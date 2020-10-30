FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Turnkey Capital Inc. ("TKCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Affordable Solar Solutions (“Affordable Solar”), a solar photovoltaic (PV) design and installation firm currently servicing the Southeastern U.S.

Affordable Solar was founded to address the way that society thinks about and uses energy. With a focus on seeking solutions to the world energy crisis, Affordable Solar has built a turnkey solar business that provides residential and commercial clients with a mechanism to reduce carbon footprint while simultaneously cutting monthly electrical expenses. They work diligently with each client to design, install and maintain a solar system that is custom to their needs. “The U.S., especially the Southeast, is leading the way in the development and adoption of clean, renewable energy. As the solar industry grows, jobs are created, and people are saving money. We are excited by the Turnkey Capital opportunity as management recognizes the market potential and fully understands the positive environmental and economic impact,” said Christopher Barnhardt, President of Affordable Solar Solutions.

Alan A. Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, said, “We are pleased to take the next step forward with Affordable Solar Solutions. Solar is the fastest growing energy source in the world. No one disputes the need for renewable energy. By adding Affordable Solar to our portfolio of companies, it not only accelerates our revenue growth in one of the fastest growing markets worldwide but also provides an ability to cross market between our other investments and expand our market reach.”

The company has agreed to acquire Affordable Solar Solutions in an all-stock transaction. Definitive agreements are in process and the Company expects to close the acquisition in the next thirty days.

About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business advisory company that builds value in under-valued assets by providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support. The goal of Turnkey Capital Inc. is to bring the full value of assets to complete the package needed to create a successful company. Turnkey’s extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

Abraham Chocron

954-440-4678

achocron@turnkeycapitalinc.com