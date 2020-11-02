DELHI, India, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Outlook 2026" Report Highlights:



Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market: US$ 700 Million Opportunity

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >125 Therapies In Trials

USA Dominates Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >50 Therapies In Trials

Comprehensive Insight on Clinical & Non Clinical Issues Related to Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Development

Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: 2

Global Research Progress & Medical Advancement Insight

Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec) & Oncorine: Dosage, Price & Patent insight

Recent breakthrough with respect to oncolytic virus therapy in the oncology pharmaceutical industry has set up remarkable achievements in terms of understanding all the important proposed hallmarks for counteracting cancer mechanism of action. The important clinical management terms related with oncolytic virus therapy is believed to be extracting and abolishing all the disadvantages and limitations that were associated with all the commercially available cancer therapies. Certain challenges that were residing in the oncology pharmaceutical industry is estimated to end once the market associated with oncolytic virus therapy comes into full power in terms of financial and commercial availability.

The wide range applications of oncolytic virus therapy with respect to different types of cancers such as melanoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and many others is estimated to deliver a very bulk amount of research and development investment for the future progress of the therapy at global level. The estimated future market competition oncolytic virus therapy is intense as the market is associated with some of the leading drug research and development players, high research marketing as well as a monopoly situation in treating different types of cancers. As per the study conducted for the market, it is estimated that in the next few years, the market will surpass USD 700 Million by 2026.

In a short period of time, oncolytic virus therapy has selectively replaced all the other traditional cancer therapies available for the cancer patients as the therapy is adjoined with large number of innovative principles. Several therapeutic agents under oncolytic virus therapy has entered clinical studies and have specifically proven to be safe and efficient for human use. Although the market is few years old but the related research and development sector as well as future research is believed to make the system functional as well as effective for millions of cancer patients who have been suffering very badly from past few years.

With the arrival of oncolytic virus therapy for the cancer patients, all the barriers that were pursed in the oncology pharmaceutical industry have been overcome promisingly as the therapy has entered and been recognized as a mainstream treatment facility for the clinical management of the cancer cells. The long-term future of the market at global level appears to be developing at a rate that is highly advanced as researchers across the globe have developed number of virus vectors that could deliver best possible results for the cancer patients. The large number of impressive as well as creative approaches that have been utilized for the therapy are making the therapy feasible and well-accepted when compared with other available therapy that uses virus for the cancer treatment.

The oncology practice and the advanced research and development sector standing in front of the platform is estimated to be an important attribution for the overall development of the market at global level. Presence of large number of tolerable levels, innovative approaches, application against wide-range of cancer subtypes and large access to virus vectors are estimated to be providing large efforts to the overall development of the platform. Currently, the clinical trial market of the oncolytic virus therapy is believed to be paving off novel market in the public as well as private sector. Currently, the novel technology platform for the therapy is carrying enough potential and revolutionary approaches that so far is believed to drive further market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus

1.1 Outline of Oncolytic Virotherapy

1.2 Trail from Genesis to Biogenetics

2. Primer of Virotherapy in Malignancies

2.1 Oncolytic Viruses towards Cancer

2.2 Approaches for Targeting Tumor Cells

2.2.1 Pro Apoptotic Targeting

2.2.2 Translational Targeting

2.2.3 Transcriptional Targeting

2.2.4 Transductional Targeting

3. Viral Oncolysis Mechanism of Action

3.1 Viral Entry into Cancerous Cells

3.2 Efficacy Routes Followed by Oncogenic Viruses

3.3 Mechanism of Tumor Specificity

3.3.1 Defective Anti-Viral Responses

3.3.2 Receptor Targeting for Tumor Selective Intake

3.3.3 Targeting to Tumor Specific Promoters

3.3.4 Viral Gene Deletions

3.3.5 Proteolytic Processing of Virus Particles in Tumor Microenvironment

4. Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapy Overview

4.1 Stimulation of Antitumor Immune Responses

4.2 Oncolytic Viruses as Cancer Vaccines

5. Varieties of Viruses Casted as Oncolytic Viruses

5.1 Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses

5.1.1 Reovirus (Respiratory Enteric Orphan Virus)

5.1.2 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)

5.1.3 Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

5.1.4 Myxoma

5.2 Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

5.2.1 Adenoviruses

5.2.2 Herpes Simplex Virus

5.2.3 Vaccinia Virus

6. Potential Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy for Cancers

6.1 Breast Cancer

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.3 Prostate Cancer

6.4 Melanoma

6.5 Brain Tumor

6.6 Blood Cancer

7. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview

7.1 Preface towards Oncolytic Virus Arcade

7.2 Market Aspects of Approved Oncolytic Viruses

8. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Company

8.3 By Country

8.4 By Indication

8.5 By Patient Segment

9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy – Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec)

9.2 Oncorine (H101)

10. Research Progress & Medical Advancement in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

10.1 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Development as a Cancer Vaccine

10.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Collaboration with T-Cell Therapy for Advanced Results

10.3 Preliminary Effectiveness of Oncolytic Virus Therapy in Killing Malignant Tumor

Cells in Children

10.4 Combined Study of Oncolytic Virus Therapy and CAR-T Cell Therapy by City of

Hope Researchers

10.5 TG4001 & TG6002 Positive Clinical Results against HPV-Induced Cancers

10.6 Pelareorep-Anti-PD-1 Combination for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

10.7 Adenovirus E3 Region to Substantially Improve Oncolytic Efficacy & Potency

10.8 University of Helsinki Novel Solution for Advancing Oncolytic Virus Therapy

10.9 Valo Therapeutics Technology Acquisition for Advancing Oncolytic Therapy

10.10 Mayo Clinic to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy against Multiple Myeloma

11. Strategic Partnership & Collaborations to Advance the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.1 Mustang Bio & Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Undergo Collaboration for

Oncolytic Virus Therapy for Glioblastoma

11.2 Pfizer & Western Oncolytics Collaboration Announcement for Novel Oncolytic

Treatment

11.3 Tessa Therapeutics & Vyriad to Synergistically Boost the Novel Oncolytic

Treatment

11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim & Vira Therapeutics to Develop Next Generation Oncolytic

Virus Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.5 Regeneron & Vyriad Therapeutics Collaboration for Unravelling Oncoytic Virus

Therapy for Cancer Treatment

11.6 DNAtrix & Valo Therapeutics Collaboration for Evaluating Peptide Based

Oncolytic Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.7 Pfizer & Ignite Immunotherapy to Collaboration for Developing Next-Generation

Oncolytic Virus Therapy

11.8 AbbVie & Turnstone Biologics to Collaborate for Next-Generation Oncolytic Viral

Immunotherapies

11.9 ABL Europe & SillaJen to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.10 PsiOxus & BMS Ink Collaboration for the Development of Transgenic Oncolytic

Therapy

12. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Clinical

12.4 Phase-I

12.5 Phase-I/II

12.6 Phase-II

12.7 Phase-II/III

12.8 Phase-III

13. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Insight

13.1 IMLYGIC

13.2 Oncorine

14. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Growth Inhibitors

15. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Future Outlook

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 BioVex Inc.

16.2 Cell Genesys

16.3 Crusade Laboratories

16.4 Genelux Corporation

16.5 Jennerex Biotherapeutics

16.6 Lokon Pharma

16.7 Merck

16.8 MultiVir

16.9 Oncolys BioPharma

16.10 Oncolytics Biotech

16.11 Oncos Therapeutics (Targovax)

16.12 PsiOxus Therapeutics

16.13 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

16.14 Takara Bio

16.15 VCN Biosciences

16.16 ViroTarg

16.17 Vyriad



