Richmond, VA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Professional Digital Forensic Consulting, LLC (Pro Digital) announced it launched a new service to provide remote forensic data acquisition of mobile devices in support of litigation in Civil matters for attorneys and their clients.

The remote data collection capability includes a kit that will be sent to attorney’s offices nationwide and will include all equipment necessary to conduct and document a mobile forensic data extraction on Apple iPhones, Android phones and tablets of both varieties. The collections will be conducted in a defensible and repeatable manner so the analyzed data can be used as evidence in Court proceedings.

“The additional capability to deploy the ‘Boomerang’ kits to law offices around the Country has opened up a new phase of expansion for Pro Digital,” said Pro Digital’s Founder & Principal Consultant, Patrick Siewert. “These kits act as a ‘force multiplier,’ effectively allowing us to be in more than one place at a time while adhering to physical distancing guidelines and serving our clients with the same level of professional, effective service that has made Pro Digital Forensic Consulting the go-to forensic data service provider in Virginia.”

Siewert further stated that the forensic data collection process will be fully documented with video and photographs. The new service will offer three tiers of forensic analysis and reporting of the collected data to better serve client needs and keeping litigation costs manageable.

For more information, please contact Pro Digital Forensic Consulting at inquiries@prodigital4n6.com or visit this link for more information.

About Pro Digital:

Professional Digital Forensic Consulting was forged out of years of experience in electronic and internet-based criminal investigations and completion of industry-standard governmental and private sector training to provide superior results in all cases. Our Lead Forensic Examiner and Investigator, Patrick Siewert, is a law enforcement veteran of 15 years with dozens of high-tech investigations and digital forensic examinations completed to unprecedented results in the Commonwealth of Virginia, regionally and internationally. He has successfully completed training at the best governmental facilities who specialize in training law enforcement in the forensic methodology, with emphasis on the integrity of the forensic process. These facilities include the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C), the National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI) and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC). He is a court certified expert witness in multiple areas and has helped investigate cases to successful conclusion in both the public and private sectors.





Professional Digital Forensic Consulting

8003 Franklin Farms Dr., Ste. 233-B

Henrico, VA 23229

Phone: (804) 588-9877

Website: https://prodigital4n6.com





