PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market was valued at US$ 77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 135 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Ambulatory surgical centers or outpatient centers offer same-day surgery to the patients. Rising population and increasing chronic illness are driving the market growth of ambulatory surgical centers. The same-day surgery facility has minimized the expenditure on diagnosis and treatments strengthening the market demand. Ambulatory surgical centers are witnessing high market demand owing to the integration of advanced surgical units coupled with expert medical assistance. Rising number of accidental cases require ambulatory surgical facilities for instant treatment. The government authorities are investing in transforming healthcare infrastructure to develop smart ambulatory surgical centers equipped with automated medical devices for instant treatment. The leading players operating in the market are focusing on business expansions through strategic partnerships in the form of mergers and acquisitions, which is anticipated to expedite competition in the market.

Supportive Government Regulations and Policies is anticipated to dominate ambulatory surgical centers consumption in coming years

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented on the basis of application, ownership, and geography. Based on application, the global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into orthopedics, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pain management. Based on ownership, the global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into physician only, the hospital only, the corporation only, physician & hospital, physician & corporation, hospital & corporation. The physician only category in ownership segment of ambulatory surgical centers contributed the largest share of 55% to the global ambulatory surgical centers market in terms of volume in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. Changing government policies related to healthcare medical devices and infrastructure will propel the ambulatory surgical center growth. Additionally, rising number of corona affected patients require immediate attention and care, thereby fueling the growth of the global ambulatory surgical centers market.

The physician and hospital category under the ownership segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The cardiovascular category under the surgery type segment is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for multi-specialty surgical centers is creating new opportunities for the outpatient centers market. Which in turn, has bolstered the demand for ambulatory surgical centers across the globe.

Based on geography, the global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is sub-segmented into the United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America. Europe is sub-segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa. South America is sub-segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America held the largest share of the global ambulatory surgical centers market in terms of revenue and volume in 2019. North America market is estimated to grow over 5.1% CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Rising government initiatives coupled with technological advancements will propel the ambulatory surgical centers market growth. Asia Pacific experiences strong demand for ambulatory surgical centers for cardiovascular and neurology treatment. The government authorities are supporting single day surgery initiatives owing to immediate treatment actions and early mobilization of patients is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market in the coming years.

Major players active in the global ambulatory surgical centers market include Envision Healthcare Corporation, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX Services, Inc., TeamHealth, UnitedHealth Group, Quorum Health Corporation, Surgery Partners, NOVENA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC., Terveystalo, Healthway Medical Group, Prospect Medical Group, Group Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG, Edward-Elmhurst Health.

