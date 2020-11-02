BEIJING, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that in October 2020 the Company delivered 3,692 Li ONEs, representing a steady increase compared to September. In October, the Company also achieved strong orders, setting a new monthly record.



2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Jan–Oct Deliveries 2,896 6,604 8,660 21,852

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had 41 retail stores covering 36 cities. Going forward, the Company plans to continue strengthening its direct sales and servicing network to further bolster its footprint and market penetration in China.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

