Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on used construction equipment market which estimates the global market valuation for used construction equipment will cross US$ 142 billion by 2026. Increasing adoption of used equipment in applications such as manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, and mining will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus on deploying modern machines to reduce dependency on human labor is augmenting the industry expansion.

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has led to a temporary slowdown in the construction industry. The demand for new residential & commercial properties is hampered due to plummeting consumer disposable incomes in several countries across the globe. This is providing new opportunities for the used construction equipment market demand. Construction companies are purchasing second-hand equipment at low costs to forego high investments in new equipment.

The used concrete equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace through 2026 owing to increasing government investments in the development of road infrastructure globally. Several countries including India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia are investing in the expansion of road networks to connect cities and towns. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government invested approximately USD 15.9 billion in the National Highway Project to enhance connectivity between rural and urban areas.

The Asia Pacific used construction equipment market share is likely to witness a high growth rate from 2020 to 2026 driven by the increasing construction of residential buildings in urban and semi-urban areas. Rapidly growing industrialization and favorable employment opportunities are driving a population shift from rural to urban locations. The high inclination of construction companies and small building contractors toward the adoption of affordable used construction equipment is providing a positive outlook to the regional market growth.

Major market players are laying a strong emphasis on partnering with government organizations to ensure a steady stream of revenue. For instance, in July 2019, Ritchie Bros. partnered with the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) in Canada to provide used construction equipment to over 400 municipalities in the Saskatchewan region.

Some major findings in the used construction equipment market report include:

Increasing market share of used construction equipment is supported by rising industrialization and population shift toward urban locations globally.





Increasing deployment of used construction equipment in the agricultural sector and mining projects in Latin America is propelling the regional market share.





The establishment of stringent regulations related to worker safety due to the increasing number of accidents on construction project sites is improving the adoption of used construction equipment in Asia Pacific.





Smart city development initiatives undertaken by government authorities in the MEA and North America are providing a positive outlook to the used construction equipment market in these regions. Construction of commercial establishments will further improve market share.





Used construction equipment market players are adopting several strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to increase their competencies and cater to the changing customer demands. Companies are also expanding their online presence through the launch of new websites and social media platforms.





Companies operating in the used construction equipment market include Terex Corporation, Ritchie Bros., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, Deere & Company, Machinery Trader, Equippo AG, Volvo CE, Ais Construction Equipment Service Corporation, and Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL).

