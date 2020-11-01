Strong Conclusion to Work Truck Attachments Pre-Season; Sequential Improvement at Work Truck Solutions Following 2Q20 Customer and Supplier Shutdowns
Third Quarter Highlights:
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Bob McCormick, President and CEO, noted, “Overall, the third quarter saw sequential improvements with customers and suppliers slowly ramping up their operations and learning to operate with pandemic related restrictions. Despite the challenging economic landscape, we are pleased with the progress our teams have made during the quarter. We remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the health and well-being of everyone on our team as the pandemic continues across the country. Despite this unpredictable environment, we are relentlessly pursuing our long-term objectives to effectively position us for the future.”
Consolidated Third Quarter 2020 Results
|$ in millions
(except Margins & EPS)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Net Sales
|$133.8
|$141.9
|Gross Profit Margin
|27.5%
|28.2%
|Income from Operations
|$17.6
|$19.9
|Net Income
|$9.2
|$12.4
|Diluted EPS
|$0.39
|$0.53
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$23.1
|$25.1
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|17.2%
|17.7%
|Adjusted Net Income
|$9.8
|$12.8
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$0.42
|$0.55
Work Truck Attachments Segment Third Quarter 2020 Results
|$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Net Sales
|$76.9
|$75.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$20.2
|$18.7
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|26.2%
|24.7%
Work Truck Solutions Segment Third Quarter 2020 Results
|$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Net Sales
|$56.9
|$66.2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$2.9
|$6.4
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|5.1%
|9.7%
Dividend, Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Outlook
McCormick explained, “While 2020 has presented unique challenges, we have adapted quickly, and are pleased with recent performance improvements. However, the economic uncertainty in the near- and medium-term remains top of mind and although we’re seeing some positive signs, we are expecting the recovery to extend into 2021. We remain committed to investing in long-term growth initiatives and expect to emerge from this situation stronger and more confident about the future potential of our company.”
Additional outlook commentary:
Earnings Conference Call Information
About Douglas Dynamics
Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other external users of its consolidated financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as further adjusted for certain charges consisting of unrelated legal and consulting fees, pension termination costs, stock-based compensation, certain purchase accounting expenses, impairment charges, expenses related to debt modifications, and incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because it provides the Company and its investors with additional tools to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company’s management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and financial projections, and to evaluate the Company’s ability to make certain payments, including dividends, in compliance with its senior credit facilities, which is determined based on a calculation of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (calculated on a diluted basis) represents net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share (as defined by GAAP), excluding the impact of stock based compensation, pension termination costs, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, impairment charges, expenses related to debt modifications, certain charges related to unrelated legal fees and consulting fees, incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges, net of their income tax impact. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. Adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges are non-cash and are related to overall financial market conditions; therefore, management believes such costs are unrelated to our business and are not representative of our results. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are useful in assessing the Company’s financial performance by eliminating expenses and income that are not reflective of the underlying business performance.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other financial measures such as Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Used in Operating Activities. We believe that free cash flow represents our ability to generate additional cash flow from our business operations.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, increases in the price of fuel or freight, a significant decline in economic conditions, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the assets of Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment Company, Inc., which we acquired in 2016, and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisitions, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Financial Statements
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,285
|$
|35,665
|Accounts receivable, net
|123,192
|87,871
|Inventories
|93,721
|77,942
|Inventories - truck chassis floor plan
|11,306
|6,539
|Refundable income taxes paid
|1,441
|-
|Prepaid and other current assets
|4,739
|3,511
|Total current assets
|248,684
|211,528
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|62,169
|58,444
|Goodwill
|113,134
|241,006
|Other intangible assets, net
|155,508
|163,722
|Operating lease - right of use asset
|22,458
|22,557
|Other long-term assets
|9,311
|8,438
|Total assets
|$
|611,264
|$
|705,695
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,068
|$
|16,113
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|28,670
|26,496
|Floor plan obligations
|11,028
|6,539
|Operating lease liability - current
|4,297
|3,822
|Income taxes payable
|-
|2,990
|Short term borrowings
|12,000
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,972
|22,143
|Total current liabilities
|78,035
|78,103
|Retiree health benefit obligation
|6,654
|6,338
|Deferred income taxes
|28,655
|47,211
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|265,920
|222,081
|Operating lease liability - noncurrent
|18,466
|18,981
|Other long-term liabilities
|25,681
|19,818
|Total stockholders' equity
|187,853
|313,163
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|611,264
|$
|705,695
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Month Period Ended
|Nine Month Period Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|133,761
|$
|141,869
|$
|321,994
|$
|411,412
|Cost of sales
|97,033
|101,930
|241,501
|288,934
|Gross profit
|36,728
|39,939
|80,493
|122,478
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|16,428
|17,269
|47,435
|52,680
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|127,872
|-
|Intangibles amortization
|2,737
|2,737
|8,214
|8,217
|Income (loss) from operations
|17,563
|19,933
|(103,028
|)
|61,581
|Interest expense, net
|(5,007
|)
|(4,271
|)
|(15,709
|)
|(12,610
|)
