Paris, November 2, 2020
Sodexo invites investors and analysts to a virtual Investor Day on November 2, 2020 at 2pm CET.
Access Code: 60 49 407
Commenting on this meeting, Sodexo CEO Denis Machuel said:
“Today, we are engaged in a profound transformation to prepare for the future, towards a digitized, client-centric, focused, disciplined, agile organization. With its global footprint, Sodexo is a constellation of caring, smart and skilled people bringing quality of life to clients and places across society.
We have a cash generative business model by design. We have a talented and diverse team. And we have client traction with real solutions to offer them.
Today, despite the current crisis, Sodexo is building on its promise. The team and I are creating a collective momentum and a clear path to greater shareholder and stakeholder value.”
The presentation will be available on the Group website www.sodexo.com in the "Finance" section. This event will be recorded and made available online as soon as possible.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY
| Key figures
19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues
420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020
N°1 France-based private employer worldwide
64 countries
100 million consumers served daily
8.1 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 30, 2020)
Contacts
|Analysts and Investors
|Press
| Virginia Jeanson
Tel: +33 6 26 71 04 09
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com
| Mathieu Scaravetti
Tel: +33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com
