JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $33.4 million, or $14.04 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $6.82 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2019, resulting in an increase of 106% on a per share basis.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We are very pleased with another outstanding quarter and fiscal year, including record earnings and asset growth for the year, resiliency of asset quality during a challenging environment, stability of the net interest margin, significant increase in stockholders’ equity, and substantial increase in shareholder value. The core bank and ancillary business lines continue to perform exceptionally well and generate meaningful returns for our shareholders. I continue to have confidence that the Company is well-positioned to thrive during what is otherwise a very challenging banking environment and I continue to be very proud of our Company and staff.”

COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed, and continues to place, significant health, economic and other major hardships throughout the communities we serve, the United States and the entire world. The Company has implemented a number of procedures in response to the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities:

Following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and local governments, we have updated our branch operating procedures. While our branches have remained open, the lobbies were temporarily closed and transactions were being conducted through drive-up windows or by appointment. Our branches have returned to pre-pandemic service levels, but have implemented safety precautions, including use of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) (where and when prudent), enhanced daily cleaning and instructions to maintain appropriate social distancing. We also actively encourage customers to utilize PPE and alternative banking channels, such as our online and mobile banking platforms. Our customer service and retail departments remain fully staffed and available to assist customers remotely.



Our corporate and operations offices have predominately returned to pre-pandemic schedules and processes, but we have enhanced daily cleaning and instructed employees to maintain appropriate social distancing. Our employees maintain the ability to work remotely, both safely and efficiently using technology, in the event that is required or necessary.



We continue to assist customers experiencing COVID-19 related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and by waiving or refunding certain fees. During the initial onset of COVID-19, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved a on case-by-case basis. Beginning on March 18, 2020 and through October 23, 2020, we had approved 199 payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on balances of approximately $86.2 million, of which $77.7 million related to commercial real estate loans, $7.0 million related to residential real estate and consumer loans, and $1.5 million related to Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending relationships. These payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principal and interest. As of October 23, 2020, we had 14 loans with payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements on balances of approximately $10.9 million that were still in effect and set to expire between November 25, 2020 and April 4, 2021. Included in those 14 agreements in effect as of October 23, 2020, 10 were for second deferral periods ranging from three to six months. Of the 10 agreements in the second deferral period, 6 were commercial business and commercial real estate loans, and 4 were residential mortgage loans. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we will entertain requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which will generally include deferment of only the principal portion of payments (but both principal and interest for hotel loans) for a period of up to three months.



As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, the SBA will make six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for SBA loans of new clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The aforementioned $1.5 million of SBA lending relationships that were provided payment extensions or forbearance by the Company will also receive the six months of SBA-made payments once the extension or forbearance periods have expired. In addition, the majority of the Company’s SBA clients applied for participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).



We are actively participating in the PPP and had $180.6 million of outstanding PPP loan balances as of September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, we had approximately $3.2 million of net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans that will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness.



The leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020, management believes sufficient reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, additional losses could be recognized.



The Company had outstanding loan balances to restaurants totaling $167.3 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $75.4 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $74.5 million of PPP loans, and of which $82.5 million represents commercial real estate loans where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants.



The Company had outstanding loan balances to hotels totaling $17.4 million as of September 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA, including $606,000 of PPP loans.

Management continues to closely monitor the pandemic and may take additional action to respond to the pandemic’s effects on the Company’s business as the situation continues to evolve. We cannot determine or estimate the impact on our business at this time because the length and severity of the economic downturn is not yet known. We are confident that we are well-positioned to withstand any challenges that may be presented, and we are committed to continuing to serve our customers, employees and communities.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $9.3 million, or 23.2%, to $49.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to an $8.9 million increase in interest income and a $368,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $290.4 million, from $1.06 billion for 2019 to $1.35 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.91% for 2019 to 4.52% for 2020. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield was due primarily to declining market rates for loans and investment securities, which is typical during periods of declining U.S. treasury yields. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.28% for 2019 to 0.96% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $252.4 million, from $849.6 million for 2019 to $1.10 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the year ended September 30, 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”), which began during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized $8.0 million in provision for loan losses for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million in provision for loan losses recognized in 2019. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $8.4 million, from $5.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $13.6 million at September 30, 2020, of which $3.7 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $975,000 for the year ended September 30, 2020, of which $679,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $746,000 for the year ended September 30, 2019, of which $645,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets for the year, as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $87.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $84.8 million. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $63.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, advertising expense and other operating expenses of $50.0 million, $4.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance. The increases in advertising expense and other operating expenses are primarily due to the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $12.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 15.4% for the year ended September 30, 2019 to 27.1% for 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported net income of $15.1 million, or $6.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, resulting in an increase of 185% on a per share basis.