|Debt modification expense
|(237
|)
|-
|(3,429
|)
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|145
|(120
|)
|(33
|)
|(416
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|12,464
|15,542
|(122,199
|)
|48,555
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,234
|3,113
|(17,484
|)
|10,949
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,230
|$
|12,429
|$
|(104,715
|)
|$
|37,606
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,857,457
|22,795,412
|22,842,777
|22,773,546
|Diluted
|22,878,002
|22,832,170
|22,842,777
|22,808,722
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.54
|$
|(4.60
|)
|$
|1.63
|Earnings (loss) per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.53
|$
|(4.60
|)
|$
|1.61
|Cash dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.82
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|Nine Month Period Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(104,715
|)
|$
|37,606
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,704
|14,335
|Debt modification expense
|267
|-
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|914
|910
|Stock-based compensation
|2,768
|3,061
|Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges
|3,133
|-
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|778
|988
|Deferred income taxes
|(18,556
|)
|442
|Impairment charges
|127,872
|-
|Earnout liability
|(2,017
|)
|(217
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(36,656
|)
|(72,734
|)
|Inventories
|(16,057
|)
|(8,410
|)
|Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets
|(3,542
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Accounts payable
|3,205
|(1,594
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(962
|)
|4,418
|Benefit obligations and other long-term liabilities
|1,782
|2,476
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(27,082
|)
|(21,169
|)
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(9,465
|)
|(7,801
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,465
|)
|(7,801
|)
|Financing activities
|Shares withheld on restricted stock vesting paid for employees’ taxes
|(72
|)
|(50
|)
|Payments of financing costs
|(992
|)
|--
|Borrowings on long-term debt
|270,875
|--
|Dividends paid
|(19,411
|)
|(18,879
|)
|Net revolver borrowings
|12,000
|57,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(247,233
|)
|(32,051
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,167
|6,020
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(21,380
|)
|(22,950
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|35,665
|27,820
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|14,285
|$
|4,870
|Non-cash operating and financing activities
|Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations
|$
|27,691
|$
|40,974
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Segment Disclosures (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Work Truck Attachments
|Net Sales
|$
|76,903
|$
|75,632
|$
|169,853
|$
|213,693
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|20,155
|$
|18,673
|$
|38,527
|$
|59,423
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|26.2
|%
|24.7
|%
|22.7
|%
|27.8
|%
|Work Truck Solutions
|Net Sales
|$
|56,858
|$
|66,237
|$
|152,141
|$
|197,719
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,917
|$
|6,393
|$
|3,162
|$
|18,772
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|5.1
|%
|9.7
|%
|2.1
|%
|9.5
|%
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three month period ended September 30,
|Nine month period ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(21,058
|)
|$
|(20,849
|)
|$
|(27,082
|)
|$
|(21,169
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(4,417
|)
|(2,350
|)
|(9,465
|)
|(7,801
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(25,475
|)
|$
|(23,199
|)
|$
|(36,547
|)
|$
|(28,970
|)
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three month period ended September 30,
|Nine month period ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,230
|$
|12,429
|$
|(104,715
|)
|$
|37,606
|Interest expense - net
|5,007
|4,271
|15,709
|12,610
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,234
|3,113
|(17,484
|)
|10,949
|Depreciation expense
|2,170
|1,991
|6,490
|6,118
|Intangibles amortization
|2,737
|2,737
|8,214
|8,217
|EBITDA
|22,378
|24,541
|(91,786
|)
|75,500
|Stock-based compensation
|199
|525
|2,768
|3,061
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|127,872
|-
|Debt modification expense
|237
|-
|3,429
|-
|COVID-19 (1)
|157
|-
|1,322
|-
|Purchase accounting (2)
|-
|-
|(2,017
|)
|(217
|)
|Other charges (3)
|101
|-
|101
|(149
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|23,072
|$
|25,066
|$
|41,689
|$
|78,195
|(1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.
|(2) Reflects $2,000 reversal of earn-out compensation acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Dejana in the periods presented. Reflects $17 and $217 reversal of earn-out compensation in conjunction with the acquisition of Henderson in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(3) Reflects unrelated legal and consulting fees for the periods presented.
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three month period ended September 30,
|Nine month period ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,230
|$
|12,429
|$
|(104,715
|)
|$
|37,606
|Adjustments:
|Stock based compensation
|199
|525
|2,768
|3,061
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|127,872
|-
|Debt modification expense
|237
|-
|3,429
|-
|COVID-19 (1)
|157
|-
|1,322
|-
|Purchase accounting (2)
|-
|-
|(2,017
|)
|(217
|)
|Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (3)
|76
|-
|3,133
|-
|Other charges (4)
|101
|-
|101
|(149
|)
|Tax effect on adjustments
|(192
|)
|(131
|)
|(22,202
|)
|(674
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|9,808
|$
|12,823
|$
|9,691
|$
|39,627
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|22,857,457
|22,795,412
|22,842,777
|22,773,546
|Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution
|22,878,002
|22,832,170
|22,866,909
|22,808,722
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share - dilutive
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.70
|GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.53
|$
|(4.60
|)
|$
|1.61
|Adjustments net of income taxes:
|Stock based compensation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|0.10
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|4.72
|-
|Debt modification expense
|0.01
|-
|0.11
|-
|COVID-19 (1)
|0.01
|-
|0.05
|-
|Purchase accounting (2)
|-
|-
|(0.07
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (3)
|-
|-
|0.11
|-
|Other charges (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.70
|(1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.
|(2) Reflects $2,000 reversal of earn-out compensation acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Dejana in the periods presented. Reflects $17 and $217 reversal of earn-out compensation acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Henderson in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(3) Reflects mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented.
|(4) Reflects unrelated legal and consulting fees for the periods presented.
For further information contact:
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: