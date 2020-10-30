Chrysalis VCT plc (the "Company")
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
30 October 2020
Publication of Circular re. Winding-up and Related Party Transaction

Winding-Up Circular
It was announced on 21 August 2020 that the Board intended to put to Shareholders a proposal for the solvent winding-up of the Company.  A circular explaining the proposal for the winding-up and the actions which are required for its implementation, together with details of a proposed related party transaction, has been published and will be posted to Shareholders shortly, together with a notice of a closed General Meeting of the Company to be held at 4 p.m. on 26 November 2020.

The related party transaction involves a variation to the service agreement of Chris Kay, a director of Chrysalis VCT Management Limited ("CVM"), a subsidiary of the Company. Subject to Shareholders’ approval, the agreement with CVM will be varied to provide for a salary of £18,000 p.a. and such amount as reduces the net assets of CVM to below £10,000, subject to its working capital requirements for the following period of 12 months.

If the resolutions are passed at the General Meeting, this will result in the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Shares on the Official List, which is expected to take place on 27 November 2020, and the Shares ceasing to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Expected Timetable

Notice of General Meeting30 October 2020
Deadline for receipt of Proxy Forms4 p.m. on 24 November 2020
Suspension of the listing of the Shares on the Official List7.30 a.m. on 26 November 2020
General Meeting4 p.m. on 26 November 2020
Expected date of cancellation of the listing of the Shares on the Official List8.00 a.m. on 27 November 2020

Documents
A copy of the circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries
Grant Whitehouse                                      Company Secretary                 0207 416 7780