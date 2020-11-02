New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982086/?utm_source=GNW



• Product – Active Packaging, Improved Packaging, Smart Packaging

• Application – Fruits and Vegetables, Beverages, Prepared Foods, Meat Products, Bakery, Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, Spain

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific Japan - India, Australia and New Zealand, Japan

• China

• South America – Brazil, Argentina

• Middle East Africa –Saudi Arabia, South Africa



Growth Drivers



• Need for Food Safety for the Consumers

• Extended Shelf Life of Products



Market Challenges



• Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Material Providers



Market Opportunities



• Nano-Printed Intelligent Food packaging



Key Companies Profiled



Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, among others



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the nanotechnology application in food packaging market?

• How is the food packaging market impacted by the introduction of nanotechnology?

• How are nanotechnology for food packaging manufacturers, and other players entering the market?

• How are emerging technologies such as blockchain in nanotechnology and nano-printing for food packaging driving the growth of the market?

• Which packaging type is expected to be leading the nanotechnology for food packaging market by 2025?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific & Japan market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the nanotechnology for food packaging market?



Market Overview



The packaging industry is in the process of constant evolution, with various technological developments taking place in the industry that have enhanced features in packaging materials to make the food consumption experience better. The growing demand for food types and varieties of exotic foodstuffs leads to the complications for safer and more secure packaging of goods, which advances the concept of food packaging in the industry.



The rise of nanotechnology has accelerated the evolution of packaging present in the food industry.The packaging today has become the latest focus for food manufacturers, as they have to advance themselves in comparison to the new packaging material that acts as a part of branding and certifies food safety.



An inevitable evolution is nanotechnology incorporated in food packaging, such as active packaging, improved packaging, and an upcoming category of smart/intelligent packaging that has sensors embedded in the packaging itself, which provides abundant data for suppliers to track than what today’s packaging can offer.



The upcoming trends and opportunities in the nanotechnology application in food packaging sector are expected to be at the forefront in the coming decade, with blockchain application in food packaging becoming the most prominent in the field.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the adoption of nanotechnology for food packaging on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry.



Many global companies that offer nanotechnology food packaging Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Honeywell International Inc., and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, among others.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of nanotechnology for food packaging sold in terms of value, due to high awareness and product availability in the region. Apart from this, South America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



