With reference to the notice sent regarding AKVA group ASA’s Capital Markets Day published on September 30 the company has now re-scheduled the arrangement only to be held as a webcast.

The change is due to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the updated guidelines from the Norwegian authorities.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Date: 24 November 2020 at 13:00-16:00 (CET)

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201124_1

Dated: 2 November 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act