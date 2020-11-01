In week 44 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.637.500 ISK as follows:

Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 44 26.10.2020 09:41:15 150.000 155,00 23.250.000 kr 7.945.407 44 27.10.2020 10:06:30 150.000 152,75 22.912.500 kr 8.095.407 44 28.10.2020 10:10:51 150.000 151,25 22.687.500 kr 8.245.407 44 29.10.2020 09:48:53 150.000 152,25 22.837.500 kr 8.395.407 44 30.10.2020 11:13:13 150.000 153,00 22.950.000 kr 8.545.407 750.000 114.637.500 kr

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2.900.000 own shares for 437.162.500 ISK and holds today 8.545.407 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.