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 37.4%, to $14.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase in net interest income was due to a $3.3 million increase in interest income and a $732,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $489.8 million, from $1.13 billion for 2019 to $1.62 billion for 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 5.00% for 2019 to 4.32% for 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.35% for 2019 to 0.70% for 2020, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $421.2 million, from $908.7 million for 2019 to $1.33 billion for 2020. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2020 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPPLF previously discussed.

The Company recognized $2.8 million in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $471,000 for the comparable quarter in 2019. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $385,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of which $326,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $47,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses for 2020 was primarily due to increased nonperforming assets as well as changes to qualitative factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Noninterest income increased $37.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $35.6 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $22.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $17.6 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to income tax expense of $1.4 million for 2019. The effective tax rate increased from 19.4% for the quarter ended September 20, 2019 to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to increases in pre-tax income and nondeductible executive compensation.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Total assets increased $542.0 million, from $1.22 billion at September 30, 2019 to $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020. Net loans increased $279.4 million during the year ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to continued growth in the commercial business, commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios, as well as $180.6 million in PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2020. Residential mortgage loans held for sale and SBA loans held for sale also increased by $182.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively, during the year ended September 30, 2020 due to increased production from the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments. Total liabilities increased $505.7 million primarily due to an increase of $213.7 million in total deposits, an increase of $174.8 million in Federal Reserve PPPLF advances and an increase of $88.3 million in FHLB borrowings.



Common stockholders’ equity increased $36.2 million, from $121.1 million at September 30, 2019 to $157.3 million at September 30, 2020, due primarily to increases in retained net income and net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $31.9 million and $3.9 million, respectively. At September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net .

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general, changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30, September 30, OPERATING DATA: 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 17,125 $ 13,829 $ 59,929 $ 50,995 Total interest expense 2,337 3,069 10,538 10,906 Net interest income 14,788 10,760 49,391 40,089 Provision for loan losses 2,772 471 7,962 1,463 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,016 10,289 41,429 38,626 Total noninterest income 55,664 18,340 131,121 43,854 Total noninterest expense 44,452 21,606 125,808 62,390 Income before income taxes 23,228 7,023 46,742 20,090 Income tax expense 7,257 1,359 12,661 3,095 Net income 15,971 5,664 34,081 16,995 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 834 343 727 818 Net income attributable to the Company $ 15,137 $ 5,321 $ 33,354 $ 16,177 Net income per share, basic $ 6.40 $ 2.28 $ 14.15 $ 6.99 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,365,217 2,337,472 2,356,680 2,315,697 Net income per share, diluted $ 6.39 $ 2.24 $ 14.04 $ 6.82 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,370,694 2,378,221 2,375,954 2,372,084 Performance ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 3.44 % 1.75 % 2.27 % 1.42 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 41.08 % 18.12 % 25.46 % 15.00 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis) 3.62 % 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.74 % 3.92 % 3.75 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio 63.10 % 74.25 % 69.70 % 74.32 %





September 30, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,764,625 $ 1,222,579 $ 542,046 Cash and cash equivalents 33,726 41,432 (7,706 ) Investment securities 204,067 179,638 24,429 Loans held for sale 285,525 96,070 189,455 Gross loans (1) 1,107,089 820,698 286,391 Allowance for loan losses 17,026 10,040 6,986 Interest earning assets 1,620,831 1,130,095 490,736 Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 1,202 1,416 (214 ) Mortgage servicing rights 21,703 934 20,769 Noninterest-bearing deposits 242,673 173,072 69,601 Interest-bearing deposits (2) 805,403 661,312 144,091 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 310,858 222,544 88,314 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 174,834 - 174,834 Total liabilities 1,607,060 1,101,322 505,738 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 157,272 121,053 36,219 Book value per share $ 66.21 $ 51.51 $ 14.70 Tangible book value per share (3) 61.56 46.71 14.84 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 3,709 $ 450 $ 3,259 Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 9,906 4,718 5,188 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,615 $ 5,168 $ 8,447 Accruing loans past due 90 days - 12 (12 ) Total non-performing loans 13,615 5,180 8,435 Foreclosed real estate - 55 (55 ) Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 3,069 7,265 (4,196 ) Total non-performing assets $ 16,684 $ 12,500 $ 4,184 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.54 % 1.22 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.84 % 1.22 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 125.05 % 193.82 % -68.77 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 1.23 % 0.63 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.95 % 1.02 % (0.08 %)

(1) Includes $180.6 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020. There were no such loans at September 30, 2019.



