Ikänik Farms, Inc.’s (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”) wholly owned, CBD-focused subsidiary, Ikänik Life, has expanded its action sports family with the addition of snowboarding phenom, Toby Miller.



“We are excited to welcome Toby to the Ikänik family and participate in his athletic progression. Toby’s love for snowboarding is contagious and his unique approach to competing in the halfpipe makes him a global fan favorite.” said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

Toby kicked off his professional career by winning the USASA Nationals title and major sponsors by the age of 13. His career trajectory has continued to grow over the years, with 2018 being a breakout season for Miller, as he exploded onto the pro scene and made a statement by owning three podiums in major halfpipe competitions. Last season, Toby stole the show at X Games in Aspen, Colorado and won a bronze medal in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe event.

Toby is focusing on the 2022 Olympic Games in China, with an intense training regimen that is preparing him both mentally and physically to be a leader, in his first of many winter Olympics. He trains with Ikänik Farms board member and US Snowboarding coach JJ Thomas, alongside Shaun White. Toby and Shaun have been riding together since he was 13 years old, and now they will be pushing each other as they each try to earn a spot on the US Olympic halfpipe team this season.

“I’m grateful to have partnered up with Ikänik Life CBD to help maintain longevity in the sport I love.” said Miller, “Focusing on personal care and training is my top priority.”

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands aimed to support global pharmaceutical demand, rooted in health and wellness, action sports and unified with passion. The company’s leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the world’s most iconic, vertically integrated “seed-to-sale”, “MNO” Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms’ currently has operations located in California and Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka which holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for the Casa Flores operating facility.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Ikänik Farms whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ikänik Farms and the business of Ikänik Farms by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the security holders of Ikänik Farms.

