Unmanned traffic management (UTM) is a part of the air traffic management (ATM) that is aimed at safe, economical and efficient management of UAS operations through the provision of facilities and services that are associated with all parties and involving airborne and ground-based functions. The UTM system can be considered as a collection of services, among other features, that are intended to ensure safe and efficient operations of UA within the UTM-authorized volume of airspace. The global UTM market was valued at around USD 450 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 20% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of drones in the logistics & transportation along with other commercial applications.
The market for UTM is segmented by component, by UTM type, by solution, by end user and by region. On the basis of component, the global unmanned traffic management market is further segmented into hardware, software and services. The services segment held the major market share in 2018 which is anticipated to grow further on account of the growing use of UTM services across various application areas including flight information, network, communication & connectivity, emergency response and weather. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into logistics & transportation, medical logistics, surveillance & monitoring, agriculture & forestry, public & security and energy & utility. Out of these, the surveillance & monitoring segment holds the largest share in the global UTM market as it is expected to grow further by the end of 2028. The logistics & transportation segment is expected to grow at fast pace, on the back of the growing adoption of UAVs by e-commerce & retail companies.
On the basis of region, the UTM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market which is followed by the market in Europe. The growth in these regions is attributed to the rise in drone activity across various end use sectors along with growing investments by government bodies on drone operations.
Some of the key industry leaders in the global UTM market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Airmap, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Unifly NV, UTC Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Frequentis AG and Leonardo S.p.A.
