AS Nordecon group company Kaurits OÜ entered into contract with GRK Infra AS for the performance of earthworks at Võõbu–Mäo road construction project on Tartu highway Võõbu–Anna 10 km road section. As a part of the works land improvement operations will be carried out, track bed for the road section will be built and culverts will be installed.

The cost of the works is appr. 9.5 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in second half of 2021.

In addition to that, another group company Tariston AS has concluded with GRK Infra AS the sale agreement of mineral products for the works on the same project, Tartu highway Võõbu–Mäo road construction in total volume of appr. 3.2 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.