Los Angeles, California, Oct. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit, a new commercialized renewable energy business, is making big waves in the renewable energy industry. It’s a revolutionary new project that uses the Ethereum blockchain, allowing everyday people to get involved in buying and selling solar power.

Founded by Victor Knight in 2020, the idea for Orbit and the Orbit Network was spawned the year before. The idea was to make it seamless and straightforward to buy and sell goods and services in the renewable energy industry. Special ORBT tokens will be distributed and used to make the purchases and sales. Also, thanks to everything being on the Ethereum blockchain, there is total anonymity.



The damaging consequences of climate change have become incredibly dire. It is essential to make the shift from burning fossil fuels to using clean and renewable energy. That’s something that Orbit is aspiring to help with.



The Orbit Network is focused on the commercialization of renewable energy. This includes generators and solar cells for commercial and residential use. The ORBT token’s value will be supported thanks to people buying and selling the products and services that Orbit offers. This is something that makes your investments safe if you choose to support and be a part of the Orbit marketplace. You will be a part of a safety net, even if the token’s value were to drop in the future.



Orbit is following in the footsteps of giants like Tesla, who have created a passionate community and fanbase around them. The vision is to get buyers and investors enthusiastic about its projects, products, and services. This is why creating a community on social media is a major focus.



Orbit’s First Project

Orbit’s first project is the launch of an impressive solar power cell that homes and businesses can use. This is Orbit’s version of Tesla’s debut Roadster, which put Tesla on the map and led to a passionate fanbase forming around it. Orbit has a vision of upending how the renewable energy industry operates. It’s looking to help create wealth for anyone who is excited about making the world a better place through the use of renewable energy.

With $1,000,000 worth of ETH invested into Orbit tokens, this company is hitting the ground running. What’s more is that investors will have a safety net that will give them at least the liquidity that companies that have invested into Orbit have provided. This makes supporting the Orbit Network’s projects a safe decision to make.



There have been plenty of fake ICOs in recent years that stand for nothing. This isn’t another one of those. The Orbit Network is passionate about the DeFi community and plans to be an integral project to the entire ecosystem for a long time to come.



With Orbit, renewable energy meets cryptocurrency crowdfunding. Jump in on the token pre-sale by going here. Also, for more information on everything that goes on in the Orbit Network, you can head here. You can also join the official Telegram channel here to learn about the latest updates to this revolutionary project. For the future, go renewable.







Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Orbit Network LLC

Company Email: contact@orbnet.io

Company website: https://orbnet.io/





