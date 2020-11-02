TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Monarch Gold Corporation (“Monarch”) whereby Yamana will acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill (the “Acquisition Properties”) through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million. In connection with the plan of arrangement, Monarch will complete a spin-out (the “Spin-Out”) to its shareholders, through a newly-formed company (“SpinCo”) of its other mineral properties and certain other assets and liabilities of Monarch (collectively, the “Transaction”).
Highlights of the Transaction
Strategic Rationale
The acquisition provides Yamana with a high-quality project with a significant mineral reserve and mineral resource base and excellent potential for further expansion. The acquisition adds to the Company’s footprint in the Abitibi region, which is consistent with Yamana’s strategy to build on its existing presence in established mining jurisdictions where it has deep technical, geological, and operational expertise. In addition, the acquisition of the Wasamac and Camflo properties adds to Yamana’s pipeline of organic opportunities, significantly enhancing the Company’s future growth prospects. The Company has considerable experience in large bulk tonnage underground mines, experience which will support the development of Wasamac. Furthermore, the acquisition aligns with the Company’s strategy for a balanced approach to capital allocation, as discussed further in the section that follows.
A Balanced Capital Allocation Strategy that Includes Measured Growth
Yamana balances two capital allocation priorities in addition to paying, maintaining and increasing dividends, which are balance sheet management and pursuing and funding growth. In the context of growth, the Company pursues growth that is measured and consistent with the Company’s size, scale and financial resources. Opportunities for growth should meet the Company's minimum requirements that they should be funded through internal mineral resources, meet minimum return levels that well exceed cost of capital, and be of a specific size. In terms of size, opportunities should have mineral reserves and mineral resources of at least 1.5 million ounces, which the Company considers large enough to support a mine plan with annual gold production of approximately 150,000 ounces for at least eight years. The Company does not categorize opportunities based on their size alone nor tier assets into various categories. The objective is to deliver robust returns, significant cash flows, and accelerated payback. While the Company has a large portfolio of prospective and advancing exploration and development opportunities that will provide it with measured growth, as an extension of the strategy, the Company will consider the acquisition of earlier stage exploration and development opportunities, particularly where the Company can provide added value either through its regional presence, expertise or both. The Company’s due diligence on Wasamac suggests this transaction meets these criteria.
Transaction Terms
Under the terms of the Transaction, Monarch shareholders will receive C$0.63 per Monarch share (the “Total Consideration”), comprised of: 0.0376 of a Yamana share (valued at C$0.288 based on the volume weighted average price of Yamana shares on the TSX for the 20-day period ending on October 30, 2020); C$0.192 in cash; and 0.2 of a share (valued at C$0.15 per Monarch share) of SpinCo. Yamana Consideration, including cash and shares, is valued at approximately C$152 million based on the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Monarch not already owned by Yamana. This represents a value paid of approximately $71(2) per ounce of mineral reserves or $44(2) per ounce of mineral resources as defined in Wasamac’s mineral reserve statement for its 2018 Feasibility Study.(1) (3)
The Transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Yamana and Monarch and will require, among other things, the approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Monarch shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders. Monarch’s Board of Directors recommends that Monarch shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction. All of the directors and officers of Monarch have entered into support agreements with Yamana pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their Monarch shares in favour of the Transaction. Certain larger shareholders of Monarch have also entered into support agreements and together with shares already owned or held by Yamana, approximately 28% of Monarch’s issued and outstanding shares would be voted in support of the Transaction. In addition to Monarch shareholder approval, the Transaction is subject to applicable regulatory, court, and stock exchange approvals and certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. No approval of Yamana shareholders is required in connection with the Transaction. The companies are working towards closing the Transaction during 2020 and not later than early January 2021.
Anticipated Benefits to Monarch Shareholders
Mineral Reserve Statement, Wasamac deposit
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total Proven & Probable
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Gold
|1,028
|2.66
|88
|20,427
|2.56
|1,679
|21,455
|2.56
|1,767
Mineral Resource Statement, Wasamac deposit
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Total Measured & Indicated
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Gold
|3,990
|2.52
|323
|25,870
|2.72
|2,265
|29,860
|2.70
|2,588
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|(000's)
|(g/t)
|oz. (000's)
|Gold
|4,160
|2.20
|294
All of the assumptions including names of qualified persons responsible for the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates above are available in the Monarch Gold’s press release dated December 3, 2018.
Counsel and Advisors
Yamana has engaged Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP as its legal advisors and Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as its financial advisor.
Qualified Persons
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (P.Geo and Senior Director, Geology and Mineral Resources). Sébastien Bernier is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the timing and outcome of the Transaction, including required regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to the parties and their respective securityholders, anticipated strategic and growth opportunities and the anticipated timing of completion of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as “plan", “expect”, “budget”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and securityholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Transaction, other expectations and assumptions concerning the Transaction changing; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
(All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.)
Yamana Gold
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