(2) Includes $132.1 million and $99.7 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

September 30, September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 157,272 $ 121,053 $ 36,219 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,050 ) (11,264 ) 214 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 146,222 $ 109,789 $ 36,433 Outstanding common shares 2,375,324 2,350,229 25,095 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 61.56 $ 46.71 $ 14.84 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 66.21 $ 51.51 $ 14.70





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 33,726 $ 27,544 $ 22,603 $ 41,327 $ 41,432 Total investment securities 204,067 205,960 186,873 179,991 179,638 Total loans held for sale 285,525 210,077 163,927 110,523 96,070 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,090,063 1,081,381 877,276 851,700 810,658 PPP loans 180,561 180,536 - - - Mortgage servicing rights 21,703 10,372 4,055 3,254 934 Total assets 1,764,625 1,661,281 1,368,252 1,292,573 1,222,579 Total deposits $ 1,048,076 $ 982,870 $ 937,306 $ 885,598 $ 834,384 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 310,858 298,622 270,000 239,566 222,544 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 174,834 174,834 - - - Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests $ 157,272 $ 142,362 $ 116,659 $ 123,810 $ 121,053 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary 293 (214 ) (414 ) 368 204 Total equity 157,565 142,148 116,245 124,178 121,257 Outstanding common shares 2,375,324 2,375,324 2,375,324 2,357,369 2,350,229 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total interest income $ 17,125 $ 15,344 $ 13,693 $ 13,767 $ 13,829 Total interest expense 2,337 2,543 2,783 2,875 3,069 Net interest income 14,788 12,801 10,910 10,892 10,760 Provision for loan losses 2,772 2,980 1,705 505 471 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,016 9,821 9,205 10,387 10,289 Total noninterest income 55,664 46,337 10,994 18,126 18,340 Total noninterest expense 44,452 35,009 22,075 24,272 21,606 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,228 21,149 (1,876 ) 4,241 7,023 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,257 5,540 (774 ) 638 1,359 Net income (loss) 15,971 15,609 (1,102 ) 3,603 5,664 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 834 204 (475 ) 164 343 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,137 $ 15,405 $ (627 ) $ 3,439 $ 5,321 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.40 $ 6.51 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.47 $ 2.28 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,365,217 2,365,217 2,355,750 2,340,619 2,337,472 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.39 $ 6.51 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.44 $ 2.24 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,370,694 2,366,787 2,379,901 2,382,754 2,378,221





Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Return on average assets 3.44 % 4.02 % (0.19 %) 1.09 % 1.75 % Return on average equity 43.46 % 48.75 % (3.51 %) 11.76 % 19.28 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 41.08 % 47.91 % (2.00 %) 11.24 % 18.12 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.92 % Efficiency ratio 63.10 % 59.20 % 100.78 % 83.64 % 74.25 % As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.55 % 0.64 % 0.63 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.95 % 1.17 % 1.45 % 1.00 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.54 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 125.05 % 106.01 % 84.67 % 191.18 % 193.82 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information (5) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Net interest income - Core Banking $ 10,512 $ 9,645 $ 9,035 $ 9,012 $ 8,924 Net interest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,959 1,584 1,151 1,217 1,237 Net interest income - Mortgage Banking (5) 2,317 1,572 724 663 599 Total net interest income $ 14,788 $ 12,801 $ 10,910 $ 10,892 $ 10,760 Provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 2,232 $ 1,668 $ 216 $ 520 $ 104 Provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2) 540 1,312 1,489 (15 ) 367 Provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking - - - - - Total provision for loan losses $ 2,772 $ 2,980 $ 1,705 $ 505 $ 471 Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Core Banking $ 8,280 $ 7,977 $ 8,819 $ 8,492 $ 8,820 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,419 272 (338 ) 1,232 870 Net interest income after provision for loan losses - Mortgage Banking 2,317 1,572 724 663 599 Total net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 12,016 $ 9,821 $ 9,205 $ 10,387 $ 10,289 Noninterest income - Core Banking $ 1,779 $ 1,324 $ 1,411 $ 1,391 $ 1,582 Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2) 2,828 1,785 1,209 929 1,715 Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking 51,057 43,228 8,374 15,806 15,043 Total noninterest income $ 55,664 $ 46,337 $ 10,994 $ 18,126 $ 18,340 Noninterest expense - Core Banking $ 7,920 $ 7,633 $ 6,720 $ 7,109 $ 6,866 Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 2,545 1,642 1,841 1,825 1,883 Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking 33,987 25,734 13,514 15,338 12,857 Total noninterest expense $ 44,452 $ 35,009 $ 22,075 $ 24,272 $ 21,606 Income (loss) before income taxes - Core Banking $ 2,139 $ 1,668 $ 3,510 $ 2,774 $ 3,536 Income (loss) before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,702 415 (970 ) 336 702 Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking 19,387 19,066 (4,416 ) 1,131 2,785 Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 23,228 $ 21,149 $ (1,876 ) $ 4,241 $ 7,023 Income tax expense (benefit) - Core Banking $ 482 $ 276 $ 591 $ 330 $ 669 Income tax expense (benefit) - SBA Lending (Q2) 217 53 (124 ) 43 90 Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking 6,558 5,211 (1,241 ) 265 600 Total income tax expense (benefit) $ 7,257 $ 5,540 $ (774 ) $ 638 $ 1,359 Net income (loss) - Core Banking $ 1,657 $ 1,392 $ 2,919 $ 2,444 $ 2,867 Net income (loss) - SBA Lending (Q2) 1,485 362 (846 ) 293 612 Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking 12,829 13,855 (3,175 ) 866 2,185 Total net income (loss) $ 15,971 $ 15,609 $ (1,102 ) $ 3,603 $ 5,664 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Core Banking $ 1,657 $ 1,392 $ 2,919 $ 2,444 $ 2,867 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2) 651 158 (371 ) 129 269 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking 12,829 13,855 (3,175 ) 866 2,185 Total net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 15,137 $ 15,405 $ (627 ) $ 3,439 $ 5,321 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 1.24 $ 1.04 $ 1.23 Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.28 0.07 (0.16 ) 0.06 0.12 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 5.42 5.85 (1.35 ) 0.37 0.93 Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 6.40 $ 6.51 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.47 $ 2.28 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 1.23 $ 1.03 $ 1.21 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) 0.27 0.07 (0.16 ) 0.05 0.11 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 5.42 5.85 (1.33 ) 0.36 0.92 Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 6.39 $ 6.51 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.44 $ 2.24

