CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announces that Mr. Geoff Jones has resigned effective October 31, 2020 to pursue other interests. Mr. Jones had served as Saturn’s CFO and Corporate Secretary since September of 2018. On an interim basis, Ms. Wendy Woolsey has joined Saturn to manage the senior accounting and reporting roles while the Board of Directors actively searches for a permanent successor.



“I want to thank Geoff for his loyalty and support over the past two years through Saturn’s meaningful growth. As one of the Company’s trusted colleagues and friends, I would like to congratulate Geoff on his new role and our team wishes him the very best for the future,” said John Jeffrey, CEO and Chairman of Saturn. “I am also pleased to welcome Ms. Wendy Woolsey, whose proven track record, experience and financial acumen will provide significant support to lead the Company’s finance and accounting matters through this transition.”

Ms. Woolsey has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry. She was the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Yoho Resources Inc. from 2005 to 2016, and previously served as the Manager of Finance at Baytex Energy and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Symmetry Resources Inc. Throughout her career, Ms. Woolsey has held various senior roles with responsibility over financial and corporate reporting, tax, treasury, capital markets, operational accounting, and business analysis. She has been a Chartered Accountant since 1991 and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

