In week 44 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.637.500 ISK as follows:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
4426.10.202009:41:15       150.000    155,0023.250.000 kr            7.945.407    
4427.10.202010:06:30       150.000    152,7522.912.500 kr            8.095.407    
4428.10.202010:10:51       150.000    151,2522.687.500 kr            8.245.407    
4429.10.202009:48:53       150.000    152,2522.837.500 kr            8.395.407    
4430.10.202011:13:13       150.000    153,0022.950.000 kr            8.545.407    
       
          750.000     114.637.500 kr 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2.900.000 own shares for 437.162.500 ISK and holds today 8.545.407 own shares or 2.57% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).