(5) Adjustments were made to segment reporting for the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments in order to more accurately reflect the expenses borne by the Core Banking segment in support of the Mortgage Banking segment. The adjustments were made for each period presented in this earnings release.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment (5) (In thousands) Compensation - Core Banking $ 4,250 $ 4,219 $ 3,535 $ 4,015 $ 3,771 Occupancy - Core Banking 1,512 1,239 1,133 1,200 1,140 Advertising - Core Banking 225 195 151 147 183 Other - Core Banking 1,933 1,980 1,901 1,747 1,772 Total Noninterest Expense - Core Banking $ 7,920 $ 7,633 $ 6,720 $ 7,109 $ 6,866 Compensation - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 1,939 $ 1,314 $ 1,569 $ 1,469 $ 1,403 Occupancy - SBA Lending (Q2) 116 118 99 89 88 Advertising - SBA Lending (Q2) 6 - 9 5 8 Other - SBA Lending (Q2) 484 210 164 262 384 Total Noninterest Expense - SBA Lending (Q2) $ 2,545 $ 1,642 $ 1,841 $ 1,825 $ 1,883 Compensation - Mortgage Banking $ 27,092 $ 21,363 $ 9,803 $ 12,336 $ 10,522 Occupancy - Mortgage Banking 1,207 855 757 633 549 Advertising - Mortgage Banking 2,011 1,666 1,617 1,314 871 Other - Mortgage Banking 3,677 1,850 1,337 1,055 915 Total Noninterest Expense - Mortgage Banking $ 33,987 $ 25,734 $ 13,514 $ 15,338 $ 12,857 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable (5) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 11,838 $ 8,394 $ 6,740 $ 5,671 $ 4,797 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (6) 22,149 17,340 6,774 9,667 8,060 Total Noninterest Expense $ 33,987 $ 25,734 $ 13,514 $ 15,338 $ 12,857 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 22,338 $ 16,605 $ 16,180 $ 10,830 $ 19,471 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 3,094 $ 1,771 $ 1,597 $ 1,066 $ 2,138 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 13.85 % 10.67 % 9.87 % 9.84 % 10.98 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (7) $ 2,366 $ 1,317 $ 1,229 $ 761 $ 1,569 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.59 % 7.93 % 7.60 % 7.03 % 8.06 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 1,526,809 $ 1,003,518 $ 532,996 $ 542,568 $ 447,616 Mortgage sales $ 1,471,501 $ 954,568 $ 488,457 $ 529,344 $ 447,819 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 53,633 $ 31,067 $ 14,912 $ 13,411 $ 14,244 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 3.64 % 3.25 % 3.05 % 2.53 % 3.18 % Mortgage banking income (8) $ 50,675 $ 43,088 $ 8,272 $ 15,817 $ 15,033

(5) Adjustments were made to segment reporting for the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments in order to more accurately reflect the expenses borne by the Core Banking segment in support of the Mortgage Banking segment. The adjustments were made for each period presented in this earnings release.

(6) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

(7) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.

(8) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.